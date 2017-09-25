Subscribe Register Login
Monday, September 25, 2017, 4:23 a.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Arkansas Daily Deal

Injury report

This article was published today at 2:22 a.m.

New York Giants’ Olivier Vernon hobbles off the field with an ankle injury in Sunday’s game in Philadelphia.

PHOTO BY AP/MATT ROURKE

New York Giants’ Olivier Vernon hobbles off the field with an ankle injury in Sunday’s game in Philadelphia.

• Rundown of players who left Sunday's games and did not return:

POS;PLAYER;TEAM;INJURY

S;Nate Allen;Dolphins;Hamstring

WR;Doug Baldwin;Seahawks;Groin

WR;Kelvin Benjamin;Panthers;Knee

DT;Fletcher Cox;Eagles;Calf

WR;Michael Crabtree;Raiders;Chest

RB;Orleans Darkwa;Giants;Back

LB;Lavonte David;Buccaneers;Ankle

RB;Matt Forte;Jets;Toe

LB;Jordan Hicks;Eagles;Ankle

LB;Josh Martin;Buccaneers;Ankle

WR;Charone Peake;Jets;Ankle

RB;Darren Sproles;Eagles;Wrist

DE;Olivier Vernon;Giants;Ankle

Sports on 09/25/2017

Print Headline: Injury report

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: Injury report

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Arkansas Daily Deal
Arkansas Online