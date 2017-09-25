Subscribe Register Login
Monday, September 25, 2017, 2:38 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Arkansas Daily Deal

In poll, Associated Press lists top 10 high school football teams in Arkansas

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 11:44 a.m.

nwa-democrat-gazetteandy-shupe-har-bers-blaze-brothers-14-returns-a-rogers-punt-41-yards-friday-sept-22-2017-during-the-first-half-of-play-at-wildcat-stadium-in-springdale-visit-nwadgcomphotos-to-see-more-photographs-from-the-game

PHOTO BY ANDY SHUPE

NWA Democrat-Gazette/ANDY SHUPE Har-Ber's Blaze Brothers (14) returns a Rogers punt 41 yards Friday, Sept. 22, 2017, during the first half of play at Wildcat Stadium in Springdale. Visit nwadg.com/photos to see more photographs from the game.


LITTLE ROCK — The top 10 overall high school football teams in Arkansas and the top five in Classes 6A, 5A, 4A, 3A and 2A, as voted by a panel of Associated Press-member sports writers and broadcasters. Ranking is given with first-place votes received, records, total points and last week's rankings.

OVERALL

  1. Spr. Har-Ber (4) 4-0 75 1
  2. Bryant 4-0 69 2
  3. North Little Rock (2) 4-0 59 4
  4. Greenwood 4-0 57 5
  5. Pulaski Academy (2) 4-0 53 3
  6. Bentonville West 4-0 36 6
  7. Springdale 4-0 28 9
  8. El Dorado 4-0 27 7
  9. Conway 3-1 8 10
  10. Cabot 3-1 6 NR

Others receiving votes: Bentonville 5, Searcy 5, Arkadelphia 3, Fayetteville 2, West Memphis 2, Wynne 2, Pine Bluff 2, LR Christian 1.

Class 6A

  1. Greenwood (8) 4-0 40 1
  2. El Dorado 4-0 30 2
  3. Pine Bluff 3-1 14 3; (tie) West Memphis 4-0 14 4
  4. Searcy 4-0 13 5

Others receiving votes: Benton 6, Jonesboro 2, Marion 1.

Class 5A

  1. Pulaski Academy (8) 4-0 40 1
  2. Wynne 4-0 28 2
  3. LR Christian 4-0 26 3
  4. White Hall 4-0 11 4
  5. Nettleton 4-0 7 T5

Others receiving votes: Harrison 4, LR McClellan 4.

Class 4A

  1. Arkadelphia (2) 4-0 27 T3
  2. Pea Ridge (3) 4-0 27 1
  3. Pulaski Robinson (2) 4-0 25 2
  4. Prairie Grove (1) 4-0 22 T3
  5. Warren 3-1 12 5

Others receiving votes: Ashdown 7.

Class 3A

  1. Prescott (7) 4-0 39 1
  2. Junction City 4-0 30 2
  3. Charleston (1) 4-0 23 3
  4. Clinton 4-0 10 NR; (tie) Mayflower 4-0 10 5

Others receiving votes: Rivercrest 4, Osceola 2, Jessieville 1, Bald Knob 1.

Class 2A

  1. Mount Ida (6) 4-0 34 1
  2. Rison (1) 4-0 29 2
  3. Conway Christian 4-0 18 3
  4. Hampton 3-1 9 5
  5. Danville 4-1 7 NR

Others receiving votes: Earle 4, Foreman 3, Marked Tree 1.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: In poll, Associated Press lists top 10 high school football teams in Arkansas

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Arkansas Daily Deal
Arkansas Online