Week 3 capsules

TV GAMES All times Central

Texans at Patriots

Noon, CBS LINE — Patriots by 14

SERIES — Patriots lead 8-1; Patriots beat Rams 34-16, Jan. 14, 2017 TEXANS TO WATCH Rookie QB Deshaun Watson’s 49-yard TD run against Cincinnati was longest touchdown run by a quarterback in his first career NFL start. … DE J.J. Watt has never had a sack against the Patriots. PATRIOTS TO WATCH QB Tom Brady (30-39, 447 yards, 3 TDs) bounced back against the Saints after failing to throw a TD pass in the season opener against the Chiefs. … DL Deatrich Wise (Arkansas Razorbacks) has had a sack in each of first two games. He’s the first Patriots rookie to do so since Chandler Jones in 2012. … RB Mike Gillislee has 4 rushing TDs in first two games with Patriots. … TE Rob Gronkowski (6-116, 1 TD) dominated against the Saints, got banged up, but is expected to play. FANTASY TIP Gillislee could be this year’s version of LeGarrette Blount, who set a franchise record with 18 rushing TDs last season. Gillislee’s scores this year are from 2, 2, 1 and 2 yards.

ON OFFENSE

(RK) TEXANS VS. PATRIOTS (RK)

(7) 130.5 RUSH 121.5 (10)

(32) 104.0 PASS 341.5 (1)

(31) 234.5 YARDS 463.0 (1)

(29) 10.0 POINTS 31.5 (5)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) TEXANS VS. PATRIOTS (RK)

(22) 118.5 RUSH 133.0 (27)

(6) 169.0 PASS 350.0 (31)

(6) 287.5 YARDS 483.0 (31)

(13) 19.0 POINTS 31.0 (29)

Saints at Panthers

Noon, FOX LINE — Panthers by 5½

SERIES — Panthers lead 24-20; Panthers beat Saints 23-20, Nov. 17, 2016 SAINTS TO WATCH QB Drew Brees has 1,032 yards passing, 9 TDs and 3 INTs in past 3 games vs. Carolina. … RB Mark Ingram has 7 TDs in last seven road games vs. NFC South foes. … WR Michael Thomas (10-134, 0 TDs in 2017) has 10 catches for 146 yards and TD in past 2 meetings with Carolina. … TE Coby Fleener has TD catch in past 3 vs. Panthers. PANTHERS TO WATCH QB Cam Newton averaging less than 200 yards passing per game. He will face league’s No. 32 pass defense. … Only RBs Marshawn Lynch and LeSean McCoy have more TDs rushing than Newton since 2011. … Rookie RB Christian McCaffrey leads Panthers in receptions (9). … RB Jonathan Stewart needs 104 yards rushing to become franchise’s all-time leader. … TE Greg Olsen out at least 8 weeks with broken foot. … TE Ed Dickson expected to be targeted more with Olsen out. FANTASY TIP Stewart has 4 TDs rushing in past three games vs. Saints.

Chiefs at Chargers

3:25 p.m., CBS LINE — Chiefs by 3

SERIES — Chiefs lead 58-55-1; Chiefs beat Chargers 37-27, Jan. 1, 2017 CHIEFS TO WATCH Chiefs RB Kareem Hunt has 5 TDs in first 2 games. He’s third player with one TD of at least 50 yards in first 2 games. … DL Chris Jones had 3 sacks, forced 2 fumbles and intercepted a pass against Eagles. … TE Travis Kelce (8-103 receiving, 1 TD) had big game vs. Eagles. … QB Alex Smith has thrown 5 TD passes and no INTs. CHARGERS TO WATCH QB Rivers ranks fourth in league in completion rate (73.6 percent). … Rivers and TE Antonio Gates have connected for 85 TDs. … RB Melvin Gordon matched career high with 7 catches last week. FANTASY TIP Hunt faces a Chargers defense that ranks 26th against the run and gave up 122 yards rushing to Dolphins’ Jay Ajayi last week.

