TENNIS

Federer leads Europe

Roger Federer rallied to beat Nick Kyrgios 4-6, 7-6 (6), 11-9 Sunday and clinch the new Laver Cup tournament for Europe on Sunday. The three-day competition at Prague’s O2 Arena pitted a team of the best six European players against the top six from the rest of the world. Seen by some as a tennis version of the Ryder Cup in golf, the inaugural Laver Cup was played on an unusual black hard court. Rafael Nadal, Alexander Zverev, Marin Cilic, Dominic Thiem and Tomas Berdych also formed the European team, while Sam Querrey, John Isner, Jack Sock, Denis Shapovalov and Frances Tiafoe played for the World.

HORSE RACING

West Coast dominates

Trainer Bob Baffert was counting his blessings following West Coast’s emphatic 7¼-length victory in the Grade 1 Pennsylvania Derby on Saturday in Bensalem, Pa. Following impressive scores in the Travers and Pennsylvania Derby, West Coast has earned the right to be mentioned in the same breath with Baffert’s more accomplished stars — American Pharoah and Arrogate. West Coast motored through the finish line Saturday under jockey Mike Smith. West Coast’s Pennsylvania Derby win gives him a leg up in the race for the 3-year-old male championship. He and Always Dreaming are the only 3-year-old males with two Grade 1 wins over the main track this year. Irap ran a strong race to be second, launching a four-wide move around horses into the stretch. He injured himself in the latter portion of the race and was pulled up after the finish by jockey Mario Gutierrez. Irap’s injured left leg was stabilized on the track with a splint, and he was vanned back to his stall on the Parx backstretch. Trainer Doug O’Neill said Irap fractured the sesamoids in his left front leg and that he would be operated on today.

Ivan Fallunovalot wins

Ivan Fallunovalot repeated for the fourth time in Sunday evening’s $150,000 David M. Vance Sprint Stakes at Remington Park, capturing the Oklahoma Derby undercard event in his 17th career victory. The 7-year-old gelded son of Valid Expectations, ridden by Luis Quinonez, sat just off the speed and took over around the far turn, cruising under the wire about three lengths in front as the 1-5 favorite. Trained by W.T. Howard, Ivan Fallunovalot recorded a new stakes record in the Vance, completing 6 furlongs over the fast main track in 1:08.19. Wings Locked Up, second choice on the morning-line but off at 11-1, was quick out of the gate to take the lead over Ivan Fallunovalot. Tanner’s Popsicle also was close up at the rail, and it was about 2 lengths back to Choir Director.

GOLF

Langer pulls away

Bernhard Langer pulled away with three consecutive birdies on the back nine at Pebble Beach and cruised to a three-shot victory at the PURE Insurance Championship, his fifth victory of the year and the 34th of his PGA Tour Champions career. The German star had never won at the iconic seaside venue on the Monterey Peninsula. It was also his first win since turning 60 last month. He earned $300,000 to push his season earnings to near $3 million and extend his lead over Scott McCarron on the Charles Schwab Cup money list as he seeks his ninth money title in 10 seasons. Langer closed with a 67 for a three-day total of 198 at the pro-am event. Jerry Kelly pulled even with Langer by making eagle on the par-5 sixth hole and again with a birdie at the par-3 12th. Langer then took command with birdies on 13, 14 and 15. Kelly closed with six straight pars for a 67 to finish alone in second. Langer’s victories this year include three of the five senior majors.

Lindheim tops in playoff

Nicholas Lindheim made a downhill birdie putt from about 30 feet on the first playoff hole after bogeying the final two holes in regulation and won the DAP Championship on Sunday in Beachwood, Ohio, to regain his PGA Tour card. Lindheim hit every green in regulation on the front nine and held the lead from the third hole on. But he missed his tee shot well left on the par-4 18th at Canterbury Golf Club, punched out and failed to get up and down. He shot a 1-over 71 to join Rob Oppenheim (67) and Chesson Hadley (69) in the playoff. Matt Atkins (Henderson State) tied for sixth at 5 under and won $31,300. Austin Cook (Jonesboro, Arkansas Razorbacks) was a stroke behind in a tie for 11th and won $20,500. Tag Ridings (Razorbacks) won for $7,448 for finishing at 1 under, while Andrew Landry (Razorbacks) was 4 over ($2,830) and Ken Duke 8 over ($2,550). The event was the third of four Web.com Tour Finals events, which determine 25 PGA Tour cards. The series features the top 75 players from the Web.com regular-season money list, Nos. 126-200 in the PGA Tour’s FedEx Cup standings and non-members with enough money to place in the top 200 in the FedEx Cup had they been eligible.

BASKETBALL

Source: Wade OKs buyout

A person with knowledge of the negotiations said Dwyane Wade and the Chicago Bulls have agreed to terms on a buyout agreement, meaning the three-time NBA champion is about to become a free agent. Wade is considering several options, including a potential return to Miami and a reunion with LeBron James in Cleveland, according to the person who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Sunday because the buyout has not been formally completed. Wade is entering his 15th season. The 12-time All-Star was in line to make about $24 million this season from the Bulls, who traded Jimmy Butler this summer and are entering a rebuilding phase.

Sparks take Game 1

Chelsea Gray’s pull-up jumper with two seconds to play helped the Los Angeles Sparks take Game 1 of the WNBA Finals, 85-84, over the Minnesota Lynx on Sunday. Gray scored a career-high 27 points and Candace Parker added 15 points and 12 rebounds for the Sparks.