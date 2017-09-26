State Sports Briefs

FOOTBALL

Stringer, Lassiter named players of week

Arkansas Tech University running back Braden Stringer was named Great American Conference Special Teams Player of the Week, and Henderson State University senior quarterback Evan Lassiter was named GAC Offensive Player of the Week. Stringer earned the honor after setting a school record and tying the GAC record with a 93-yard punt return for a touchdown in Saturday’s 52-0 victory over Southern Nazarene. He had 183 all-purpose yards.

In his first start, Lassiter led the Reddies to a 37-14 victory over Southwestern Oklahoma State, completing 29 of 45 passes for 301 yards and 3 touchdowns as Henderson State extended its winning streak in road games to an NCAA-leading 28 games.

SOCCER

Williams Baptist men fall

Rodrigo Alves scored twice to lead William Woods (Mo.) to a 3-0 victory over Williams Baptist College on Monday in Walnut Ridge.

Williams Baptist women manage tie

Madeline Mead scored for Williams Baptist College as the Lady Eagles played to a 1-1 tie with William Woods (Mo.) on Monday in Walnut Ridge.

VOLLEYBALL

Milnick gets 4th nod in a row

Arkansas Tech’s Amanda Milnick was named the Great American Conference Setter of the Week on Monday for the fourth consecutive week, becoming the third athlete to earn four consecutive player of the week awards in any sport.

Milnick averaged 11 assists, 4.17 digs and 2 kills in 6 sets last week. Against Harding, Milnick recorded the 14th double-double of her two-year career and sixth of the season, tallying 36 assists and 16 digs.

Henderson State’s Sydney Skelton earned defensive player of the week honors. Skelton totaled at least 20 digs in all four of Henderson State’s matches last week. The Reddies went 3-1, including two GAC victories. She averaged 7 digs per set in sweeps against the University of Arkansas-Monticello and Southern Arkansas University.

ASU’s Terrell takes freshman honor

Arkansas State 5-11 freshman Timber Terrell was chosen Monday as the Sun Belt Conference Freshman of the Week.

Terrell posted the second-most kills on the team over the weekend with 24 (2.67 per set) on a .302 hitting percentage. She had the most blocks with 10 (1.11 per set), including two solo blocks, as the Red Wolves went 1-1 with a loss to Coastal Carolina and win over Appalachian State to open Sun Belt Conference play.

Central Arkansas tops Houston Baptist

The University of Central Arkansas opened the home portion of its Southland Conference schedule Monday by defeating Houston Baptist 25-20, 25-22, 25-27, 25-17 in Conway.

The Bears (13-2, 2-1 SLC) got double-digit kills from three players. Haley Tippett had 13 kills and 12 digs, Samantha Anderson had 13 kills and 4 blocks, and Abbie Harry added 12 kills and 5 blocks. Emily Doss had 11 digs and Alanna Bramwell had six blocks.

GOLF

Razorbacks post lowest rounds of year

The No. 19 University of Arkansas, Fayetteville men’s golf team used 38 birdies and an eagle Monday to fire its two lowest rounds of the year for second place after the first day of the Bearcat Invitational at Coldstream Country Club in Cincinnati,.

No. 7 Kentucky leads the way at 21 under.

Alvaro Ortiz had two 4-under 67s to tie for fourth at 8-under par. He had nine birdies, including five during the afternoon round. Mason Overstreet also had nine birdies and shot a 4-under 67 in the morning round, and a 1-under 70 in the afternoon.

Arkansas Tech tied for third in Arizona

Avery Struck shot a 4-over 76 to lead Arkansas Tech to a tie for third after the first day of the WNMU Fall Intercollegiate on Monday in Goodyear, Ariz.

Struck is tied for 13th, and Tech is the only team to have four players score in the top 20. Pia Nunbhakdi, Peerada Piddon and Holly Standing are tied for 19th.

ASU women open in fourth

Beth Ann Compton is tied for eighth as the Arkansas State women’s golf team shot a combined 606 for fourth place after Monday’s opening round of the Mark Allen ORU Shootout in Tulsa.

Svensson leads UCA in Colorado

UCA junior Emma Svensson is tied for 13th place after one round of the Golfweek Conference Challenge at Red Sky Golf Club’s Fazio Course in Wolcott, Colo.

Svensson shot an opening-round 72 on Monday to lead UCA, which is tied with Eastern Kentucky for 15th place with a first-round 307. San Diego State tops the field at 289.

UAFS leads at JR Watkins Invitational

The University of Arkansas at Fort Smith has a six-stroke lead after the first round of the JR Watkins Invitational at The Jewel in Lake City, Minn.

The Lions fired a 4-under 284 as freshman Parker Jennings, making his collegiate debut for the Lions, shot a 3-under 69 and shares the first-round lead with Washburn's Brock Falley.