ON OFFENSE

(RK) CHIEFS VS. CHARGERS (RK)

(2) 148.5 RUSH 54.0 (31)

(5) 292.0 PASS 254.0 (9)

(2) 440.5 YARDS 308.0 (20)

(2) 34.5 POINTS 19.0 (18)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) CHIEFS VS. CHARGERS (RK)

(20) 115.5 RUSH 125.5 (26)

(27) 273.0 PASS 203.0 (14)

(29) 388.5 YARDS 328.5 (21)

(25) 23.5 POINTS 21.5 (17)

Raiders at Redskins

7:30 p.m., NBC LINE — Raiders by 3

SERIES — Raiders lead 8-5; Redskins beat Raiders 24-14, Sept. 29, 2013 RAIDERS TO WATCH QB Derek Carr needs 4 TDs to become fifth NFL quarterback to throw 90 in first 50 games. He has 5 TDs and no INTs this season. … RB Marshawn Lynch has 121 yards rushing yards through 2 games. … WR Michael Crabtree had 80 yards receiving, 3 TD catches last week. REDSKINS TO WATCH QB Kirk Cousins has 419 yards passing, 2 TDs, 1 INT through 2 games. … RB Chris Thompson had career-high 77 rushing yards last week vs. Rams. Thompson has 5 all-purpose TDs in past 4 games. … WR Jamison Crowder has 4 TDs in past 8 home games. FANTASY TIP Veteran TE Vernon Davis should see uptick in usage with starter Jordan Reed dealing with chest/rib injury.

ON OFFENSE

(RK) RAIDERS VS. REDSKINS (RK)

(5) 144.5 RUSH 146.5 (3)

(13) 240.0 PASS 178.0 (23)

(4) 384.5 YARDS 324.5 (15)

(1) 35.5 POINTS 22.0 (13)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) RAIDERS VS. REDSKINS (RK)

(19) 110.5 RUSH 77.5 (9)

(12) 200.0 PASS 266.5 (26)

(17) 310.5 YARDS 344.0 (26)

(11) 18.0 POINTS 25.0 (27)

Ravens vs. Jaguars

8:30 a.m., London LINE — Ravens by 3

SERIES — Jaguars lead 11-9; Ravens beat Jaguars 19-17, Sept. 25, 2016 RAVENS TO WATCH RBs Buck Allen, Alex Collins (Arkansas Razorbacks) and Terrance West combined to rush 29 times for 130 yards and 1 TD against the Browns. Allen, who played 42 of 68 snaps, also caught 5 passes for 36 yards and 1 TD. … QB Joe Flacco (25-34, 2 TDs) has thrown a TD pass to free-agent acquisition WR Jeremy Maclin in each of the first two games. … LB Terrell Suggs has 6½ sacks in 6 career games against Jacksonville. JAGUARS TO WATCH Rookie RB Leonard Fournette (40-140) is the first Jacksonville rookie to score a rushing touchdown in each of his first 2 games. … QB Blake Bortles ( 31-48 passing, 2 TDs) threw 2 INTs and lost a fumble in a loss to the Titans after a clean performance in opener against the Texans. FANTASY TIP WR Allen Hurns (6-82 receiving, 1 TD vs. Titans) has been right at home at Wembley Stadium, with 2 TD catches over the past 2 seasons.

ON OFFENSE

(RK) RAVENS VS. JAGUARS (RK)

(3) 146.5 RUSH 127.0 (9)

(30) 156.0 PASS 168.0 (26)

(22) 302.5 YARDS 295.0 (23)

(13) 22.0 POINTS 22.5 (12)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) RAVENS VS. JAGUARS (RK)

(12) 85.0 RUSH 136.0 (29)

(17) 218.5 PASS 160.5 (4)

(11) 303.5 YARDS 296.5 (9)

(2) 5.0 POINTS 22.0 (20)

Falcons at Lions

Noon LINE — Falcons by 3

SERIES — Lions lead 24-12; Lions beat Falcons 22-21, Oct. 26, 2014 FALCONS TO WATCH QB Matt Ryan (573 passing, 2 TDs) has been sacked 5 times in 2 games, but he has thrown at least 1 TD pass in 21 consecutive games to lead the league. … RB Devon-ta Freeman (31-121 rushing, 3 TDs) scored twice against the Packers. … WR Julio Jones (5-108 receiving last week) is 9-177 for season without a TD, but he leads the NFL with 3,454 receiving yards since 2015. LIONS TO WATCH QB Matthew Stafford ranks fourth with a passer rating of 114.6, ahead of Ryan. … DE Ezekial Ansah sacked Giants QB Eli Manning 3 times on Monday night in New York. … WR Golden Tate is 13-257 receiving, 2 TDs in past 2 games against Atlanta. … WR Marvin Jones (3-64 for season) has caught a TD pass in each game. FANTASY TIP Second-year RB Ameer Abdullah posted a career-high 17-86 rushing Monday against the Giants and could be reaching the potential that caused the Lions to make him a second-round selection in 2016.

