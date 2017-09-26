Jerry Jones' grandson would cherish opportunity with Razorbacks

— If the Highland Park football team is playing anywhere near Dallas in the fall, you can find Cowboys owner Jerry Jones there to watch his grandson and quarterback John Stephen Jones.

Jones, the former Arkansas offensive guard and member of the 1964 national championship team, arrived by helicopter at Lovejoy High School in Lucas, Texas, last Friday to watch his grandson lead the Scots to a 50-7 victory.

“It’s awesome,” Jones said of his grandfather. “He’s a really busy man and it just humbles me that he takes time out of his day to come watch me. He’s an awesome guy and I love him to death. It makes me proud knowing he’s there.”

John Stephen Jones is a playmaker with nice arm strength and accuracy, along with an uncanny ability to escape pressure in the pocket. He completed 15 of 21 passes for 309 yards and 4 touchdowns against Lovejoy, and also rushed for 37 yards and a touchdown.

He has completed 52 of 77 passes for 967 yards and 11 touchdowns this season, and has thrown only one interception. He also has 32 rushes for 140 yards and the touchdown at Lovejoy.

He announced offers from Davidson and Jacksonville on Friday. He is drawing interest from others.

“There’s a few others, Arkansas,” Jones said. “I’m talking to them every once in a while. Washington and Lee has been in pretty close contact.”

Jones (5-10 1/2, 185 pounds) is the son of former Arkansas linebacker Stephen Jones, who is now the Cowboys' chief operating officer and executive vice president. He and his parents visited the Arkansas campus in the spring.

“It was incredible,” John Stephen Jones said. “It’s an awesome place. Great people up there. The coaches…they just have a great staff.”

Jones led Highland Park to the Class 5A Division II state championship as a junior when he completed 202 of 335 passes for 3,017 yards, 30 touchdowns and 7 interceptions. He also had 119 carries for 278 yards and 4 touchdowns.

“I would say my best quality is making plays when nothing is there,” said Jones, who has been clocked at 4.6 seconds in the 40-yard dash. “I feel like personally I can do it all. I’m an undersized quarterback, but I feel like can still make the plays when needed.”

During the trip to Fayetteville in the spring, Arkansas coach Bret Bielema told Jones he would like for him to play for the Razorbacks.

“He just said we would love to have you up here,” Jones said.

Jones said he "100 percent" would like to follow his grandfather and father’s path to Fayetteville.

“I’ve loved them ever since I was a little kid," he said. "I would love to get up there.”