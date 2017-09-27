Subscribe Register Login
Wednesday, September 27, 2017, 4:16 p.m.

The Recruiting Guy

Hog commit Bumper Pool mid-season highlights

By Richard Davenport

This article was published today at 12:09 p.m.

Arkansas LB commitment Bumper Pool showing off his future school during a break at the Dallas The Opening Regional.

Future Arkansas Razorback linebacker Bumper Pool is having a strong senior season despite his school's struggles on the football field.

Pool, 6-2, 216, 4.79 seconds in the 40-yard dash, of Lucas, (Texas) Lovejoy picked the Razorbacks over more than 20 offers from schools like Alabama, Southern Cal, LSU, Michigan, Texas A&M, Baylor and Oklahoma State. He plans to enroll at Arkansas in January.

He has recorded 48 tackles, 3 tackles for loss, a pass breakup and an interception for the 0-4 Leopards this season. Pool had 110 tackles, 6 tackles for loss, 2 pass deflections, 1 pass breakups, 1 interception, 1 forced fumble and 1 recovered fumble as a junior.

Arkansas Online