ON OFFENSE

(RK) FALCONS VS. LIONS (RK)

(17) 102.5 RUSH 110.0 (14)

(8) 265.5 PASS 202.0 (19)

(8) 368.0 YARDS 312.0 (17)

(8) 28.5 POINTS 29.5 (6)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) FALCONS VS. LIONS (RK)

(16) 92.0 RUSH 53.5 (4)

(23) 242.0 PASS 235.5 (21)

(22) 334.0 YARDS 289.0 (7)

(15) 20.0 POINTS 16.5 (7)

Browns at Colts

Noon LINE — Browns by 1½

SERIES — Browns lead 17-16; Colts beat Browns 25-24, Dec. 7, 2014 BROWNS TO WATCH LT Joe Thomas begins game with 10,062 consecutive snaps played on the Browns’ offensive line, believed to be longest streak in league history. … Rookie QB DeShone Kizer (15-31 passing, 182 yards, 3 INTs) returned to the game after leaving with a migraine headache last week. He also rushed for 36 yards. COLTS TO WATCH QB Jacoby Brissett (20-37 passing, 216 yards, 1 INT) also rushed for 22 yards in start against Arizona. … RB Frank Gore (14-46 rushing, 1 TD) needs 8 carries to pass Hall of Famer Eric Dickerson (2,996) for ninth all-time. … WR T.Y. Hilton (4-49 receiving last week) misses injured QB Andrew Luck more than any Colts receiver. FANTASY TIP Colts TE Jack Doyle (8-79 receiving) was Brissett’s favorite target last week. As Brissett continues to learn playbook and get in sync with new teammates, expect Doyle to get chances against the No. 19 pass defense.

ON OFFENSE

(RK) BROWNS VS. COLTS (RK)

(25) 75.0 RUSH 75.5 (24)

(14) 236.5 PASS 170.0 (25)

(18) 311.5 YARDS 245.5 (29)

(24) 14.0 POINTS 11.0 (27)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) BROWNS VS. COLTS (RK)

(13) 85.5 RUSH 73.0 (7)

(19) 228.0 PASS 308.0 (29)

(18) 313.5 YARDS 381.0 (28)

(22) 22.5 POINTS 31.0 (29)

Broncos at Bills

Noon LINE — Broncos by 3

SERIES — Bills lead 20-16-1; Broncos beat Bills 24-17, Dec. 7, 2014 BRONCOS TO WATCH QB Trevor Siemian is tied for NFL lead with 6 TD passes in 2 games. … WR Demaryius Thomas (6-71 last week vs. Cowboys) is 158 yards short of becoming sixth active player to reach 8,000 career yards receiving. … LB Von Miller recorded 2 sacks in victory over Cowboys. … CB Aqib Talib (103-yard INT return for TD last week) leads active players and ranks fourth on NFL career list with 10 interceptions returned for TDs. BILLS TO WATCH RB LeSean McCoy had 12 carries for 9 yards, a career low in games with seven or more rushes, last week. He has 12-game streak with 90 or more yards from scrimmage at home. … QB Tyrod Taylor (17-25, 125 yards in 9-3 loss to Panthers) also rushed for 55 yards and was pretty much all the Bills had on offense. FANTASY TIP Broncos’ defense is a must start in facing the Bills’ popgun attack that has yet to prove it can function if it can’t run.

ON OFFENSE

(RK) BRONCOS VS. BILLS (RK)

(1) 159.0 RUSH 129.5 (8)

(21) 191.5 PASS 162.5 (27)

(11) 350.5 YARDS 292.0 (24)

(3) 33.0 POINTS 12.0 (25)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) BRONCOS VS. BILLS (RK)

(3) 52.0 RUSH 57.5 (5)

(15) 206.5 PASS 177.0 (8)

(4) 258.5 YARDS 234.5 (2)

(13) 19.0 POINTS 10.5 (4)

Dolphins at Jets

Noon LINE — Dolphins by 6

SERIES — Jets lead 53-49-1; Dolphins beat Jets 34-13, Dec. 17, 2016 DOLPHINS TO WATCH QB Jay Cutler (22-34 passing, 230, 1 TD) has 797 yards, 7 TDs and 2 INTs in 3 career starts vs. Jets. … RB Jay Ajayi (28-122 rushing) became the first running back in 18 games to exceed the 100-yard mark vs. the Chargers. … WR Jarvis Landry (13-78 receiving) averaged 6.0 yards per catch, but 6 of his receptions were good for first downs. JETS TO WATCH QB Josh McCown (16-24 passing, 166, 2 TDs) had a 113.1 rating in a loss to Oakland. … RB Bilal Powell had 162 yards from scrimmage, including 11 catches, when the teams met in December. … Newly acquired WR Jermaine Kearse (11-123 receiving) had 2 TD catches last week. … TE Austin Seferian-Jenkins likely to make season debut after serving a two-game suspension for violating the league’s substance abuse policy. FANTASY TIP Ajayi is a solid play against a questionable Jets’ run defense.

