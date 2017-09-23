UAPB AT JACKSON STATE
WHEN 6 p.m.
WHERE Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium, Jackson, Miss.
RADIO KUAP-FM, 89.7 in Pine Bluff
INTERNET uapblionsroar.com
RECORDS UAPB 1-2, 0-0 SWAC; Jackson State 0-3, 0-0 SWAC
COACHES Monte Coleman (39-64 in 10th season at UAPB and overall); Tony Hughes (3-11 in 2nd season at Jackson State and overall)
SERIES Jackson State leads 26-12-1
LAST MEETING Jackson State won 32-20 on Sept. 24, 2016, in Little Rock
COMMENTS UAPB has lost four games in a row to Jackson State and hasn’t beaten the Tigers since taking a 24-21 decision in the SWAC Championship Game in 2012. The Golden Lions also won the regular-season meeting 34-24 that year, but they haven’t gotten a road victory in the series since 2009. … UAPB junior running back KeShawn Williams is ranked third in the SWAC in rushing with a 58.7 yards per game average. … Jackson State’s game against Grambling State last week was deemed a nonconference contest despite both being in the SWAC. … UAPB and Jackson State rank sixth and seventh, respectively, in total offense and scoring defense in the conference. … Jackson State has lost eight of its past nine games dating back to last season, and hasn’t won a game since beating Texas Southern 21-13 on Oct. 22.
Print Headline: Today’s SWAC game
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Today’s SWAC game
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.