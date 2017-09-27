Cubs' Russell nacho normal delivery guy

Addison Russell made a food run for a fan in enemy territory during the Chicago Cubs 10-2 victory over St. Louis on Monday night.

Russell helped the Cubs get to starter Luke Weaver (7-2) early with a three-run double, then made some friends out of rival fans. After diving into the stands chasing a foul ball down the third-base line and spilling a man's tray of chips, Russell emerged from the dugout a few innings later with a plate of nachos and delivered it to the fan. Russell stopped to take a selfie before heading back to play shortstop.

"That was pretty entertaining," Cubs Manager Joe Maddon said.

Someone brought a plate of nachos to the dugout a little later, and Russell decided to make the delivery.

"Normally I don't do that," Russell said with a laugh. "But being the case of me being nachoed all over, even on my cleats, I thought, 'What, why not?' A once-in-a-lifetime experience. He had a great night at the ballgame."

"I was just chilling with my nachos and all of sudden Russell came flying through and a foul ball came down and Russell knocked the nachos over on me and my girlfriend," Cardinals fan Andrew Gudermuth of Chesterfield, Mo., said. "So, thank you for the nachos. ... I came to the Cardinals game to catch a foul ball, but I caught a Russell. I've been Cardinals fan my whole life, but I've got a whole new respect for the Cubs."

"You don't want to get in front of a man and his nachos," Russell added.

While Addison Russell may have been having a little fun, Cubs teammate Jon Lester was having none of it.

"Great effort," Lester said of Russell's attempt, per the Chicago Sun-Times. "But I don't understand the other stuff. A guy fell into him and got nacho cheese on his arm, and now he's taking pictures and signing autographs. It shows you where our society's at right now with all that stuff."

Matthew Southgate of England is under more stress than he imagined going into the last Web.com Tour Finals event, all because of a leaf he didn't see and a rule he didn't know.

Southgate was stunned when his 6-foot putt on the 15th hole of the final round at the DAP Championship was knocked off line by a blowing leaf. He composed himself and tapped in.

Only after his round of 75 did he realize that under Rule 19-1 -- ball in motion deflected by an outside agency -- was the stroke canceled. He should have replaced the ball and putted again without penalty. By finishing the hole without doing so, he incurred a two-shot penalty.

It gets worse. Rules officials weren't made aware of it until after he had signed his card, so that was another two shots. That gave him a 79.

If he had replaced the ball and made the putt, the additional money would have moved him to No. 17 on the money list among the 25 players trying to earn a card. Those four shots meant he was at No. 20 with one tournament remaining.

Hawaii linebackers coach Sean Duggan suffered a dislocated elbow and broken wrist after an ill-fated celebratory leap into offensive lineman Viane Moala, who was returning to the sideline after a blocked kick vs. Western Carolina.

"You advise against chest-bumping a 6-foot-7, 300-pound Tongan," Hawaii Coach Nick Rolovich told Hawaii News Now. "That's just, as a new haole guy to the island, that's just not something you should make a habit of. It's a hard lesson to learn, but he'll get through it."