ON OFFENSE

(RK) DOLPHINS VS. JETS (RK)

(12) 111.0 RUSH 82.0 (21)

(17) 225.0 PASS 160.5 (28)

(13) 336.0 YARDS 242.5 (30)

(18) 19.0 POINTS 16.0 (22)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) DOLPHINS VS. JETS (RK)

(2) 44.0 RUSH 185.0 (32)

(30) 323.0 PASS 224.0 (18)

(27) 367.0 YARDS 409.0 (30)

(9) 17.0 POINTS 33.0 (32)

Giants at Eagles

Noon LINE — Eagles by 6

SERIES — Giants lead 85-81-2; Eagles beat Giants 24-19, Dec. 22, 2016 GIANTS TO WATCH QB Eli Manning has 915 yards passing and 7 TDs in past 3 meetings. Has 45 TDs vs. Eagles. … WR Odell Beckham Jr. tied for NFL lead with 35 TD catches since 2014. … WR Sterling Shepard aims for TD reception in third consecutive game vs. Eagles. … WR Brandon Marshall has caught TD pass in past 3 games vs. Eagles. … CB Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie had career-high 11 tackles last week. EAGLES TO WATCH Second-year QB Carson Wentz, 4-1 in September as a pro, has been hit 19 times, including 8 sacks. … TE Zach Ertz has 90-plus yards receiving in 3 consecutive games, longest streak in NFL. … WR Alshon Jeffery had 7 catches for 92 yards, 1 TD last week. … RB LeGarrette Blount did not have carry vs. Chiefs. … DT Fletcher Cox’s 30½ sacks fourth most by an Eagles interior defensive lineman. FANTASY TIP Ertz is Wentz’s favorite target and a go-to guy.

ON OFFENSE

(RK) GIANTS VS. EAGLES (RK)

(32) 48.5 RUSH 82.5 (20)

(18) 203.0 PASS 298.5 (3)

(28) 251.5 YARDS 381.0 (5)

(30) 6.5 POINTS 25.0 (10)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) GIANTS VS. EAGLES (RK)

(28) 133.5 RUSH 88.0 (14)

(11) 191.0 PASS 216.0 (16)

(20) 324.5 YARDS 304.0 (12)

(17) 21.5 POINTS 22.0 (20)

Steelers at Bears

Noon LINE — Steelers by 7

SERIES — Bears lead 18-7-1; Bears beat Steelers 40-23, Sept. 22, 2013 STEELERS TO WATCH RB Le’Veon Bell, averaging 3.2 yards per carry, has 138 total yards (119 rushing, 19 receiving). he averaged NFL-best 157 yards from scrimmage last year. … WR Antonio Brown leads league in yards receiving

(244) and is tied for second with Chicago’s Tarik Cohen in receptions (16). BEARS TO WATCH RB Jordan Howard (22-59 rushing in 2 games) was held to 7 yards on 9 attempts against Tampa Bay. … QB Mike Glennon (31-45 passing, 301, 1 TD, 2 INTs, lost fumble last week) is already on the hot seat with fans and media who are calling for the insertion of rookie Mitch Trubisky, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft. … DE Akiem Hicks has 2 sacks. FANTASY TIP Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger could be in for big game against Chicago’s shaky secondary. Also, Bears TE Zach Miller could have another busy day with receivers decimated by injuries. With 9 targets last week, he has 15 on season.

ON OFFENSE

(RK) STEELERS VS. BEARS (RK)

(29) 68.5 RUSH 72.5 (26)

(11) 244.0 PASS 233.0 (15)

(16) 312.5 YARDS 305.5 (21)

(11) 23.5 POINTS 12.0 (25)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) STEELERS VS. BEARS (RK)

(8) 74.0 RUSH 90.5 (15)

(5) 163.0 PASS 251.0 (24)

(3) 237.0 YARDS 341.5 (25)

(6) 13.5 POINTS 26.0 (28)

