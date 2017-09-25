Subscribe Register Login
Monday, September 25, 2017, 2:40 p.m.

Hogs senior wide receiver to undergo surgery for Achilles injury

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 2:06 p.m.

arkansas-receiver-jared-cornelius-watches-during-the-first-quarter-of-a-game-against-texas-am-on-saturday-sept-23-2017-in-arlington-texas

PHOTO BY BEN GOFF

Arkansas receiver Jared Cornelius watches during the first quarter of a game against Texas A&M on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, in Arlington, Texas.

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas wide receiver Jared Cornelius will undergo surgery after an injury to his left Achilles and is expected to miss the rest of the season.

Cornelius was hurt early in the second half of the overtime loss to Texas A&M on Saturday. Arkansas coach Bret Bielema says a redshirt year is possible for the senior — as well as potentially entering the NFL draft.

Cornelius entered the season as Arkansas' top leading returning wide receiver, finishing with 32 catches for 515 yards a season ago. The 5-foot-11, 212-pound senior missed much of the preseason with a hamstring injury and was fully healthy for the first time this year during the game against the Aggies.

The Razorbacks (1-2, 0-1 Southeastern Conference) host New Mexico State (2-2) on Saturday.

