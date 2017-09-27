Burlsworth Trophy picks panel adds 3

Three new members have been added to the Burlsworth Trophy selection committee this season, the Brandon Burlsworth Foundation announced Tuesday.

The new members are Bobby Bell, the first Kansas City Chiefs player to enter the Pro Football Hall of Fame; former NFL quarterback Kurt Warner, who was inducted into the Hall of Fame this year; and David Baker, the president of the Hall of Fame.

The Burlsworth Trophy is named in honor of Brandon Burlsworth, a native of Harrison who walked on at Arkansas and developed into an All-America offensive guard in 1998. Burlsworth was killed in a car accident 11 days after being the No. 63 pick in the 1999 NFL Draft by the Indianapolis Colts.

The Burlsworth Trophy, given every year to the top college football player who began his career as a walk on, will be awarded Dec. 4 by the Springdale Rotary Club.

Sports on 09/27/2017