Today’s SWAC game

UAPB AT JACKSON STATE

WHEN 6 p.m.

WHERE Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium, Jackson, Miss.

RADIO KUAP-FM, 89.7 in Pine Bluff

INTERNET uapblionsroar.com

RECORDS UAPB 1-2, 0-0 SWAC; Jackson State 0-3, 0-0 SWAC

COACHES Monte Coleman (39-64 in 10th season at UAPB and overall); Tony Hughes (3-11 in 2nd season at Jackson State and overall)

SERIES Jackson State leads 26-12-1

LAST MEETING Jackson State won 32-20 on Sept. 24, 2016, in Little Rock

COMMENTS UAPB has lost four games in a row to Jackson State and hasn’t beaten the Tigers since taking a 24-21 decision in the SWAC Championship Game in 2012. The Golden Lions also won the regular-season meeting 34-24 that year, but they haven’t gotten a road victory in the series since 2009. … UAPB junior running back KeShawn Williams is ranked third in the SWAC in rushing with a 58.7 yards per game average. … Jackson State’s game against Grambling State last week was deemed a nonconference contest despite both being in the SWAC. … UAPB and Jackson State rank sixth and seventh, respectively, in total offense and scoring defense in the conference. … Jackson State has lost eight of its past nine games dating back to last season, and hasn’t won a game since beating Texas Southern 21-13 on Oct. 22.