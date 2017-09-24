Aggies pick apart Miners; Hogs next

NEW MEXICO STATE 41,

TEXAS-EL PASO 14

LAS CRUCES, N.M. -- Tyler Rogers threw for two touchdowns and ran for another, Larry Rose III had 17 carries for 144 yards, and New Mexico State beat UTEP 41-14 on Saturday night.

Rogers completed 26 of 43 passes for 283 yards -- including a 2-yard touchdown to Rose -- and scored on a 4-yard run and Shamad Lomax had three first-half interceptions for New Mexico State (2-2).

The Aggies intercepted five UTEP passes and scored 31 consecutive points after UTEP tied the game 7-7 late in the first quarter.

Rose, a 5-11, 195-pound senior who was a third-team All-America in 2015, totaled 189 all-purpose yards and scored three touchdowns to lead the Aggies over the Miners (0-4) at Aggie Stadium.

New Mexico State, which plays the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville on Saturday at Razorback Stadium, and later plays host to Sun Belt Conference rival Arkansas State on Oct. 28, outgained UTEP 462-227.

In addition to his rushing yards, Rose caught 4 passes for 4o yards and had a 5-yard punt return.

Rogers completed passes to 10 different receivers.

Rose, rounding back into his 2015 All-America form after missing the first three games in 2016, has rushed 63 times for 372 yards this season and is at 3,990 yards for his career, with 29 touchdowns.

This season's 20 receptions for 150 yards brings Rose to 98 caches for 635 yards in his career.

Rose scored his first touchdown after Lomax's first interception and went 40 yards to open the scoring with 9:45 left in the first quarter.

UTEP answered with a 12-play, 81-yard drive capped by Metz's 5-yard touchdown run.

The Miners downed a punt at the NMSU 3, and Rose had six carries for 65 yards, including a 28-yard touchdown that capped a 15-play drive and provided the first of 31 consecutive New Mexico State points -- including a 19-yard interception return for a score by Lomax.

IDAHO 29,

SOUTH ALABAMA 23, 2OT

MOBILE, Ala. — Isaiah Saunders’ 2-yard touchdown run finally gave Idaho a double-overtime victory over South Alabama in a game that saw two weather delays.

Idaho’s Matt Linehan threw for 273 yards with Alfonso Onunwor grabbing 8 catches for 119 yards and a score. Onunwor pulled in a pass from over his right shoulder in the left corner of the end zone as the Vandals charged back to tie the game 20-20 with 13 seconds remaining.

The teams traded field goals in the first extra period. South Alabama’s (1-3, 0-1 Sun Belt Conference) Gavin Patterson missed a 43-yard field goal to start the second overtime, leaving the door open for Saunders.

The Vandals (2-2, 1-0) were 61 yards from the end zone with 90 seconds remaining when Linehan DROVE Idaho for the tying score in regulation.

TROY 22, AKRON 17

TROY, Ala. — Deondre Douglas made a leaping over-the-shoulder catch on a pass from Brandon Silvers and got one foot down in the front corner of the end zone as Troy rallied past Akron.

Akron had scored two unanswered late-game touchdowns to grab a 17-16 lead and then pinned Troy (3-1) at the 3 with 5:37 remaining.

Silvers completed 6 of 8 on the game-winning 9-play drive, 5 for first downs. Douglas caught three, including his first touchdown of the season with 1:06 left. Douglas finished with seven catches for 92 yards. Silvers went 28 for 41 for 314 yards.

LA.-MONROE 56, LA.-LAFAYETTE 50, 2OT

LAFAYETTE, La. — Caleb Evans rushed for five touchdowns and threw for one in overtime as Louisiana-Monroe managed to hang on for a double-overtime victory over Louisiana-Lafayette. Derrick Gore ran up the middle from the 8 to score in the second overtime to give Louisiana-Monroe (1-2, 1-0 Sun Belt Conference) the victory after Louisiana-Lafayette failed to get in the end zone and Calvin Linden missed a 39-yard field goal attempt. Evans rushed for 129 yards and threw for another 343. . Louisiana-Lafayette (1-3, 0-1) scored 21 points in the fourth quarter.

WESTERN ILLINOIS 52, COASTAL CAROLINA 10

CONWAY, S.C. — San McGuire threw for three touchdowns and caught a pass for another to lead Western Illinois (3-0) over Coastal Carolina (1-2). Western Illinois scored the game’s first touchdown after Isaiah LeSure, on a double reverse, threw a pass that was tipped into the end zone where McGuire made the catch for the 9-yard score.

INDIANA 52, GEORGIA SOUTHERN 17

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Morgan Ellison, a freshman making his first college start, ran for 186 yards on 25 carries and 2 touchdowns as Indiana (2-1) whipped Georgia Southern (0-3).

WAKE FOREST 20, APPALACHIAN STATE 19

BOONE, N.C. — Wake Forest’s Scotty Washington blocked Michael Rubino’s 39-yard field goal attempt with five seconds remaining as Wake Forest (4-0) held on to beat Appalachian State (2-2) in a game that featured six lead changes. Appalachian State also had an extra point blocked, missed a short field goal at the end of the first half and jumped offside on a fourth-and-4 punt that eventually led to a Wake Forest touchdown. Taylor Lamb threw for 372 yards and 2 touchdowns for Appalachian State. Trailing 20-19 and faced with a fourthand-14 at midfield with 2:20 left, Appalachian State Coach Scott Satterfield elected to punt the ball with three timeouts remaining, banking on his defense to come up with a stop. They did, giving Lamb one more shot from his own 46. The Mountaineers got a first down on a pass interference penalty on a fourthand-14 pass play and reached the Wake Forest 27. The Deacons jumped offside on the first field-goal attempt, moving Rubino’s attempt up to the 22. But the 6-5 Washington got his hand on the ball in the middle of the line to preserve the victory.

GEORGIA STATE 28, UNC CHARLOTTE 0

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Penny Hart had a career-high 11 receptions for 141 yards and a touchdown to help lead Georgia State (1-2) over UNC Charlotte (0-4).

TEXAS-SAN ANTONIO 44, TEXAS STATE 14

SAN MARCOS, Texas — Jalen Rhodes rushed for a career-high 174 yards and two touchdowns as Texas-San Antonio (3-0) whipped Texas State (1-3). Rhodes had 15 carries, scoring with a 67-yard run in the second quarter and a 36-yard carry in the fourth.

