State College Roundups

SWAC

ARKANSAS-PINE BLUFF 34,

JACKSON STATE 27 (OT)

LaEarl Patterson scored on a 1-yard run in overtime and Jamie Gillan added the extra point to give Arkansas-Pine Bluff (2-2, 1-0) the victory over Jackson State (0-4, 0-1) at Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium in Jackson, Miss.

Trailing 27-16 entering the fourth quarter, UAPB moved to within three points of the Tigers when Patterson scored on a 2-yard run, then threw to Kolby McNeal for the two-point conversion with 13:10 remaining. The Golden Lions got a 33-yard field goal by Gillan with 15 seconds left to force overtime.

UAPB led early when KeShawn Williams scored on a 14-yard run with 6:55 left in the first quarter.

The Tigers took a 10-7 lead early in the second quarter before the Golden Lions scored on a safety and on a 1-yard touchdown pass from Brandon Duncan to Robert Simms for a 16-10 advantage with 3:40 left.

Jackson State scored on a 60-yard run before halftime, then added a field goal and a 40-yard interception return to take its 27-16 lead entering the final quarter.

The Tigers outgained the Golden Lions 295-260 in total offense. Jackson State's Jordan Johnson led all rushers with 130 yards on 19 carries. Williams led UAPB with 73 yards on 11 attempts.

GAC

NO. 16 ARKANSAS TECH 52,

SOUTHERN NAZARENE 0

Arkansas Tech (4-0, 4-0 GAC) maintained its undefeated record with an easy victory over Southern Nazarene (2-2, 2-2) at SNU Football Stadium in Bethany, Okla.

The Wonder Boys led 24-0 at halftime, then used two Brayden Stringer touchdowns on their way to a 28-0 third quarter to complete the rout.

Arkansas Tech quarterback Ty Reasnor was 16-of-22 passing for 205 yards and a 9-yard second-quarter touchdown to Tremel Glasper.

With the Wonder Boys leading 31-0, Stringer broke loose for a 63-yard touchdown run with 5:13 left in the third quarter before returning a punt 93 yards for another score minutes later for a 45-0 advantage.

Cale Fulsom capped the scoring with a 2-yard touchdown pass to Drew Wade with 29 seconds left in the quarter.

Bryan Allen led the Wonder Boys with 87 yards and a touchdown on 15 attempts, while teammate Jakcob Dean led all receivers with 7 catches for 75 yards.

Arkansas Tech's defense limited the Crimson Storm to 183 yards of total offense, including 51 through the air. Three Southern Nazarene quarterbacks combined for 12-of-27 passing and were intercepted twice. Kristen Trammell and Mike Sherwood had the Wonder Boys' interceptions.

The Crimson Storm were coming off a 28-27 victory last week at defending GAC champion Harding, where they scored twice in the game's final 49 seconds.

OUACHITA BAPTIST 45,

E. CENTRAL (OKLA.) 14

Drew Harris scored the first three touchdowns of the game for Ouachita Baptist (3-1, 3-1 GAC) in the Tigers' victory over East Central (Okla.) (1-3, 1-3) at Koi Ishto Stadium in Ada, Okla.

Harris, who had 18 yards rushing on 5 carries, scored on 2 short touchdown runs to give OBU a 14-0 first-quarter lead, then found the end zone on an 18-yard pass from Austin Warford with 10:25 left in the second quarter for a 21-0 advantage.

Leading 24-6 at halftime, OBU opened the third quarter with a pair of interception returns for touchdowns -- 54 yards by Keandre Evans and 55 yards by Austin Guymon -- that gave the Tigers a commanding 38-6 lead.

Brockton Brown's 21-yard touchdown run capped OBU's scoring with 13:47 left in the game.

HENDERSON STATE 37,

SW OKLAHOMA ST. 14

Henderson State (2-2, 2-2 GAC) opened a 16-0 lead over Southwestern Oklahoma State (1-3, 1-3) at ASAP Energy Field in Weatherford, Okla., to snap a two-game losing streak.

Henderson, which opened the season with a 28-20 victory over Harding in Searcy on Aug. 31, got two touchdown passes from Evan Lassiter to Darion Gray for a 16-0 lead with 14:05 left in the second quarter.

The Reddies opened the scoring early in the first quarter when Sam Johnson tackled Kendall Burt in the end zone for a safety.

After a Blake Faulk 1-yard touchdown run gave the Reddies a 23-7 advantage, Southwestern Oklahoma got to within 23-14 on a 23-yard touchdown pass just seconds before intermission.

The Reddies put the game away in the fourth quarter when Lassiter found Ben Johnson on a 2-yard touchdown pass with 9:53 left and Sheldon Watson's 93-yard interception return at the 4:11 mark.

Lassiter completed 29-of-45 passes for 301 of the Reddies' 346 yards to go with his 3 touchdowns.

Gray had 3 catches for a game-high 89 yards and the 2 touchdowns.

HARDING 45, OKLAHOMA BAPTIST 14

SHAWNEE, Okla. -- Harding scored three touchdowns in the third quarter to defeat Oklahoma Baptist at Crain Stadium.

Two of those touchdowns were set up by fumble recoveries by Harding's defense, which forced a total of four turnovers that resulted in 28 points.

