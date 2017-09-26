Outdoor briefs

Harriman wins Elite Series event

Travis Harriman won the Beaver Lake Elite Series bass tournament Sept. 16 with five bass that weighed 12.28 pounds.

Kevin Ceola was second with four bass totaling 11.03 pounds. He also had big bass at 3.88 pounds. Tim Clark placed third with five bass at 10.23 pounds.

Fourth through 10th, all with five bass unless noted, were : fourth, Wes Usrey, 9.51; fifth, David Louks, 9.28; sixth, Roger Harp, 9.18; seventh, Justin Hoffman, four, 8.87; eighth, Scotty Parsons, 8.63; ninth, Burl Smith, 8.61; 10th, Rick Carpenter, three, 7.78.

Master Naturalists offer training

Northwest Arkansas Master Naturalists are taking applications for new member training.

Classes start Jan. 20 for Benton County, Jan. 24 for Carroll County and Jan. 27 for Washington and Madison counties. Benton, Washington and Madison county classes are on alternating Saturdays. Carroll County classes meet on Wednesdays with field time to be determined.

Cost is $135 for training and materials, plus $30 annual dues. Cost is $80 for a second household members if materials are shared, plus annual dues.

More than 60 hours of instruction are offered in areas such as wildlife, watersheds, geology, native and invasive species. Most classes combine lecture and field work.

For details visit wordpress.arkansasmasternaturalists.org or email nwamncontact@mn4arkansas.org.

Park sets family events

Hobbs State Park -- Conservation Area will host a free family orientated day from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday at Historical Van Winkle Hollow and the visitor center, both located on Arkansas 12 east of Rogers.

Activities include demonstrations, music and story telling.

Multi-species tournament set

Shell Knob Chamber of Commerce will host a multi-species fishing tournament on Saturday at Table Rock Lake.

Fishing begins at 8 a.m. Measuring of fish is at 2 p.m. at Kings River Marina. Winners are determined by the total length of their catch. Eligible species include black bass, white bass, walleye, catfish and panfish. A limited number of each may be measured.

Entry fee is $40 per two person team. First and second place receive cash prizes.

To register and read the rules, visit www.shellknob.com.

Hikers trek at Mount Kessler

Hill 'N Dale Hiking Club will hike Oct. 5 at Mount Kessler, starting at Cato Springs.

All hikers are welcome. The hike is 4 miles, moderate difficulty. For meeting time and location, contact Dora Brach, 417-501-4535, dora16@gmail.com.

Park offers sunset tours

Hobbs State Park-Conservation Area offers pontoon boat sunset tours at Beaver Lake through October. Cost is $10 for adults and $5, for children 6-12, plus tax.

Dates are Oct. 5, 12, 15, 19, 26 and 29. Departure times vary. Call the visitor center, 479-789-5000 for reservations.

Tournament benefits scholarship

The 23rd annual buddy bass tournament to benefit the Jeremy Weaver scholarship fund is Saturday out of Prairie Creek park on Beaver Lake.

Entry fee is $55 to be paid on tournament morning. Big bass entry is $10. Fishing is from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Cash is awarded first through third place.

For details call 479-665-2951 or 479-737-5114.

Fishing boosts Heritage basketball

A bass tournament to benefit Rogers Heritage High School boys basketball will be Oct. 14 out of Prairie Creek park on Beaver Lake.

Entry fee is $70 per boat. First prize is $1,000 if at least 30 boats are entered. Fishing is from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Advance registration is available at Hook, Line and Sinker in Rogers or anglers may enter on tournament morning with no late fee.

