Hogs senior wide receiver to undergo surgery for Achilles injury

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas wide receiver Jared Cornelius will undergo surgery after an injury to his left Achilles and is expected to miss the rest of the season.

Cornelius was hurt early in the second half of the overtime loss to Texas A&M on Saturday. Arkansas coach Bret Bielema says a redshirt year is possible for the senior — as well as potentially entering the NFL draft.

Cornelius entered the season as Arkansas' top leading returning wide receiver, finishing with 32 catches for 515 yards a season ago. The 5-foot-11, 212-pound senior missed much of the preseason with a hamstring injury and was fully healthy for the first time this year during the game against the Aggies.

The Razorbacks (1-2, 0-1 Southeastern Conference) host New Mexico State (2-2) on Saturday.