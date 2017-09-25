FOOTBALL

Alvarez to speak at LRTD Club

Former Wisconsin coach Barry Alvarez will be the guest speaker at today's Little Rock Touchdown Club at the Embassy Suites hotel.

Alvarez coached at Wisconsin from 1990-2005, guiding the Badgers to three Big Ten championships. He is the school's current athletic director.

Lunch will be served at 11 a.m. with the program beginning at 11:50 a.m. Admission is $25 for members and $35 for non-members.

SOCCER

Razorbacks fall to Rebels

CeCe Kizer scored in the 31st minute to give Ole Miss (9-1-1, 2-1-0 SEC) a 1-0 victory over the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville (6-5-1, 1-1-1) on Sunday in Fayetteville.

Kizer's goal came off an assist from Bella Fiorenzo.

The Rebels outshot Arkansas 14-9 and had seven corner kicks to three.

ASU loses to Texas State

Kassi Hormuth scored in the 77th minute to give Texas State (5-4-1, 2-1-0 Sun Belt) a 1-0 victory over Arkansas State University on Sunday in Jonesboro.

Hormuth headed in a corner kick from Kira Zapalac. Texas State outshot Arkansas State (6-4-0, 2-2-0) 12-9 in the victory. Arkansas State's Kelsey Ponder made four saves in goal.

McNeese State downs UCA

Havana Johnson scored in the 81st minute to give McNeese State's women a 1-0 victory over the University of Central Arkansas (5-6-0, 2-1-0 Southland Conference).

Nikki Schaaf provided the assist for McNeese State (7-2-1, 3-0-0) which tied UCA in shots 17-17 and had six corner kicks to the Bears' eight.

VOLLEYBALL

Florida downs Arkansas

The University of Arkansas, Fayetteville lost 25-22, 21-25, 25-16, 23-25, 15-13 on Sunday to Florida (9-0, 1-0 SEC) in Fayetteville.

Pilar Victoria led Arkansas (11-3, 1-1) with 30 kills. Rachel Rippee had 54 assists and 11 digs, while Okiana Valle added 13 digs.

Sports on 09/25/2017