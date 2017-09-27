Hermitage calls off season due to numbers

Hermitage, a Class 2A school in Bradley County, has forfeited the remainder of the 2017 season because of low numbers.

Hermits Coach Chase Ellis said Tuesday that the program had 15 players at the start of fall camp July 31, but had 13 players entering Friday’s 46-6 loss against Woodlawn. Two players were injured in that game, and the Hermits were left with 11.

Ellis said of the 13 players, four were seniors. Hermitage will continue its junior high schedule this fall with 20 players.

“It’s tough for our seniors,” Ellis said. “Our kids never came off the field. I’m proud of the effort they gave. We’ll get after it for next season.”

The Hermits (0-4, 0-1 8-2A) were scheduled to travel to Bearden on Friday. They were outscored 225-19 this season, including 40-0 at Lake Village on Sept. 1, 78-0 on Sept. 8 at Fouke and 61-13 at Drew Central on Sept. 15.

Hermitage did not play during the 2016 season because of low numbers, but resumed its football program this year with Ellis, who previously coached at Foreman from 2009-2012.