Bizarre Sunday sad all the way around

CHICAGO -- At Soldier Field, which was named in 1925 in honor of America's fallen heroes, the Steelers refused to come out for the national anthem.

In Philadelphia, New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. brought back memories of Tommie Smith and John Carlos from the 1968 Olympics by raising his right fist after his second touchdown against the Eagles.

In New England, fans loudly booed those many members of the defending Super Bowl champion Patriots who took a knee during the anthem, apparently with Bill Belichick's blessing.

In Buffalo, Denver Broncos defensive end Derek Wolfe told ESPN that if NFL players don't love this country and what it stands for, they should leave.

"A lot worse places in the world to call home," he said.

In Nashville, where the Seattle Seahawks also didn't come out for the anthem, the players released the following statement: "We will not stand for the injustice that has plagued people of color in this country. We remain committed in continuing to work toward equality and justice for all."

In New Jersey, Miami Dolphins players wore IMWITHKAP T-shirts in warmups before their game against the New York Jets.

In New Orleans, a restaurant turned off its televisions and wouldn't show the Saints game because it was offended some Saints players knelt during the anthem before their game at Carolina.

"We apologize for any convenience this may cause," WOW Cafe and Wingery told its patrons.

Welcome to the most bizarre Sunday in NFL history.

Pittsburgh Coach Mike Tomlin described it with just one word that is edited here in the name of decency.

"B.S."

Tomlin was visibly upset after the Steelers' 23-17 overtime loss to the Bears -- and not just because his team played another awful road game against an opponent that was a heavy underdog. He was emotional because he believed his players and all players around the NFL were backed into a corner by President Donald Trump's comments over the weekend at a rally in Alabama and on Twitter.

The president said players should be fired if they refuse to stand for the anthem as a form of protest against racial injustice. Of course, that led to many more players sitting or kneeling Sunday during the anthem. It actually started Saturday night when Oakland Athletics rookie catcher Bruce Maxwell became the first baseball player to kneel.

"I didn't appreciate our football team being dragged into politics this weekend," Tomlin said. "These are divisive times in the United States, and it's a shame."

It's sad, all of it.

The surreal day wouldn't have been complete without an unlikely group jumping into the fray. It turned out to be the Pittsburgh Penguins, who released a statement saying they still planned on attending a White House ceremony in honor of their Stanley Cup championship out of respect for the office.

They are right. It is an honor to go to the White House. Respect the office of the president if not the man himself.

The night concluded with the NFL asking for unity during the game between Oakland and Washington. Its television commercial was called "Inside These Lines." It ended with the outline of the United States on a football field.

"Inside these lines can bring out the best in all of us," the NFL's message said.

Not on this Sunday.

Maybe not next Sunday or the Sunday after.

"I don't know what else is next," Steelers offensive lineman Ramon Foster said, his sadness palpable.

No one does.

Sports on 09/26/2017