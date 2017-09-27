State title not new for sisters

MAUMELLE -- Sisterly golf competition between Katelyn Dunstan and her younger sister Bailey Dunstan has won Baptist Prep state championships three of the past four years.

On Tuesday, the Dunstan sisters led Baptist Prep to another Class 4A girls golf state title at the Maumelle Country Club.

Katelyn Dunstan was the overall medalist, her third consecutive at the state level, with a 2-under 70. Bailey Dunstan was the runner-up medalist with a 1-over 73.

Baptist Prep totaled 247, with Reagan Reed shooting a 104 and Macey Couch coming in at 132.

"We are just so excited," Baptist Prep golf Coach Angie Hopkins said. "The girls worked so hard for it.

"All of them play summer golf, and the Dunstans travel all over the country playing summer golf. They practice every day rain or shine, and they didn't have any trouble today."

"Today, it was pretty good," Katelyn Dunstan said. "On the front nine, I had some bogies then I popped out some birdies, and on the turn I started to hit the greens really close.

"I was getting some good shots in and my driver was really good, but it was all about beating my little sister. She beat me at conference."

Katelyn Dunstan parred the first four holes Tuesday, but a bogey on her fifth hole made her reset her game. After a par, she birdied seven and eight and finished the front nine with a 38.

On the back nine, she played even better with another birdie on 12 and two more on 16 and 17, which increased her led over the field.

"The team did good today," Katelyn Dunstan said. "This is my third time winning state, and it has been a good ride."

Bailey Dunstan said if she made more of her putts, she might have beaten her sister.

"On the front side, I did good," said Bailey Dunstan, who is three years younger than Katelyn. "I had a birdie and a bunch of pars, but on the back side, I couldn't make any putts for birdies. I missed three and got par. Putting killed me today.

"I wish I would have made them, but a 73, I will take it. There is good competition between me and my sister. I love her, but I wanted to beat her, too."

Bailey Dunstan parred her first five holes before getting a birdie on No. 7. She finished with two more pars and led with a 36 after the front nine. The younger Dunstan parred eight of the nine holes on the back nine and had a bogey that put her at 73 for the day.

"I think we played really good today," Bailey Dunstan said. "It was a team effort."

The 4A state girls runners-up went to Central Arkansas Christian, which shot a 301 and was led by Josie Roberson with a 77.

"I struggled a little bit because I was putting a lot of pressure on myself," Roberson said. "Things were falling like I wanted them to, but I was happy to make it to the Overall. That was my goal."

CAC's Grace Maddox shot a 108, Jane Ross finished with a 116 and Asheigh Mann shot a 125.

"The girls did all right," CAC Coach Steven Quattlebaum said. "It was a similar score that they shot at the district the other day. A different person, Grace Maddox, stepped up today. I think she shot in the 120s last time and this was a big jump for her, but she is capable of doing that.

"Josie was solid, but probably didn't play as well as she has some times out here. It was good enough to get us in second place and she qualified for Overalls, so that was good. She is one of the better golfers in the state, but she struggled around the greens a little bit. She will come around, though, in the Overalls."

