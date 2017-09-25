Home / Latest News /
In poll, Associated Press lists top 10 high school football teams in Arkansas
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 11:44 a.m.
LITTLE ROCK — The top 10 overall high school football teams in Arkansas and the top five in Classes 6A, 5A, 4A, 3A and 2A, as voted by a panel of Associated Press-member sports writers and broadcasters. Ranking is given with first-place votes received, records, total points and last week's rankings.
OVERALL
- Spr. Har-Ber (4) 4-0 75 1
- Bryant 4-0 69 2
- North Little Rock (2) 4-0 59 4
- Greenwood 4-0 57 5
- Pulaski Academy (2) 4-0 53 3
- Bentonville West 4-0 36 6
- Springdale 4-0 28 9
- El Dorado 4-0 27 7
- Conway 3-1 8 10
- Cabot 3-1 6 NR
Others receiving votes: Bentonville 5, Searcy 5, Arkadelphia 3, Fayetteville 2, West Memphis 2, Wynne 2, Pine Bluff 2, LR Christian 1.
Class 6A
- Greenwood (8) 4-0 40 1
- El Dorado 4-0 30 2
- Pine Bluff 3-1 14 3; (tie) West Memphis 4-0 14 4
- Searcy 4-0 13 5
Others receiving votes: Benton 6, Jonesboro 2, Marion 1.
Class 5A
- Pulaski Academy (8) 4-0 40 1
- Wynne 4-0 28 2
- LR Christian 4-0 26 3
- White Hall 4-0 11 4
- Nettleton 4-0 7 T5
Others receiving votes: Harrison 4, LR McClellan 4.
Class 4A
- Arkadelphia (2) 4-0 27 T3
- Pea Ridge (3) 4-0 27 1
- Pulaski Robinson (2) 4-0 25 2
- Prairie Grove (1) 4-0 22 T3
- Warren 3-1 12 5
Others receiving votes: Ashdown 7.
Class 3A
- Prescott (7) 4-0 39 1
- Junction City 4-0 30 2
- Charleston (1) 4-0 23 3
- Clinton 4-0 10 NR; (tie) Mayflower 4-0 10 5
Others receiving votes: Rivercrest 4, Osceola 2, Jessieville 1, Bald Knob 1.
Class 2A
- Mount Ida (6) 4-0 34 1
- Rison (1) 4-0 29 2
- Conway Christian 4-0 18 3
- Hampton 3-1 9 5
- Danville 4-1 7 NR
Others receiving votes: Earle 4, Foreman 3, Marked Tree 1.
