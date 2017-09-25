Afternoon start for Hogs, Gamecocks

— Arkansas' Oct. 7 game at South Carolina will begin at 3 p.m. on SEC Network.

It will be the Razorbacks' first game at South Carolina since 2012 - the longest stretch between trips there since the teams joined the SEC together in 1992. Arkansas and South Carolina played annually for their first 22 seasons in the league.

The Gamecocks (3-1, 1-1 SEC) are coming off a 17-16 win over Louisiana Tech over the weekend. South Carolina will play at Texas A&M on Saturday.