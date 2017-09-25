In poll, Associated Press lists top 10 high school football teams in Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK — The top 10 overall high school football teams in Arkansas and the top five in Classes 6A, 5A, 4A, 3A and 2A, as voted by a panel of Associated Press-member sports writers and broadcasters. Ranking is given with first-place votes received, records, total points and last week's rankings.

OVERALL

Spr. Har-Ber (4) 4-0 75 1 Bryant 4-0 69 2 North Little Rock (2) 4-0 59 4 Greenwood 4-0 57 5 Pulaski Academy (2) 4-0 53 3 Bentonville West 4-0 36 6 Springdale 4-0 28 9 El Dorado 4-0 27 7 Conway 3-1 8 10 Cabot 3-1 6 NR

Others receiving votes: Bentonville 5, Searcy 5, Arkadelphia 3, Fayetteville 2, West Memphis 2, Wynne 2, Pine Bluff 2, LR Christian 1.

Class 6A

Greenwood (8) 4-0 40 1 El Dorado 4-0 30 2 Pine Bluff 3-1 14 3; (tie) West Memphis 4-0 14 4 Searcy 4-0 13 5

Others receiving votes: Benton 6, Jonesboro 2, Marion 1.

Class 5A

Pulaski Academy (8) 4-0 40 1 Wynne 4-0 28 2 LR Christian 4-0 26 3 White Hall 4-0 11 4 Nettleton 4-0 7 T5

Others receiving votes: Harrison 4, LR McClellan 4.

Class 4A

Arkadelphia (2) 4-0 27 T3 Pea Ridge (3) 4-0 27 1 Pulaski Robinson (2) 4-0 25 2 Prairie Grove (1) 4-0 22 T3 Warren 3-1 12 5

Others receiving votes: Ashdown 7.

Class 3A

Prescott (7) 4-0 39 1 Junction City 4-0 30 2 Charleston (1) 4-0 23 3 Clinton 4-0 10 NR; (tie) Mayflower 4-0 10 5

Others receiving votes: Rivercrest 4, Osceola 2, Jessieville 1, Bald Knob 1.

Class 2A

Mount Ida (6) 4-0 34 1 Rison (1) 4-0 29 2 Conway Christian 4-0 18 3 Hampton 3-1 9 5 Danville 4-1 7 NR

Others receiving votes: Earle 4, Foreman 3, Marked Tree 1.