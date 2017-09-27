Greenwood pulls away with upswing

MOUNTAIN HOME -- Led by individual medalist Sydnie Gamble's 1-over 145, the Greenwood Lady Bulldogs took the Class 6A state girls golf championship Tuesday at Big Creek Golf and Country Club.

Gamble followed her first-round 73 with an even-par 72 on Tuesday, while teammates Jordyn Lane and Ella Austin shot 183 and 199, respectively, over 36 holes. Austin shot 94 after carding a 105 on Monday.

"I actually told everybody after the round yesterday that we were done talking about golf," Gamble said. "We didn't have a very big lead, so I didn't want us to stress over it. We decided to have fun and wait to think about golf the next day.

"Before we teed off, I wrote Ella a note and it said, 'Good thoughts lead to good shots.' She said that's what really helped her confidence and kept her positive throughout the round today."

Greenwood's lead over second-place Siloam Springs was four strokes after the first day, but the Lady Bulldogs ended up finishing 21 strokes (527 to 548) ahead of the Lady Panthers. Host Mountain Home was third at 575.

"Ella Austin and Jordyn Lane came out and struggled a little on the front nine, but played really well on the back nine," Greenwood Coach Ronnie Williams said. "They both shot 94s, which was huge. We hadn't won [state] since 2014. This group finished fifth last year, but went out this summer, played tournaments, practiced, got swing coaches, and we made a huge turnaround."

Siloam Springs' Brinkley Beever shot 157 (81-76) for second place individually, and Mountain Home's Kenzie Collins shot 170 (82-88) to round out the top three advancing to the Overall State Tournament at Pleasant Valley Country Club in Little Rock.

The top eight individuals were named all-state. Mountain Home's Sydney Czanstkowski shot 173 (85-88) for fourth, while Greenwood's Lane was fifth at 183, Siloam Springs' Kaitlyn Robinson and Searcy's Lauren Bowles were tied for sixth at 189, and Searcy's Ellen Grace Adams was eighth at 191.

"Last year, our girls were new," said Gamble, the team's lone senior. "We just wanted to see how they would do. We were all disappointed with the results of last year. I think, as a team, we collectively worked so hard through the offseason and through this season. I've seen each one of them improve, and it's been so fun to watch."

Sports on 09/27/2017