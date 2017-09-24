Subscribe Register Login
Sunday, September 24, 2017, 7:23 a.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Mobile App

NFL Arkansans

This article was published today at 2:33 a.m.

• Players with Arkansas connections who were either active, inactive, on the practice squad or on injured reserve after Week 1 of the NFL season:

OFFENSIVE PLAYERS

TE CHARLES CLAY (Bills/LR Central)

LAST WEEK 3-23 receiving in 9-3 loss to Carolina

SEASON 7-76 receiving, 1 TD (12 targets)

RB ALEX COLLINS (Ravens/Arkansas)

LAST WEEK/SEASON 7-42 rushing in victory over Browns, 1 lost fumble

TE AJ DERBY (Broncos/Arkansas)

LAST WEEK 0 catches, 1 target in victory over Cowboys

SEASON 3-34 receiving, 5 targets

TE DEMETRIUS HARRIS (Chiefs/Jacksonville)

LAST WEEK No statistics listed in victory over Eagles

SEASON 2-15 receiving, 1 TD

TE HUNTER HENRY (Chargers/Pulaski Academy-Arkansas)

LAST WEEK 7-80 receiving in loss to Dolphins

SEASON 7-80 receiving, 7 targets

TE SEAN MCGRATH (Chargers/Henderson State)

LAST WEEK/SEASON 1-10 receiving, 1 target in loss to Dolphins

WR JARIUS WRIGHT (Vikings/Warren-Arkansas)

LAST WEEK 1-9 receiving, 2 targets in loss to Steelers

SEASON 2-30 receiving, 4 targets

DEFENSIVE PLAYERS

LB DEMARIO DAVIS (Jets/Arkansas State)

LAST WEEK 6 tackles, 2 unassisted in loss to Raiders

SEASON 20 tackles, 10 unassisted, 0.5 sacks

DE TREY FLOWERS (Patriots/Arkansas)

LAST WEEK 2 tackles, 1 unassisted

SEASON 7 tackles, 5 unassisted, 2 sacks

DT JEREMIAH LEDBETTER (Lions/Arkansas)

LAST WEEK 1 assisted tackle in victory over Giants

SEASON 3 assisted tackles

DT DARIUS PHILON (Chargers/Arkansas)

LAST WEEK 3 tackles, 3 unassisted in loss to Redskins

SEASON 4 tackles, 3 unassisted

DE CHRIS SMITH (Bengals/Arkansas)

LAST WEEK 6 tackles, 3 unassisted, 1 sack

SEASON 7 total tackles, 4 unassisted, 1 sack

LB MARTELL SPEIGHT (Redskins/NLR-Arkansas)

LAST WEEK No statistics listed in victory over LA Chargers

SEASON 1 unassisted tackle

DT ROBERT THOMAS (NY Giants/Razorbacks)

LAST WEEK No statistics listed in loss to Detroit Lions

SEASON 2 tackles, 2 unassisted

DE DEATRICH WISE (Patriots/Arkansas)

LAST WEEK 2 tackles, 2 sacks vs. Saints

SEASON 3 tackles, 3 sacks vs. Saints

ACTIVE/NO STATISTICS LAST WEEK

QB BRANDON ALLEN (Rams/Fayetteville-Arkansas)

OT TERROD ARMSTED (Saints/Arkansas-Pine Buff)

LS BRETT GOODE (Packers/FS Northside-Arkansas)

DL MITCHELL LOEWEN (Saints/Arkansas)

QB RYAN MALLETT (Ravens/Texarkana-Arkansas)

OT JASON PETERS (Eagles/Arkansas)

TE JEREMY SPRINKLE (Redskins/White Hall-Arkansas)

C TRAVIS SWANSON (Lions/Razorbacks)

LB XAVIER WOODSON-LUSTER (Raiders/Arkansas State)

INACTIVE LAST WEEK

RB DARREN MCFADDEN (Cowboys/Pulaski Oak Grove-Arkansas)

PRACTICE SQUAD

WR COBI HAMILTON (Texans/Arkansas)

OL JASON KING (Patriots/Pulaski Academy)

W DREW MORGAN (Dolphins/Greenwood-Arkansas)

OT DAN SKIPPER (Cowboys/Arkansas)

INJURED RESERVE

TE CHRIS GRAGG (NY Jets/Warren-Arkansas)

OG DENVER KIRKLAND (Raiders/Arkansas)

PHYSICALLY UNABLE TO PERFORM LIST

OT DEREK NEWTON (Texans/Arkansas State)

Sports on 09/24/2017

Print Headline: NFL Arkansans

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: NFL Arkansans

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Mobile App
Arkansas Online