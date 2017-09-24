Outdoors calendar

Calendar

NOTE For additions to this calendar, fax the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette at (501) 378-3869. Information on events also may be emailed to bhendricks@arkansasonline.com.

SEPTEMBER

25-26, 28 Hunter Education Class. Tyndall Park, Gene Moss Bldg., 913 E. Sevier St., Benton. 6-9:30 p.m. Attendance required all three days. register-ed.com

29 University of Arkansas Chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. Pratt Place Barn. Mary Jane Lytle (870) 692-9266 or mjlytle@uark.edu

30 Kayak Bass Fishing Tournament Trail event at Bella Vista lakes. Register at https://tourneyx.com/app/tourney/2017-kbf-trail-bella-vista-lakes-1. Jason Adams at admin@fishitforward.net

30 Scott County chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. Waldron High School Auditorium. Brian Jones (479) 883-8605 or bkjones@centurytel.net

OCTOBER

2 Benton County chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. Benton County Fairgrounds. Jay Johnston (479) 531-7632 or bjjohnston42@gmail.com

3 Monticello chapter of Ducks Unlimited sponsor banquet. Monticello Country Club. Joe Fakouri (870) 723-3666 or jmkouri@hotmail.com

4 Arkansas State University chapter of Ducks Unlimited Sportsman's Night Out. J-Town's Grill. Colin Cahill (501) 208-2630 or colin.cahill101@gmail.com

7 Hunter Education Class. Arkansas Game and Fish Commission, 2 Natural Resources Dr., Little Rock. 8 a.m. - 6 p.m. register-ed.com

7 De Queen chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. De Queen Country Club. Robbie Stavely (870) 845-6345 or restavely@hotmail.com

7 Logan County chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. Logan County Fairgrounds. Dustin Schluterman (479) 970-1842 or dustin_schluterman@yahoo.com

9 Crawford County chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. Boys and Girls Club. David Martin (479) 806-7761 or huntnduc@yahoo.com

10 Northwest Arkansas Striper Association meeting. Cabela's Conference Center, 2300 Promenade Parkway, Rogers. 6:30 p.m. Tony Castro (479) 295-0231 or arkstriper.com.

19 Pine Bluff chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. Harbor Oaks. Brian Jones (870) 267-3885 or hornsby4908@yahoo.com

19 Central Arkansas chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. I Heart Media Event Center. Bryan Hearn (501) 771-1121 or arkansasducks@yahoo.com

21 Ouachita County chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. River Woods. J.J. Lindsey (870) 833-2154 or jjdixiedog@yahoo.com

23-24, 26 Hunter Education Class. Tyndall Park, Gene Moss Bldg., 913 E. Sevier St., Benton. 6-9:30 p.m. Attendance required all three days. register-ed.com

26 Northwest Arkansas Chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. Washington County Fairgrounds. Damon Brown (479) 799-8944 or Damon.brown@wachter.com

26 Texarkana Chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. Elks Lodge. Greg Knowles (870)648-6565 or gknowles@cableone.net

28 Blytheville chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. Blytheville Country Club. Steve Stromire (870) 762-9762 or sstromire@gmail.com

28 Fordyce chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. National Guard Armory. Scott Morgan (970) 313-1039 or scottrailcar@hotmail.com

30 Drew County chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. Monticello Country Club. Paul Griffin (870) 367-6892 or golferpaul21@gmail.com

NOVEMBER

4 Ozark/Altus chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. Lawrence Hall, St. Mary's Church. Buffalo Leding (479) 970-9744 or buffalo.1122@live.com

4 Columbia County chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. I Heart Main Event Center. Jon Wagner (870) 904-5112 or shooterssportinggoods@yahoo.com

4 Mountain Home Chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. Baxter County Fairgrounds. Michael Schraeder (870) 421-1432 or michaeldschraeder@gmail.com

6-7, 9 Hunter Education Class. Arkansas Game and Fish Commission. 2 Natural Resources Dr., Little Rock. 6-9:30 p.m. Attendance required all three days. register-ed.com

7 Lonoke chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. Lone Oak Duck Club. Steve Cawthon (501) 615-5310 or scawthonjr@gmail.com

9 Arkansas County chapter of Ducks Unlimited sponsor banquet. Five Oaks Duck Lodge. George Dunklin (870) 830-1035 or gdunklin@me.com

14 Northwest Arkansas Striper Association meeting. Cabela's Conference Center, 2300 Promenade Parkway, Rogers. 6:30 p.m. Tony Castro (479) 295-0231 or arkstriper.com.

14 North Little Rock Chapter of Ducks Unlimited Sportmsn's Night Out. Hooters of North Little Rock. Pat Mahan (501) 743-6154 or pmahan000@centurytel.net

