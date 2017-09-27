Home /
The Recruiting Guy
Hog commit Bumper Pool mid-season highlights
This article was published today at 12:09 p.m.
Future Arkansas Razorback linebacker Bumper Pool is having a strong senior season despite his school's struggles on the football field.
Pool, 6-2, 216, 4.79 seconds in the 40-yard dash, of Lucas, (Texas) Lovejoy picked the Razorbacks over more than 20 offers from schools like Alabama, Southern Cal, LSU, Michigan, Texas A&M, Baylor and Oklahoma State. He plans to enroll at Arkansas in January.
He has recorded 48 tackles, 3 tackles for loss, a pass breakup and an interception for the 0-4 Leopards this season. Pool had 110 tackles, 6 tackles for loss, 2 pass deflections, 1 pass breakups, 1 interception, 1 forced fumble and 1 recovered fumble as a junior.
