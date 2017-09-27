Expectations back to norm for ASU

JONESBORO — After Saturday’s 44-21 loss at SMU, the Arkansas State University football program is stuck competing for accomplishments it is accustomed to achieving.

ASU’s loss to SMU (3-1) all but eliminates it from competing for the Group of 5’s spot in a New Year’s Six Bowl, which ASU Coach Blake Anderson expressed desire for during Sun Belt Conference media day in July.

“We truly want to bring that signature victory, that signature season to Jonesboro,” Anderson said then. “We love winning conference titles, and we want to continue to do that. But we want to take that next step.”

ASU (1-2) has won five out of the past six Sun Belt championships, but victories in the nonconference portion of the schedule has eluded it.

The football program has not had a winning nonconference record since 1995, when the team beat three non-majors on its way to a 6-5 season.

ASU started this season with a 43-36 loss to Nebraska that came down to the final play, and SMU pulled away after a a roughing the kicker penalty led to a Mustangs touchdown, a fumble at the goal line took away a Red Wolves touchdown, and ASU starting quarterback Justice Hansen was knocked out of the game with a lower back strain.

“Frustrating, disappointing,” Anderson said Monday. “I told them last night that I’m not mad at ’em, ’cause I know we’re more capable than the way we’re playing. But I can’t panic, either.

“We knew this was a possibility. We were up front in the beginning with them that, ‘Guys, this is going to be how quickly do we improve?’ We’ve been teaching the same things every day, every week, and it’s going to click. The question is when.”

“When” has been the question since former ASU athletic director Dean Lee said the program could be “the Boise State of college football” at Gus Malzahn’s introductory news conference as head coach in February 2012.

Since Anderson became the fourth ASU head coach in four seasons in 2014, the Red Wolves have won two Sun Belt titles while increasing the number of players on scholarship from 54 to 72.

On Monday, he said there’s more to do.

“We all want the same thing,” he said. “We want to represent the Group of 5. That’s going to come when we’re doing everything right day one. When we’re playing good, technical, sound football day one. And I think we all knew at the beginning that we weren’t there yet. Unfortunately, we’re still not there at Week 3.”

Most teams in the Sun Belt aren’t either.

The conference has the lowest nonconference winning percentage (.343) among Group of 5 conferences, and Louisiana-Monroe (1-2) was the only Sun Belt team to make the top 10 in CBS Sports’ strength of schedule rankings among Group of 5 teams.

Troy (3-1) is the only Sun Belt team that has lost only once (a 24-13 loss at Boise State to start the season), and the Trojans’ game at No. 25 LSU this Saturday is one of the Sun Belt’s remaining 10 nonconference games that Commissioner Karl Benson said he believes can right a rough start.

“We definitely compete against the other percentages,” said Benson, who declared at media day that the Sun Belt was no longer a younger brother among NCAA conferences. “We still have a lot of opportunities for the Sun Belt as a whole to demonstrate we’re on an upward trend.”

Troy became the first team in conference history to be ranked in the Top 25 last season, when the Trojans were No. 25 with an 8-1 record before losing 35-3 to ASU. The team’s only previous loss was 30-24 to eventual national champion Clemson.

More than one loss essentially eliminates a Group of 5 team from an automatic berth to the New Year’s Six, and it doesn’t get any easier next season for the Sun Belt: ASU will play at Alabama; Appalachian State will play at Penn State; and Troy will play at Nebraska.

Each opponent is a higher-profile team than the teams Mid-American Conference member Western Michigan played (Northwestern, Illinois) during its run to the Cotton Bowl in 2016, but Alabama’s $1.7 million deal with ASU is more than the payment Western Michigan earned from Illinois ($1.2 million).

“We’re not discouraging them from entering those games,” said Benson, who also said it’s difficult to predict how good teams will be when scheduling in advance. “That one game, one out of four, is not going to be the determining factor. What you do in the other three [nonconference games], that’s where you need to schedule strategically.”

New Mexico State (2-2) will play at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville (1-2) on Saturday, and Idaho (2-2) will play at Missouri (1-3) on Oct. 21.

Benson said both are winnable games.

“We’re in the fourth quarter of our nonconference season,” Benson said. “There are still some great opportunities ahead.”

Up next

ARKANSAS STATE

AT GEORGIA SOUTHERN

WHEN 7 p.m. Central, Oct. 4

WHERE Paulson Stadium, Statesboro, Ga.

RANKINGS Neither team is ranked

RECORDS Arkansas State 1-2, Georgia Southern 0-3

TV ESPN2

INTERNET ESPN3/WATCHESPN

Group of 5 regular-season nonconference winning percentages

Year;AAC;C-USA;MAC;MWC;SUN BELT

2017;64.7;43.2;47.6;42.1;34.3

2016;64.6;38.5;47.9;55.3;40.9

2015;62;31.1;;43.8;38.8;31.1

2014;36.4;25.6;36;52.9;25.6

Group of 5 CFP poll history before bowl season

Year;AAC;C-USA;MAC;MWC;SBC

2016;No. 24 Temple, No. 25 Navy;None;No. 15 Western Michigan;None;None

2015;No. 18 Houston, No. 21 Navy, No. 24 Temple;None;None;None;None

2014;None;None;None;No. 20 Boise State;None