With the score tied 14-14 at halftime, Harding (1-3, 1-3 GAC) tallied 70 yards, all on the ground, on its first possession of the third quarter. Quarterback Terrence Dingle scored the second of his three touchdowns from 3 yards out with 9:41 left in the third quarter.

Harding's defense forced two fumbles from Oklahoma Baptist (0-4, 0-4) quarterback Preston Haire on the next two drives. Devyn Comer forced a fumble at the Oklahoma Baptist 16-yard line that Danny Harry recovered and returned to the 10. Two plays later, Matt Fuller scored on a 1-yard run to give Harding a 28-14 lead.

Cory Batie forced the next Haire fumble at the Oklahoma Baptist 47, and Ben Trotter recovered and returned it 13 yards. Six plays later, Dingle scored from 3 yards out as Harding took a 35-14 lead with 1:50 left in the third.

Harding rushed for 309 yards, its second consecutive game with more than 300 rushing yards. Harding held Oklahoma Baptist to 76 rushing yards and only 226 total yards.

Cole Chancey led Harding with 94 rushing yards on 18 carries and 1 touchdown.

NW OKLAHOMA ST. 38,

SOUTHERN ARKANSAS 16

Northwestern Oklahoma State (2-2, 2-2 GAC) snapped Southern Arkansas' (2-2, 2-2) two-game winning streak with a decisive victory at Ranger Field in Alva, Okla.

The Rangers led 21-3 at halftime.

SAU's Barrett Renner threw for 295 yards, 2 touchdowns, and 3 interceptions on 26-of-49 attempts.

Northwestern Oklahoma had 199 rushing yards to SAU's 72 and had 1 more yard of total offense (368-367) than the Muleriders.

SE OKLAHOMA STATE 41,

ARKANSAS-MONTICELLO 21

Southeastern Oklahoma State (4-0, 4-0 GAC) led wire-to-wire in its victory over Arkansas-Monticello (2-2, 2-2) at Paul Laird Field in Durant, Okla.

The Savage Storm jumped out to a 10-0 lead after the first quarter before UAM's Cole Sears found Austin Harris for a 1-yard touchdown to cap a 10-play, 75-yard drive with 12 minutes left in the second quarter.

The 10-7 deficit would be as close as the Boll Weevils would get as the Savage Storm scored the next 14 points to take a 24-7 lead with 10:54 left in the third quarter.

UAM's Ralph Singleton ran 23 yards for a score to make it 24-14, but Southeastern Oklahoma got a 6-yard touchdown pass and a 33-yard field goal to up the advantage t0 34-14 with 12:38 left in the game.

UAM's Imani Riley's 10-yard touchdown run with 8:05 remaining trimmed it to 34-21 before the Savage Storm finished the scoring on Rollin Kinsaul's third touchdown pass, a 21-yard toss to Jaylen Sims with 2:05 left.

Southeastern Oklahoma limited Cole Sears, the GAC's season leader in passing yards (247.7 per game) to just 79 Saturday on 9 of 26 attempts and 2 interceptions.

Riley led UAM with 93 yards rushing on 11 attempts (8.5 yards per carry).

The Savage Storm outgained the Boll Weevils 424-332 in total offense, led by Kinsaul's 182 yards passing and Rashod Polk's 129 yards rushing on 20 attempts.

SOUTHERN ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

HENDRIX 36, AUSTIN 24

Hendrix (3-1, 1-1 SAA) jumped out to a 36-10 halftime lead, then watched Austin (2-2, 0-2) score the only second-half points before pulling out the victory at Young-Wise Memorial Stadium in Conway.

Hendrix's Miles Thompson threw four touchdowns to four different Warriors and ran for another in the first half. Thompson was 19-of-37 passing for 323 yards and ran 14 times for a team-high 60 yards. His scoring passes went to Ben Luedtke, Michael Spainhour, Blake Hinton and Gage Oppel.

Despite not scoring, Hendrix's Nate Hodapp led all receivers with 8 catches for 100 yards.

Mason Millsap added 58 yards rushing on 14 attempts for the Warriors, who had 478 yards of total offense to Austin's 365.

Led by Jerry Johnson's 146 yards, the Kangaroos outgained the Warriors 243-155 on the ground.

CENTRAL STATES FOOTBALL LEAGUE

OKLAHOMA PANHANDLE ST. 42,

LYON 21

Oklahoma Panhandle State (3-1, 2-0 CSFL) broke away from a 14-14 tie by scoring 28 points in a row over the second and third quarters to down Lyon (2-3, 0-2) at Wooden Field in Goodwell, Okla.

Down 14-7, Lyon got a 56-yard touchdown pass from Cody Jones to Jonathan Hendrix with 8:31 left in the second quarter to tie the score. The Longhorns promptly reeled off four consecutive touchdowns, capped by D.J. Scott's 19-yard pass to Kameron Taylor with 1:10 left in the third quarter that made it 42-14.

Lyon's only answer was Josh Sierra's 1-yard touchdown run with 5:49 left in the game that capped the scoring.

The Longhorns nearly doubled the Scots' offensive output, putting up 424 yards to Lyon's 221.

Scott's 343 yards and 3 touchdowns on 16-of-26 passing led Panhandle's offense.

Orlando Haymon had 4 catches for 148 yards and 1 touchdown for the Longhorns, who also got 94 yards receiving and 2 scores from Taylor.

Lyon's Jones was 16-of-33 passing for 168 yards, with 126 of those yards and 6 completions going to Hendrix.