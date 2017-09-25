Subscribe Register Login
Monday, September 25, 2017, 10:18 p.m.

Jerry Jones, Dallas Cowboys players kneel — but before the national anthem

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 8:18 p.m.

The Dallas Cowboys, led by owner Jerry Jones, center, take a knee prior to the national anthem prior to an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Monday, Sept. 25, 2017, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Matt York)



WASHINGTON — The Dallas Cowboys made a show of unity before their game against the Arizona Cardinals, but it wasn't during the national anthem.

The Dallas players all kneeled with owner Jerry Jones and his family before a giant American flag was unfurled, drawing some boos from the Cardinals fans. They rose arm-in-arm just before the singing of the anthem.

Jones has been a staunch supporter of President Donald Trump and it was unclear if his team would protest during the anthem, as teams across the NFL did Sunday. The Cowboys kneeled near the 50-yard line.

The Cardinals gathered on the goal line as a team, some of them locking arms, during the anthem. Cardinals owner Michael Bidwell and his family and general manager Steve Keim joined them.

GoBigRed says... September 25, 2017 at 8:41 p.m.

What?!? America's Team? (tm)

ARMNAR says... September 25, 2017 at 9:20 p.m.

Anything that further exposes Cheetolini Tinyhands for the fascistic idiot he is is just fine with me.

rockylittle says... September 25, 2017 at 9:41 p.m.

Where was Jerry Jones when the Star Spangled Banner was played. Couldn't he show up for that?

