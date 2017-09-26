NWA Fishing report

Beaver Lake

Crappie fishing continues to be good south of the Arkansas 12 bridge.

James Whittle at Hook, Line and Sinker in Rogers said trolling Bandit 300 series crank baits in creek arms with timber is a good way to fish. A Bandit Glo Plug or one with chartreuse in the pattern are good choices.

Crappie are also biting minnows or jigs 10 to 12 feet deep.

Striped bass are biting early from Point 5 to the dam. Use brood minnows or shad 20 feet deep or shallower.

For black bass, try top-water lures early. Go with plastic worms on a drop-shot rig later in the day. Anglers report catching mainly largemouth bass south of the Arkansas 12 bridge and spotted bass north of the bridge.

Mike Whitehouse at Hickory Creek Marina said crappie are biting 15 to 18 feet deep around brush on the south end of the lake. Bobby Garland Baby Shads are the hot lure, Whitehouse said. Good colors are Cajun chicken, electric chicken, money milk or blue.

Trolling with crank baits is another option for catching crappie.

Catfish are biting well on jug lines baited with hog dogs.

Beaver tailwater

Tom Steinke at Beaver Dam Store said trout and walleye can be caught by trolling small crank baits such as Rapalas or Flicker Shads.

Trout are biting Power Bait combined with a waxworm. Fly fishermen are catching trout with nymphs and midges in most any color.

Power generation at the dam is typically from midmorning into the night with one generator.

Lake Fayetteville

Angela Perea at the lake office said crappie are biting minnows or jigs close to the bottom 10 feet deep.

Black bass are biting plastic worms. Use worms or crickets for bluegill. Catfish are biting all baits.

Lake Sequoyah

Mike McBride at the lake bait shop said black bass are biting top-water lures, plastic worms or spinner baits. Bill Rogers caught a 30-pound flathead catfish while bass fishing with a jig and pig.

Catfish are biting sunfish or shad. Crappie are slow. Try minnows or jigs six feet deep.

Swepco Lake

Kenny Stroud in Siloam Springs said black bass are biting plastic worms day or night two to 20 feet deep. Try top-water lures early.

Illinois River

Stroud recommends fishing for black bass with any type of soft plastic lure.

Bella Vista

Justin McClelland at Hook, Line and Sinker in Bella Vista said black bass are biting fair on top-water lures early or jig and pigs at midday.

Bluegill are biting worms or crickets 12 to 15 feet deep. Use nightcrawlers for catfish.

Eastern Oklahoma

Kenny Stroud in Siloam Springs said black bass at Lake Eucha are biting top-water lures at dawn. Use plastic worms or deep diving crank baits at midday.

Table Rock Lake

Missouri Department of Conservation reports fair fishing for black bass with crank baits early along rock and gravel banks. Try small plastic worms along points.

Catfishing is fair in the James River arm with nightcrawlers, stink bait or liver.

Sports on 09/26/2017