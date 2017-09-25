SUNDAY’S ROUNDUPS, SUMMARIES

SAINTS 34, PANTHERS 13

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Drew Brees shredded the league's top-ranked defense, throwing for three touchdowns and 220 yards.

Brees led six scoring drives and threw touchdown passes to Michael Thomas, Brandon Coleman and ex-Panthers wide receiver Ted Ginn Jr. as the Saints avoided an 0-3 start. Rookie Alvin Kamara put the game away with a 25-yard touchdown run with 4:42 left.

Carolina (2-1) had allowed six points in its previous two games.

The Saints' defense, which came in ranked 32nd in the league, intercepted Cam Newton three times and sacked him four times before he was replaced late in the fourth quarter. Many of Newton's throws were either too hard or high as the seventh-year quarterback continued to struggle with his rhythm following offseason shoulder surgery.

The Panthers, who were already without injured Pro Bowl tight end Greg Olsen, lost wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin in the first quarter to a knee injury; his leg got bent back awkwardly after being dragged down from behind.

Carolina's only real offense came from rookie running back Christian McCaffrey, who had 101 yards receiving on nine catches.

COLTS 31, BROWNS 28

INDIANAPOLIS -- Jacoby Brissett ran for two touchdowns, threw for another and the Colts held off Cleveland's late charge.

Brissett, acquired in a trade with New England earlier this month, looked much more comfortable in his second start, going 17 of 24 with 259 yards and running five times for 14 yards. Indianapolis (1-2) avoided its first 0-3 start in six years.

Cleveland (0-3) lost its 15th consecutive road game despite being favored for the first time since 2015 and a road favorite for the first time since 2012.

Brissett was the primary reason for the Browns' latest loss. He started the scoring with a 5-yard TD run, broke a 7-7 tie by spinning away from pressure and scooting 7 yards for his second score, then hooked up with T.Y. Hilton on a 61-yard TD pass to make it 21-7 -- all in the first half.

Frank Gore's 4-yard scoring run made it 28-7.

Cleveland spent the rest of the game playing catch-up but had two second-half scoring chances snuffed out by Rashaan Melvin's interceptions.

VIKINGS 34, BUCCANEERS 17

MINNEAPOLIS -- Case Keenum gave Minnesota a brilliant performance, passing for three touchdowns and a career-high 369 yards without a turnover.

Stefon Diggs had 173 yards receiving and caught two of Keenum's throws for scores, one short and one long.

Dalvin Cook produced 169 total yards plus his first NFL touchdown , which capped a 75-yard drive by the Vikings (2-1) to start the game.

They never slowed down, building a 28-3 lead by early in the third quarter on their way to compiling 494 yards.

Trae Waynes and Harrison Smith each intercepted Jameis Winston in the end zone , and Andrew Sendejo returned an interception 36 yards in the fourth quarter to set up one of two field goals by Kai Forbath.

Winston completed 28 of 40 passes for 328 yards, but the Buccaneers (1-1) couldn't overcome having to play from behind all afternoon. They converted only one of six third downs.

JAGUARS 44, RAVENS 7

LONDON -- Marcedes Lewis caught three of Blake Bortles' four touchdown passes as the Jaguars won in their fifth game in Britain's capital.

Allen Hurns and Leonard Fournette also scored touchdowns for the Jaguars (2-1), who have won each of their last three games played at the venue. The Ravens (2-1) managed just 186 yards of total offense, including minus-1 yard in the first quarter. They managed 15 yards in the first half and picked up only 12 first downs.

A 6-yard pass from Ryan Mallett (Arkansas Razorbacks), who entered in relief of Joe Flacco in the fourth quarter, to Benjamin Watson with 3:24 remaining prevented the shutout. It was their worst defeat since Nov. 9, 1997, when they lost 37-0 at Pittsburgh.

Baltimore crossed midfield three times -- and not until the third quarter, when Terrance West gained 7 yards to reach the Jaguars 45.

On the next play, West failed to secure a handoff and fumbled, leading to linebacker Telvin Smith returning it 52 yards to set up Lewis' third touchdown.

Jacksonville punctuated the victory with a fake punt minutes later, with Corey Grant taking a direct snap 58 yards before Fournette punched the ball in from the 3.

JETS 20, DOLPHINS 6

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- Josh McCown threw a 69-yard touchdown pass to Robby Anderson, Bilal Powell ran for a score, and the Jets' defense dominated Jay Cutler and the Dolphins.

While a lot of the focus heading into the season was on whether the revamped Jets roster would be good enough to win any games, New York made Miami look like the team in the middle of a rebuild.

McCown finished 18 of 23 for 249 yards, Chandler Catanzaro kicked two field goals, and the Jets (1-2) forced Cutler and the Dolphins (1-1) into mistakes all game. The Jets also avoided their first 0-3 start since 2003.

New York just missed having its first shutout since blanking Cincinnati 37-0 on Jan. 13, 2010, -- in the Jets' last game at the old Giants Stadium. Cutler threw a 3-yard touchdown pass to DeVante Parker on the final play. Cody Parkey missed the extra point, capping a miserable day for Miami in 88-degree heat at MetLife Stadium.

