Today’s GAC games

OUACHITA BAPTIST AT EAST CENTRAL

WHEN 6 p.m. Central

WHERE Koi Ishto Stadium, Ada, Okla. RADIO KHTE-FM, 96.5 in Little Rock; KUOA-AM, 1290 and FM, 97.7 in Si-loam Springs; KAMD-FM, 97.1 in Camden; KZNG-AM, 1340 and FM, 105.5 in Hot Springs; KNAS-FM, 105.5 in Nashville; KQOR-FM, 105.3 in Mena INTERNET obutigers.com

RECORDS OBU 2-1 in Great American Conference; East Central 1-2 in GAC COACHES Todd Knight (93-92 in 19th season at OBU, 121-124-2 in 25th season overall); Tim McCarty (47-63 in 11 seasons at East Central, 67-84 in 15 seasons overall)

SERIES Ouachita Baptist leads 15-5 LAST MEETING Ouachita Baptist won 42-28 last season

COMMENTS Ouachita Baptist has not given up a sack this season in 73 pass attempts. … OBU junior wide receiver Drew Harris ranks fourth in NCAA Division II in scoring with six touchdowns. … The OBU offense ranks first in the GAC and 22nd in NCAA Division II in red-zone scoring percentage (.929). … The East Central offense ranks second in the Great American Conference in first downs per game (23.3).

HARDING AT OKLAHOMA BAPTIST

WHEN Noon

WHERE Ford Park, Shawnee, Okla.

RADIO KVHU-FM, 95.3 in Searcy

INTERNET hardingsports.com

RECORDS Harding 0-3 in Great American Conference; Oklahoma Baptist 0-3 in GAC

COACHES Paul Simmons (0-3 in first season at Harding and overall); Chris Jensen (16-31 in five seasons at Oklahoma Baptist and overall)

SERIES Harding leads 2-0

LAST MEETING Harding won 38-7 last season

COMMENTS Harding began the season ranked No. 15 and was picked to finish second in the Great American Conference, but has begun a season 0-3 for the first time since 1995. … The Bisons haven’t begun a season 0-4 since 1967. … Oklahoma Baptist has lost 10 games since its last victory last season, a Sept. 24 victory over East Central. … Harding ranks first in the GAC in total defense (315.3 yards per game), but its offense ranks 137th in NCAA Division II in turnovers (8). … Oklahoma Baptist junior running back Isaiah Mallory leads the GAC with 352 rushing yards, which ranks 19th in NCAA Division II.

ARKANSAS TECH AT

SOUTHERN NAZARENE

WHEN 1 p.m. Central

WHERE SNU Stadium, Bethany, Okla. RADIO KCJC-FM, 102.3 in Russellville INTERNET arkansastechsports.com RECORDS Arkansas Tech 3-0 in Great American Conference; Southern Nazarene 2-1 in GAC

COACHES Raymond Monica (26-22 in five seasons at Tech, 71-56 in 12 seasons overall); Andy Lambert (4-10 in second season at Southern Nazarene, 105-105 overall)

SERIES Arkansas Tech leads 4-0

LAST MEETING Arkansas Tech won 46-0 last season

COMMENTS Arkansas Tech went from unranked to No. 16 after its first 3-0 start to a season since 2015. … The Wonder Boys were picked to finish sixth in the Great American Conference. … Tech senior quarterback Ty Reasnor leads the GAC in passing efficiency (167.7), which ranks 18th in NCAA Division II. … If Southern Nazarene wins, it will match its win total from the previous four seasons combined (3-41). … Southern Nazarene’s red-zone offense ranks second in the GAC with seven scores out of eight chances. All were touchdowns.

ARKANSAS-MONTICELLO

AT SE OKLAHOMA STATE

WHEN 2 p.m. Central

WHERE Paul Laird Field, Durant, Okla. RADIO KHBM-FM, 93.7 in Monticello INTERNET uamsports.com

RECORDS Arkansas-Monticello 2-1 in Great American Conference; SE Okla. State 3-0 in GAC

COACHES Hud Jackson (20-48 in sixth season at UAM and overall); Bo Atterberry (23-14 in fourth season at SE Oklahoma State, 64-42 in 10th season overall)

SERIES SE Oklahoma State leads 4-3 LAST MEETING SE Oklahoma State won 44-26 last season

COMMENTS Arkansas-Monticello senior defensive back Jeremy Jackson was named the Great American Conference co-Defensive Player of the Week after recording six tackles and returning an interception 76 yards for a touchdown in the Boll Weevils’ 49-7 victory over East Central last week. … UAM junior quarterback Cole Sears leads the GAC in passing yards per game (247.7), which is 39th in NCAA Division II. … SE Oklahoma State has the top offense in the GAC (488.7 yards per game) which ranks 13th in NCAA Division II. … The Savage Storm have not started a season 4-0 since the GAC was formed in 2011. … SE Oklahoma State junior running back Kenneth Burks is second in the GAC in both yards (352) and rushing touchdowns (3).

SOUTHERN ARKANSAS

AT NW OKLAHOMA STATE

WHEN 6 p.m.

WHERE Ranger Field, Alva, Okla.

RADIO KVMZ-FM, 99.1 in Magnolia INTERNET muleriderathletics.com

RECORDS Southern Arkansas 2-1 in Great American Conference; NW Okla. State 1-2 in GAC

COACHES Bill Keopple (44-43 in eight seasons at Southern Arkansas and overall); Matt Walter (8-16 in third season at NW Okla. State and overall) SERIES SAU leads 6-1

LAST MEETING SAU won 33-14 last season

COMMENTS SAU junior quarterback Barrett Renner ranks fourth in NCAA Division II in passing touchdowns (10) after throwing 3 touchdowns while going 18 of 29 with 3 interceptions in a 38-14 victory over SW Oklahoma State last week. … The Southern Arkansas defense ranks 31st in the country in total sacks (9), and junior defensive end Davondrick Lison was named GAC Defensive Player of the Week after recording three sacks in the victory over SW Oklahoma State. … NW Oklahoma State senior wide receiver Da’Shawn Gordon is second in the Great American Conference with 286 receiving yards and had a 47-yard catch in the Rangers’ 36-30 victory over Henderson State last week. … NW Oklahoma State is tied for 18th in the country in fourth-down conversion percentage (.750) and converted three during the fourth quarter of the Rangers’ victory over Henderson State. … NW Oklahoma State senior linebacker Devin Payton is fourth in the country in solo tackles

(8.3 per game).

HENDERSON STATE

AT SW OKLAHOMA STATE

WHEN 6 p.m. Central

WHERE Milam Stadium, Weatherford, Okla.

RADIO KYXK-FM, 106.9 in Arkadelphia INTERNET hsusports.com

RECORDS Henderson State 1-2 in Great American Conference; SW Okla. State 1-2 in GAC

COACHES Scott Maxfield (89-45 in 13th season at Henderson State, 118-57 in 16 seasons overall); Dan Cocannouer (35-55 in nine seasons at SW Okla. State and overall)

SERIES Henderson State leads 7-2

LAST MEETING Henderson State won 45-17 last season

COMMENTS Henderson State has lost two consecutive games for the first time since the Great American Conference’s first season in 2011. The Reddies have not lost three consecutive games since 2009. … Henderson State ranks 16th in NCAA Division II in pass defense (132.3 yards per game). … SW Oklahoma State has given up the most sacks in the GAC (14), and the Henderson State pass rush ranks fifth (five sacks in three games).