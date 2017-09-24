TEXAS A&M 50, ARKANSAS 43 (OT)

1st Quarter

ARKANSAS 7, TEXAS A&M 7

Texas A&M got a first down and

punted, and Travon Fuller was ejected for targeting returner Jared Cornelius before the punt landed. Runs of 22

yards by Chase Hayden from the Wild Hog and 21 yards by David Williams got Arkansas to the 1. After a penalty, Austin Allen hit Cornelius with a play-action pass for a 6-yard score. Arkansas lost track of Christian Kirk on third and 6 for an 81-yard touchdown pass from Kellen Mond. Allen drew a grounding penalty to force a punt. Dre Greenlaw broke up a pass and Austin Capps sacked Mond. Cole Kelley ran 13 yards on third and 1, and Cornelius caught a 15-yard pass on third and 10. Jordan Jones ran 30 yards to the Aggies’ 15 and Arkansas drove to the 2 to end the quarter.

STATISTICS A&M ARK Rushing att./yds. 6-9 13-107 Passes comp./att./int. 4-6-0 3-7-0 Passing yds. 107 35 First downs 3 7

By rushing 1 5

By passing 2 2

By penalty 0 0 Third downs 1-3 0-1 Fourth downs 0-0 0-0 Total plays 12 20 Penalties/yds. 2-15 2-5 Fumbles/lost 0-0 0-0 Possession 5:44 9:16

2nd Quarter

ARKANSAS 21, TEXAS A&M 17

Cole Kelley hit David Williams with a 2-yard touchdown pass. The Aggies punted after losing 2 yards. Arkansas went three and out. The Aggies went backward from their 17 on 2 penalties and Randy Ramsey’s TFL before Henre Toliver intercepted Kellen Mond at the A&M 30. Chase Hayden’s 18-yard run and a face mask penalty set up Hayden’s 6-yard TD run. Mond ran 79 yards and was ruled out at the Hogs’ 11. Arkansas held before Daniel LaCamera’s 27-yard field goal. Two penalties backed the

Hogs up, but Cheyenne O’Grady’s 15-yard catch and run converted second and 14. A&M had back-to-back sacks. Mond’s 50-yard pass to Damion Ratley set up Trayveon Williams’ 18-yard TD run. Arkansas went three and out.

STATISTICS A&M ARK Rushing att./yds. 10-116 8-21 Passes comp./att./int. 3-7-1 4-6-0 Passing yds. 53 27 First downs 4 3

By rushing 3 1

By passing 1 1

By penalty 0 1 Third downs 1-4 2-5 Fourth downs 0-0 0-0 Total plays 17 14 Penalties/yds. 3-16 2-15 Fumbles/lost 0-0 0-0 Possession 7:04 7:56

3rd Quarter

ARKANSAS 28, TEXAS A&M 24

Receiver Jared Cornelius went out

with an apparent Achilles injury as the

Hogs converted on second and 2, but

punted after a holding call. A personal foul on T.J. Smith and a fourth-and-4 conversion on Kellen Mond’s pass to Jhamon Ausbon set up Keith Ford’s 23-yard TD run. A sack, a declined holding penalty and a dropped pass burned an Arkansas possession. McTelvin Agim had a hurry on third down as the Aggies went three and out. Jordan Jones sprinted 20 yards around left end, followed by Devwah

Whaley’s 21-yard run. Austin Allen

found David Williams for a 26-yard gain, and Williams punched it in from the 1 on the next play. An 11-yard pass to Christian Kirk helped the Aggies reach their 48 to end the quarter.

STATISTICS A&M ARK Rushing att./yds. 10-46 12-68 Passes comp./att./int. 4-7-0 2-6-0 Passing yds. 36 34 First downs 6 5

By rushing 2 4

By passing 3 1

By penalty 1 0 Third downs 1-3 1-3 Fourth downs 1-1 0-0 Total plays 17 18 Penalties/yds. 1-5 2-25 Fumbles/lost 0-0 0-0 Possession 7:02 7:58

4th Quarter/Overtime

TEXAS A&M 50, ARKANSAS 43

Daniel LaCamera’s 37-yard FG pulled A&M within 28-27. After Otaro Alaka sacked Austin Allen, Keith Ford blew through for a 44-yard TD. A&M missed a two-point try. Allen hit Jonathan Nance with a 44-yard TD pass. Jeremy Patton caught Allen’s two-point pass. Christian Kirk returned the kickoff 100 yards for a TD. Austin Cantrell’s 31-yard reception and Nance’s diving 45-yard catch preceded David Williams’ 4-yard TD run. Cullen Gillaspia returned a sky kick 14 yards to the Hogs’ 49. Damion Ratley caught a fourth-and-3 slant for 7 yards to set up LaCamera’s tying FG with 4 seconds left. Kirk caught a 10-yard TD pass after interference was called on Kamren Curl on third and 9. Armani Watts’ interception on third and 8 ended the game.

STATISTICS A&M ARK Rushing att./yds. 16-114 12-30 Passes comp./att./int. 3-6-0 4-8-1 Passing yds. 20 135 First downs 7 6

By rushing 5 2

By passing 1 4

By penalty 1 0 Third downs 3-5 2-4 Fourth downs 1-1 0-0 Total plays 23 20 Penalties/yds. 0-0 3-24 Fumbles/lost 0-0 0-0 Possession 7:53 7:07