PACKERS 27, BENGALS 24 (OT)

GREEN BAY, Wis. -- Mason Crosby kicked a 27-yard field goal with 6:26 left in overtime set up by Aaron Rodgers' 72-yard pass to Geronimo Allison. Crosby's kick completed the Packers' comeback from a 21-7 halftime deficit.

On third-and-10 from his 21, Rodgers took advantage of yet another free play after defensive end Michael Johnson was whistled for offside. Officials let the play continue and the two-time NFL MVP found Allison on about a 40-yard pass before the receiver beat two defenders for more yards.

Crosby took care of the rest for the Packers (2-1).

The winless Bengals (0-3) won the toss in overtime but went three-and-out on their opening drive. It was so loud at Lambeau Field that they had to call timeout before their first overtime snap.

Rodgers thrived under the pressure. Rodgers finished 28 of 42 for 313 yards with 3 touchdowns and 1 interception. Allison had 6 catches for 122 yards.

BILLS 26, BRONCOS 16

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. -- Tyrod Taylor threw two touchdowns and the Bills intercepted Trevor Siemian twice in the final 19 minutes.

Taylor went 20 of 26 for 213 yards with a 2-yard touchdown to Andre Holmes and a 6-yarder to Charles Clay (Little Rock Central). Taylor got lucky on the touchdown pass to Holmes , as the ball deflected off the hands of Zay Jones just inside the goal line and bounced directly to Holmes in the back of the end zone.

The Bills (2-1) overcame their struggling running attack courtesy of Taylor's arm and a stout defense in a game LeSean McCoy was limited to 21 yards on 14 carries. Though he had seven catches for 48 yards, McCoy's latest poor outing came after he was limited to 9 yards rushing in a 9-3 loss at Carolina.

The Bills allowed just one touchdown, while Brandon McManus rounded out Denver's scoring with three field goals.

In falling to 2-1, the Broncos turned over the ball on each of their final four possessions, with Siemian being intercepted by E.J. Gaines and Tre'Davious White. The Broncos also turned the ball over twice on downs.

REDSKINS 27, RAIDERS 10

LANDOVER, Md. — Kirk Cousins threw for 365 yards and three touchdowns, Chris Thompson had 188 all-purpose yards and a score and the Washington Redskins sacked Derek Carr four times and held the Oakland Raiders to 128 yards.

Cousins was 25 of 30, including TD passes to Thompson, Vernon Davis and a 52-yarder to Josh Doctson. Thompson had 150 yards receiving and 38 yards rushing, joining Jamaal Charles as the only running backs to put up 150 yards receiving against the Raiders (2-1) since they moved to Oakland in 1995.

Thompson was again a difference maker and has four of Washington’s seven offensive touchdowns this season.

The Redskins (2-1), who piled up 472 yards, improved to 4-6 in prime-time games under Coach Jay Gruden and tied the Philadelphia Eagles for first place in the NFC East. Under pressure all night, Carr was 19 of 31 for 118 yards with a touchdown and 2 interceptions. Oakland’s rushing offense, which came in ranked fifth in the NFL, managed just 32 yards.

CHIEFS 24, CHARGERS 10

CARSON, Calif. -- Alex Smith threw two touchdown passes in the first 9 ½ minutes against what used to be his hometown team, Terrance Mitchell had two interceptions and rookie Kareem Hunt scored on a 69-yard run.

The Chiefs (3-0) defeated the Chargers for the seventh consecutive time and have won 12 AFC West games in a row. Los Angeles' Philip Rivers threw three interceptions and the Chargers fell to 0-3 in their first season playing in the 27,000-seat StubHub Center after moving from San Diego.

After a quick start, the Chiefs held on through a defensive struggle in the second half. They got two huge plays in the closing minutes: Justin Houston's sack of Rivers and then Hunt's sensational run when he cut back against the flow and raced 69 yards down the left sideline with 1:49 left. The rookie finished with 172 yards on 17 carries.

The game couldn't have started more differently for Smith, who grew up in the San Diego area, and Rivers.

Rivers was intercepted by Mitchell on the game's third play from scrimmage. Four plays later, Smith hit Tyreek Hill on a 30-yard touchdown pass.

TITANS 33, SEAHAWKS 27

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Marcus Mariota threw for 225 yards and 2 touchdowns, and the Titans scored 21 consecutive points in rallying to beat the Seahawks.

Pro Bowl running back DeMarco Murray rushed for 115 yards, including a 75-yard TD run. Ryan Succop also kicked four field goals as Tennessee (2-1) scored at least 30 points for a second consecutive week.

The Seahawks (1-2) put up some points with Russell Wilson throwing for 373 yards and four touchdowns. His second score, a 10-yarder to Chris Carson, put Seattle up 14-9 in the third quarter.

Then the Titans took control with Mariota answering with touchdowns on the next two drives for Tennessee.

Wilson pulled Seattle within 33-27 with his fourth touchdown, an 8-yarder to Paul Richardson with 1:50 left. But Titans tight end Delanie Walker recovered Seattle's onside kick. The Seahawks had one last chance with the Titans lined up to punt on fourth-and-3 with 11 seconds left. Then officials flagged the Seahawks for 12 men on the field, giving Tennessee the clinching first down.

Sports on 09/25/2017