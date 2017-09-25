NFL TOP PERFORMERS

QUARTERBACKS
PLAYER;TEAM;PASSING STATS
Tom Brady;Patriots;25-35, 378 yards, 5 TDs
Case Keenum;Vikings;25-33, 369, 3 TDs
Blake Bortles;Jaguars;20-31, 244, 4 TDs
Russell Wilson;Seahawks;29-49, 373, 4 TDs
Eli Manning;Giants;35-47, 366, 3 TDs, 2 INTs
Kirk Cousins, Redskins;25-30, 365, 3 TDs
RUNNINGS BACKS
PLAYER;TEAM;STATISTICS
Kareem Hunt;Chiefs;17-172 rushing, 1 TD
Jordan Howard;Bears;23-138 rushing, 2 TDs
DeMarco Murray;Titans;14-115 rushing, 1 TD
Devonta Freeman;Falcons;21-106 rushing, 1 TD
Dalvin Cook;Vikings;27-97 rushing, 1 TD
TIGHT ENDS/WRS
PLAYER;TEAM;STATISTICS
Stefon Diggs;Vikings;8-173 receiving, 2 TDs
Adam Thielen;Vikings;5-98 receiving
Marcedes Lewis;Jaguars;4-62 receiving, 3 TDs
Brandin Cooks;Patriots;5-131 receiving, 2 TDs
T.Y. Hilton;Colts;7-153 receiving, 1 TD
Sterling Shepard;Giants;7-133 receiving, 1 TD
Geronimo Allison;Packers;6-122, 1 TD
Antonio Brown;Steelers;10-110, 1 TD
Chris Thompson;Redskins;6-150, 1 TD
NOTABLE PERFORMANCES
PLAYER;TEAM;ACCOMPLISHMENTS
Jake Elliott;Eagles;61-yard FG to win, 3rd-longest FG ever
Jadeveon Clowney;Texans;2 sacks, 22-yard fumble return for TD
William Jackson III;Bengals;75-yard INT. TD
Carl Lawson;Bengals;21/2 sacks
Glover Quin;Lions;37-yard INT. TD
Melvin Ingram;Chargers;3 sacks
Print Headline: TOP PERFORMERS
