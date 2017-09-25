Injury report

• Rundown of players who left Sunday's games and did not return:
POS;PLAYER;TEAM;INJURY
S;Nate Allen;Dolphins;Hamstring
WR;Doug Baldwin;Seahawks;Groin
WR;Kelvin Benjamin;Panthers;Knee
DT;Fletcher Cox;Eagles;Calf
WR;Michael Crabtree;Raiders;Chest
RB;Orleans Darkwa;Giants;Back
LB;Lavonte David;Buccaneers;Ankle
RB;Matt Forte;Jets;Toe
LB;Jordan Hicks;Eagles;Ankle
LB;Josh Martin;Buccaneers;Ankle
WR;Charone Peake;Jets;Ankle
RB;Darren Sproles;Eagles;Wrist
DE;Olivier Vernon;Giants;Ankle