Buccaneers at Vikings

Noon LINE — Buccaneers by 2½

SERIES — Vikings lead 32-22; Vikings beat Buccaneers 19-13 (OT), Oct. 26, 2014 BUCCANEERS TO WATCH WR Mike Evans (7-93 receiving, 1 TD vs. Bears) moved into tie with Joey Galloway for third-most receiving TDs in team history with 28. … With RB Doug Martin suspended for first three games, Jacquizz Rodgers rushed for 67 yards and TD vs. Bears. VIKINGS TO WATCH Backup QB Case Keenum (20-37, 167, 1 INT last week) will start again in place of the injured Sam Bradford. … In 9 games, Kai Forbath is 19 for 19 on field goals and 13 for 18 on extra points. … Rookie RB Dalvin Cook leads NFC with 191 yards rushing. … Over last two games of last season and first two games of this one, WR Adam Thielen has 27 receptions, 410 yards and 2 TDs. FANTASY TIP Buccaneers WR DeSean Jackson has 14 catches, 357 yards and 2 TDs in 2 games vs. Vikings, with Eagles in 2013 and Redskins in 2014.

ON OFFENSE

(RK) BUCCANEERS VS. VIKINGS (RK)

(11) 117.0 RUSH 110.0 (14)

(20) 194.0 PASS 243.5 (12)

(19) 311.0 YARDS 353.5 (9)

(7) 29.0 POINTS 19.0 (18)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) BUCCANEERS VS. VIKINGS (RK)

(1) 20.0 RUSH 81.0 (11)

(28) 290.0 PASS 258.5 (25)

(16) 310.0 YARDS 339.5 (24)

(3) 7.0 POINTS 22.5 (22)

Seahawks at Titans

3:05 p.m. LINE — Titans by 3

SERIES — Seahawks lead 10-6; Sea-hawks beat Titans 20-13, Oct. 13, 2013 SEAHAWKS TO WATCH QB Russell Wilson threw for 257 yards and ran for 61 more in only game against Titans. He has 22 TDs and 1 INT for 127.9 passer rating in past 7 games against AFC. … Rookie RB Chris Carson led Seattle with 93 yards rushing last week. … WR Doug Baldwin has 566 yards receiving and 12 TD catches in past 7 games against AFC. TITANS TO WATCH QB Marcus Mariota has 18 TD passes, 3 INTs with a 121.4 passer rating in 7 career games against NFC. … RB DeMarco Murray averaging 135.7 yards from scrimmage and TD rushing in past 3 games. … Titans RB Derrick Henry ran for career-high 92 yards last week. He has 4 TDs rushing in past 5 games. FANTASY TIP Henry has fresh legs and is running with more confidence. He may get start with Murray day to day with tight hamstring, and Seahawks have given up some yards on ground this season.

ON OFFENSE

(RK) SEAHAWKS VS. TITANS (RK)

(13) 110.5 RUSH 137.0 (6)

(29) 158.0 PASS 233.0 (15)

(26) 268.5 YARDS 370.0 (6)

(28) 10.5 POINTS 26.5 (9)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) SEAHAWKS VS. TITANS (RK

(23) 121.5 RUSH 104.0 (17)

(10) 187.5 PASS 230.5 (20)

(15) 309.0 YARDS 334.5 (23)

(5) 13.0 POINTS 21.0 (16)

Bengals at Packers

3:25 p.m. LINE — Packers by 7

SERIES — Bengals lead 7-5; Bengals beat Packers 34-30, Sept. 22, 2013 BENGALS TO WATCH QBs coach Bill Lazor is the new offensive coordinator after team failed to score TD in first 2 games. … QB Andy Dalton has thrown 4 INTs and lost a fumble. His 47.2 passer rating is worst in NFL. He led AFC in passer rating in 2015 at 106.3. … Bengals will be without TE Tyler Eifert. PACKERS TO WATCH QB Aaron Rodgers reached 300 career TD passes in fewest attempts (4,742) in NFL history. … WRs Jordy Nelson (quad) and Randall Cobb (shoulder) left last Sunday night’s game. Nelson is expected to play. Cobb has been ruled out. FANTASY TIP WR-turned-RB Ty Montgomery (110 total yards, 2 TDs vs. Falcons) has been just as effective in short passing game as on ground, including 6 catches for 75 yards and short shovel pass turned into touchdown last week against Atlanta. WR Davante Adams (8-99 receiving vs. Falcons) should be heavily involved as well.

ON OFFENSE

(RK) BENGALS VS. PACKERS (RK)

(23) 79.5 RUSH 71.5 (27)

(22) 178.5 PASS 297.0 (4)

(27) 258.0 YARDS 368.5 (7)

(32) 4.5 POINTS 20.0 (15)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) BENGALS VS. PACKERS (RK)

(31) 162.5 RUSH 115.5 (20)

(1) 104.5 PASS 179.0 (9)

(5) 267.0 YARDS 294.5 (8)

(7) 16.5 POINTS 21.5 (17)