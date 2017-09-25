Subscribe Register Login
Monday, September 25, 2017, 4:21 a.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Arkansas Daily Deal

NFL TOP PERFORMERS

This article was published today at 2:21 a.m.

QUARTERBACKS

PLAYER;TEAM;PASSING STATS

Tom Brady;Patriots;25-35, 378 yards, 5 TDs

Case Keenum;Vikings;25-33, 369, 3 TDs

Blake Bortles;Jaguars;20-31, 244, 4 TDs

Russell Wilson;Seahawks;29-49, 373, 4 TDs

Eli Manning;Giants;35-47, 366, 3 TDs, 2 INTs

Kirk Cousins, Redskins;25-30, 365, 3 TDs

RUNNINGS BACKS

PLAYER;TEAM;STATISTICS

Kareem Hunt;Chiefs;17-172 rushing, 1 TD

Jordan Howard;Bears;23-138 rushing, 2 TDs

DeMarco Murray;Titans;14-115 rushing, 1 TD

Devonta Freeman;Falcons;21-106 rushing, 1 TD

Dalvin Cook;Vikings;27-97 rushing, 1 TD

TIGHT ENDS/WRS

PLAYER;TEAM;STATISTICS

Stefon Diggs;Vikings;8-173 receiving, 2 TDs

Adam Thielen;Vikings;5-98 receiving

Marcedes Lewis;Jaguars;4-62 receiving, 3 TDs

Brandin Cooks;Patriots;5-131 receiving, 2 TDs

T.Y. Hilton;Colts;7-153 receiving, 1 TD

Sterling Shepard;Giants;7-133 receiving, 1 TD

Geronimo Allison;Packers;6-122, 1 TD

Antonio Brown;Steelers;10-110, 1 TD

Chris Thompson;Redskins;6-150, 1 TD

NOTABLE PERFORMANCES

PLAYER;TEAM;ACCOMPLISHMENTS

Jake Elliott;Eagles;61-yard FG to win, 3rd-longest FG ever

Jadeveon Clowney;Texans;2 sacks, 22-yard fumble return for TD

William Jackson III;Bengals;75-yard INT. TD

Carl Lawson;Bengals;21/2 sacks

Glover Quin;Lions;37-yard INT. TD

Melvin Ingram;Chargers;3 sacks

Print Headline: TOP PERFORMERS

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: NFL TOP PERFORMERS

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Arkansas Daily Deal
Arkansas Online