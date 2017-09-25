Cowboys at Cardinals

7:30 p.m. Central, ESPN

LINE — Cowboys by 3

SERIES — Cowboys lead 55-32-1; Cardinals beat Cowboys 28-17, Nov. 2, 2014

OFFENSE

COWBOYS;VS.;CARDINALS

84.5 (20);RUSHING;64 (30)

245.5 (10);PASSING;284.5 (6)

330 (14);YARDS.;348.5 (12)

18 (21);POINTS;19.5 (16)

DEFENSE

COWBOYS;VS.;CARDINALS

106.5 (18);RUSHING;79 (10)

200.0 (11);PASSING;237.5 (22)

306.5 (12);YARDS;316.5 (17)

22.5 (21);POINTS;24.0 (24)

COWBOYS TO WATCH QB Dak Prescott has thrown 89 passes. Only Aaron Rodgers (92) has thrown more. .. Reigning 2016 NFL rushing leader Ezekiel Elliott, still playing thanks to judge’s ruling blocking suspension, carried 9 times for 8 yards against Denver, his least productive showing in two seasons as pro. … LB Demarcus Lawrence is first Cowboys player since 2013 to have at least two sacks in consecutive games. … G Jonathan Cooper originally was first-round pick of Arizona and was traded to New England in deal that brought OLB Chandler Jones to Cardinals. Patriots released Cooper in 2016.

CARDINALS TO WATCH Arizona’s J.J. Nelson was NFC Offensive Player of Week after catching 5 passes for 120 yards vs. Indianapolis, including 45-yard TD. … Expect RB Chris Johnson to get many more carries for Arizona after gaining 44 yards in 11 tries against Colts. … Carson Palmer has thrown more interceptions (4) than he has TDs (2). … Palmer was sacked 4 times against Colts and pressured many more.

FANTASY TIPS Cowboys TE Jason Witten leads NFL with 17 catches through 2 games