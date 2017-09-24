NFL Arkansans

• Players with Arkansas connections who were either active, inactive, on the practice squad or on injured reserve after Week 1 of the NFL season:
OFFENSIVE PLAYERS
TE CHARLES CLAY (Bills/LR Central)
LAST WEEK 3-23 receiving in 9-3 loss to Carolina
SEASON 7-76 receiving, 1 TD (12 targets)
RB ALEX COLLINS (Ravens/Arkansas)
LAST WEEK/SEASON 7-42 rushing in victory over Browns, 1 lost fumble
TE AJ DERBY (Broncos/Arkansas)
LAST WEEK 0 catches, 1 target in victory over Cowboys
SEASON 3-34 receiving, 5 targets
TE DEMETRIUS HARRIS (Chiefs/Jacksonville)
LAST WEEK No statistics listed in victory over Eagles
SEASON 2-15 receiving, 1 TD
TE HUNTER HENRY (Chargers/Pulaski Academy-Arkansas)
LAST WEEK 7-80 receiving in loss to Dolphins
SEASON 7-80 receiving, 7 targets
TE SEAN MCGRATH (Chargers/Henderson State)
LAST WEEK/SEASON 1-10 receiving, 1 target in loss to Dolphins
WR JARIUS WRIGHT (Vikings/Warren-Arkansas)
LAST WEEK 1-9 receiving, 2 targets in loss to Steelers
SEASON 2-30 receiving, 4 targets
DEFENSIVE PLAYERS
LB DEMARIO DAVIS (Jets/Arkansas State)
LAST WEEK 6 tackles, 2 unassisted in loss to Raiders
SEASON 20 tackles, 10 unassisted, 0.5 sacks
DE TREY FLOWERS (Patriots/Arkansas)
LAST WEEK 2 tackles, 1 unassisted
SEASON 7 tackles, 5 unassisted, 2 sacks
DT JEREMIAH LEDBETTER (Lions/Arkansas)
LAST WEEK 1 assisted tackle in victory over Giants
SEASON 3 assisted tackles
DT DARIUS PHILON (Chargers/Arkansas)
LAST WEEK 3 tackles, 3 unassisted in loss to Redskins
SEASON 4 tackles, 3 unassisted
DE CHRIS SMITH (Bengals/Arkansas)
LAST WEEK 6 tackles, 3 unassisted, 1 sack
SEASON 7 total tackles, 4 unassisted, 1 sack
LB MARTELL SPEIGHT (Redskins/NLR-Arkansas)
LAST WEEK No statistics listed in victory over LA Chargers
SEASON 1 unassisted tackle
DT ROBERT THOMAS (NY Giants/Razorbacks)
LAST WEEK No statistics listed in loss to Detroit Lions
SEASON 2 tackles, 2 unassisted
DE DEATRICH WISE (Patriots/Arkansas)
LAST WEEK 2 tackles, 2 sacks vs. Saints
SEASON 3 tackles, 3 sacks vs. Saints
ACTIVE/NO STATISTICS LAST WEEK
QB BRANDON ALLEN (Rams/Fayetteville-Arkansas)
OT TERROD ARMSTED (Saints/Arkansas-Pine Buff)
LS BRETT GOODE (Packers/FS Northside-Arkansas)
DL MITCHELL LOEWEN (Saints/Arkansas)
QB RYAN MALLETT (Ravens/Texarkana-Arkansas)
OT JASON PETERS (Eagles/Arkansas)
TE JEREMY SPRINKLE (Redskins/White Hall-Arkansas)
C TRAVIS SWANSON (Lions/Razorbacks)
LB XAVIER WOODSON-LUSTER (Raiders/Arkansas State)
INACTIVE LAST WEEK
RB DARREN MCFADDEN (Cowboys/Pulaski Oak Grove-Arkansas)
PRACTICE SQUAD
WR COBI HAMILTON (Texans/Arkansas)
OL JASON KING (Patriots/Pulaski Academy)
W DREW MORGAN (Dolphins/Greenwood-Arkansas)
OT DAN SKIPPER (Cowboys/Arkansas)
INJURED RESERVE
TE CHRIS GRAGG (NY Jets/Warren-Arkansas)
OG DENVER KIRKLAND (Raiders/Arkansas)
PHYSICALLY UNABLE TO PERFORM LIST
OT DEREK NEWTON (Texans/Arkansas State)
