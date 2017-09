Alabama's rout of Vandy continues victory streaks

SEC

NO. 1 ALABAMA 59, VANDERBILT 0

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Damien Harris ran for a career-high 151 yards and three touchdowns, Bo Scarbrough added two TDs and top-ranked Alabama routed Vanderbilt 59-0 Saturday in the SEC opener for both teams.

Alabama (4-0) now has won 19 consecutive over the SEC East. Better yet, the Crimson Tide hasn't lost to Vanderbilt since 1984 or in Nashville since 1969. Both streaks were assured at the end of the first quarter with Alabama up 21-0 after the second of Harris' TDs.

Coach Nick Saban said he thinks the Crimson Tide finally responded to his challenge to do more than just win by dominating an opponent for a full 60 minutes.

"Until we learn how to do that, which I think we did today, I don't think you'll ever get the respect you deserve," Saban said. "I think they earned a lot of respect today."

Vanderbilt (3-1) came in as one of the five remaining undefeated teams in the SEC with the nation's stingiest defense in points, total yards and against the pass. The Commodores had allowed just 13 points combined through three games, yet they proved no match against Alabama's dominating ground game.

Harris topped his season's best by the end of the first quarter and needed only 12 carries for his big day, thanks to a 61-yarder in the first quarter. Scarbrough ran 11 times for 79 yards more with TD runs of 6 and 2 yards. Brian Robinson added a 17-yard TD run in the fourth quarter for a 59-0 lead.

The Crimson Tide simply smothered Vanderbilt, allowing just 49 yards in the first half to Alabama's 48 offensive plays. Alabama finished with a 677-78 edge in total offense.

"We ran into a buzz saw," Vanderbilt Coach Derek Mason said.

Alabama got linebackers Rashaan Evans and Anfernee Jennings back after they missed the last two games with injuries. Jennings forced a fumble recovered by Da'Shawn Hand for the second takeaway by the Tide defense in the first quarter. Ronnie Harrison intercepted a tipped pass that ended Vanderbilt's opening drive.

Kyle Shurmur came in completing 71 percent of his passes for Vanderbilt. With Alabama pressuring the quarterback, Shurmur was just 4 of 15 for 18 yards.

"We have a lot of respect for Kyle Shurmur and put enough pressure on him, I think it affected him a little bit and probably helped us in the game," Saban said.

Sports on 09/24/2017