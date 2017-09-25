Local sports roundup

PREP VOLLEYBALL

Lady Tigers claim Jenks tourney title

Bentonville High made a perfect run through five opponents, including two that are nationally ranked, and won the Gold Bracket championship during the Jenks (Okla.) Invitational this weekend.

The Lady Tigers (18-3) extended their winning streak to 14 matches and did it against some quality competition. Bentonville took a 3-0 sweep in pool play against Norman (Okla.) North, which was ranked 50th in the latest MaxPreps poll, and went the distance for a 3-2 pool-play win against Edmond (Okla.) Sante Fe, which was ranked 69th in the poll. The Lady Tigers also claimed a 3-1 victory over host Jenks in Gold Bracket play, then swept Edmond Santa Fe 3-0 in the championship match.

Senior Tymber Riley was named the tournament's most valuable player, while teammates Emma Palasak and Tori Riley were named to the all-tournament team.

Bentonville enters the second half of 7A-West Conference play Tuesday night at Fayetteville.

West finishes 2-1 at Carl Junction

Bentonville West claimed a pair of three-set victories for a 2-1 finish Saturday during the Carl Junction (Mo.) Invitational.

The Lady Wolverines (8-11) dropped the first set against Republic, Mo., before taking a 20-25, 25-16, 15-12 victory, then went the distance against Webb City for a 25-20, 24-26, 25-13 victory. West then suffered a 25-13, 25-15 loss against House Springs (Mo.) Northwest.

West returns to 7A-West Conference action Tuesday with a home match against Van Buren.

PREP CROSS COUNTRY

Fayetteville girls win in Russellville

Even without one of its top runners, Fayetteville's girls placed three runners among the top 10 and won the Cyclone Invitational held Saturday on the Arkansas Tech campus in Russellville.

Sophomores Grace Litzinger and Morganne Browning set the tone for Fayetteville by finishing sixth and eighth, respectively, while junior Chloe Devecsery took 10th. Litzinger ran the 5-kilometer course in 19 minutes, 31.66 seconds, while Browning finished with 19:54.26 and Devecsery crossed the finished line in 20:23.15.

The Lady Bulldogs, who were without usual leader Rebecca Boushelle, finished with 40 points, while Conway was a distant second with 102 points. Springdale Har-Ber took sixth with 141 points as Emily Newberry finished ninth in 20:11.59 to lead the Lady Wildcats

In the boys division, Sandro Ramirez paced Springdale Har-Ber's boys to a third-place finish.

The senior completed the 5-kilometer course in 16 minutes, 6.94 seconds and finished fourth among 170 runners. Teammate Brett Borchert had a time of 16:21.74, which was good for eighth.

Har-Ber finished with 80 points -- the same as runnerup Maumelle -- but the Hornets' sixth runner broke the tie by finishing almost 4 seconds faster than the Wildcats' sixth runner. Fayetteville was fourth with 143 points, with Carter Betts' 11th-place finish leading the Bulldogs.

Wolverines victorious in Kansas

Nick Lachance and Corey Maxwell each finished in the top 10 Saturday and helped Bentonville West's boys win the Blue Division during the Rim Rock Farm Classic in Lawrence, Kan.

Lachance had a time of 17 minutes, 14.8 seconds and finished eighth among 350 runners, while Maxwell was right behind at 17:23.8 and finished 10th. A third Wolverine runner, Nathan McSpadden, took 18th at 17:38.4.

West compiled 85 points for an easy win while Smithville, Mo., finished second at 195 points.

Meanwhile, Rogers High's boys finished sixth in the Crimson Division with 295 points as Braden Sell was the Mounties' top runner, finishing 19th in 17:17.1. In the boys Gold Division, Bentonville High finished 15th among 44 schools as Coleman Wilson led the Tigers with his 31st-place finish (16:35.70).

In the girls Crimson Division, Rogers Heritage freshman Hailey Day continued to shine with her second-place finish, running the course in 19:46.3. Rogers High's girls, meanwhile, finished second in the team standings with 187 points, one point ahead of Tulsa (Okla.) Bishop Kelley.

Freshman Ali Nachitgal paced the Lady Mounties as she finished sixth with a time of 20:21.5, while teammate Emily Efurd was 11th with a time of 20:28.4.

