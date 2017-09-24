NFL Arkansans

• Players with Arkansas connections who were either active, inactive, on the practice squad or on injured reserve after Week 1 of the NFL season:

OFFENSIVE PLAYERS

TE CHARLES CLAY (Bills/LR Central)

LAST WEEK 3-23 receiving in 9-3 loss to Carolina

SEASON 7-76 receiving, 1 TD (12 targets)

RB ALEX COLLINS (Ravens/Arkansas)

LAST WEEK/SEASON 7-42 rushing in victory over Browns, 1 lost fumble

TE AJ DERBY (Broncos/Arkansas)

LAST WEEK 0 catches, 1 target in victory over Cowboys

SEASON 3-34 receiving, 5 targets

TE DEMETRIUS HARRIS (Chiefs/Jacksonville)

LAST WEEK No statistics listed in victory over Eagles

SEASON 2-15 receiving, 1 TD

TE HUNTER HENRY (Chargers/Pulaski Academy-Arkansas)

LAST WEEK 7-80 receiving in loss to Dolphins

SEASON 7-80 receiving, 7 targets

TE SEAN MCGRATH (Chargers/Henderson State)

LAST WEEK/SEASON 1-10 receiving, 1 target in loss to Dolphins

WR JARIUS WRIGHT (Vikings/Warren-Arkansas)

LAST WEEK 1-9 receiving, 2 targets in loss to Steelers

SEASON 2-30 receiving, 4 targets

DEFENSIVE PLAYERS

LB DEMARIO DAVIS (Jets/Arkansas State)

LAST WEEK 6 tackles, 2 unassisted in loss to Raiders

SEASON 20 tackles, 10 unassisted, 0.5 sacks

DE TREY FLOWERS (Patriots/Arkansas)

LAST WEEK 2 tackles, 1 unassisted

SEASON 7 tackles, 5 unassisted, 2 sacks

DT JEREMIAH LEDBETTER (Lions/Arkansas)

LAST WEEK 1 assisted tackle in victory over Giants

SEASON 3 assisted tackles

DT DARIUS PHILON (Chargers/Arkansas)

LAST WEEK 3 tackles, 3 unassisted in loss to Redskins

SEASON 4 tackles, 3 unassisted

DE CHRIS SMITH (Bengals/Arkansas)

LAST WEEK 6 tackles, 3 unassisted, 1 sack

SEASON 7 total tackles, 4 unassisted, 1 sack

LB MARTELL SPEIGHT (Redskins/NLR-Arkansas)

LAST WEEK No statistics listed in victory over LA Chargers

SEASON 1 unassisted tackle

DT ROBERT THOMAS (NY Giants/Razorbacks)

LAST WEEK No statistics listed in loss to Detroit Lions

SEASON 2 tackles, 2 unassisted

DE DEATRICH WISE (Patriots/Arkansas)

LAST WEEK 2 tackles, 2 sacks vs. Saints

SEASON 3 tackles, 3 sacks vs. Saints

ACTIVE/NO STATISTICS LAST WEEK

QB BRANDON ALLEN (Rams/Fayetteville-Arkansas)

OT TERROD ARMSTED (Saints/Arkansas-Pine Buff)

LS BRETT GOODE (Packers/FS Northside-Arkansas)

DL MITCHELL LOEWEN (Saints/Arkansas)

QB RYAN MALLETT (Ravens/Texarkana-Arkansas)

OT JASON PETERS (Eagles/Arkansas)

TE JEREMY SPRINKLE (Redskins/White Hall-Arkansas)

C TRAVIS SWANSON (Lions/Razorbacks)

LB XAVIER WOODSON-LUSTER (Raiders/Arkansas State)

INACTIVE LAST WEEK

RB DARREN MCFADDEN (Cowboys/Pulaski Oak Grove-Arkansas)

PRACTICE SQUAD

WR COBI HAMILTON (Texans/Arkansas)

OL JASON KING (Patriots/Pulaski Academy)

W DREW MORGAN (Dolphins/Greenwood-Arkansas)

OT DAN SKIPPER (Cowboys/Arkansas)

INJURED RESERVE

TE CHRIS GRAGG (NY Jets/Warren-Arkansas)

OG DENVER KIRKLAND (Raiders/Arkansas)

PHYSICALLY UNABLE TO PERFORM LIST

OT DEREK NEWTON (Texans/Arkansas State)

