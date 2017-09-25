Eagles get their kick against Giants

PHILADELPHIA -- Jake Elliott ran over to coaches and begged for a chance to try the longest field goal in team history.

They said yes -- and he nailed it.

Elliott kicked a 61-yarder as the clock expired to lift the Philadelphia Eagles to a 27-24 victory over the New York Giants on Sunday.

Carson Wentz completed a 19-yard pass to Alshon Jeffery to set up Elliott's kick, the longest game-winner in NFL history for a rookie and a franchise record. Elliott was a fifth-round pick by the Bengals and joined the Eagles after Caleb Sturgis was injured in Week 1. He was carried off the field by two teammates.

"I'm thankful I had the opportunity to try it," Elliott said. "I wanted it."

Elliott missed from 52 yards earlier in the game and last week missed from 30 yards and shanked an extra point.

"It's surreal, but it's the life of a kicker," Elliott said. "You have ups and downs and you move onto next week."

Eagles Coach Doug Pederson conferred with special teams coach Dave Fipp before sending Elliott on the field.

"I had so much confidence in him," Pederson said.

Eli Manning threw three touchdown passes in the fourth quarter, including a 77-yard score to Sterling Shepard, but Philadelphia (2-1) rallied twice.

"We have to play better football," Manning said.

Elliott hit a 46-yard field goal to tie it 24-24 with 51 seconds left after Aldrick Rosas kicked a 41-yarder to put the Giants ahead.

The Giants (0-3) hadn't scored 20 points in eight consecutive games before Manning led them to 21 in a span of 5:21. He tossed touchdown passes of 10 yards and 4 yards to Odell Beckham Jr. to tie it at 14-14. Manning then connected over the middle to Shepard, who broke a couple tackles and sprinted all the way for a 21-14 lead.

But Philadelphia answered quickly.

A 36-yard penalty for pass interference on Eli Apple put the ball at the 15 and rookie Corey Clement ran in on the next play for his first career touchdown to make it 21-21.

On a hot, humid day, the NFC East rivals looked sloppy for the first three quarters.

Down 14-0, the Giants finally got going when Manning threw a 10-yard touchdown to Beckham to cut it to 14-7. Beckham drew an unsportsmanlike penalty for his celebration.

"That's not smart football," Giants Coach Ben McAdoo said.

But the penalty wasn't costly. New York quickly got the ball back at Philadelphia's 33 when Landon Collins forced Zach Ertz to fumble and Apple recovered at the Eagles 33.

Orleans Darkwa ran 20 yards to the 6. Beckham then made a spectacular, one-handed grab for a 4-yard TD to tie it at 14.

The Eagles went up 7-0 on LeGarrette Blount's 1-yard TD run that capped an 18-play, 90-yard drive. Blount had a rumbling 17-yard run early in the drive and Wentz later kept it going with a nifty, 11-yard scramble on third-and-8.

Manning's second pick came on a tipped ball that came down into Patrick Robinson's hands in the third quarter. Wentz threw a 3-yard touchdown pass to Ertz on the ensuing possession to give Philadelphia a 14-0 lead.

