Time to tinker

FAYETTEVILLE -- It's back to the laboratory for Arkansas Razorbacks offensive coordinator Dan Enos this week.

Not that it's unusual for the third-year assistant for the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville to need to recalibrate in the SEC.

The Razorbacks had to compensate for the loss of top running back Rawleigh Williams on the final day of spring drills, and have filled in for the 1,360-yard rusher with a three-man group of Devwah Whaley, freshman Chase Hayden and graduate transfer David Williams from South Carolina.

Enos and the offensive assistants did more tinkering to schemes after TCU held the Razorbacks out of the end zone twice inside the 5-yard line during the Horned Frogs' 28-7 victory Sept. 9. The result was a much more dynamic offense in short-yardage and goal-line situations in Saturday's 50-43 overtime loss to Texas A&M.

"We played a lot of different players, and I think that will pay dividends as the season wears on," Enos said.

Now the latest blow.

Top receiver Jared Cornelius is out for the season with a torn Achilles tendon suffered on the first play of the second half against the Aggies.

Enos will have to tap deeper into the Razorbacks' already inexperienced receiving group to find reliable playmakers to join breakout receiver Jonathan Nance.

Last week's 457-yard performance against the Aggies thrust several new skill players into the limelight, starting with Nance. The junior college transfer had three catches for 100 yards, including a 44-yard touchdown.

Another receiver, Jordan Jones, had two jet sweeps that totaled 50 yards.

"I think it just showed the multiplicity that we have as an offensive unit and showed the great minds we have on our coaching staff," receivers coach Michael Smith said. "It also showed the type of players we have to be able to handle all those things. Those kids went out there and handled it well, and we made some plays and put some points on the board. If we're able to continue to grow with all those packages in our base offense, we're going to be a tough deal."

Freshman quarterback Cole Kelley was given the keys to the Steamboat package, a Shotgun set in which he went 4 for 4 in converting short-yardage first downs and also threw a 2-yard touchdown pass to Williams, who scored three touchdowns in the game.

The Razorbacks had struggled in the lower red zone in their past three losses to Power 5 opponents Missouri, Virginia Tech and TCU.

Enos said Kelley came to him during the open week and offered to do anything to help the team behind starting quarterback Austin Allen.

"I figured it might be a short-yardage package because ... it doesn't take a rocket scientist to figure out that we haven't had the best success on short yardage in the past," Kelley said. "I feel like QB runs help a lot with that because you get an extra blocker in and I'm a big body, so that might just help push some yardage and we don't want to do that with Austin because we don't want to get any extra hits on him. I told him I'll gladly take some hits to get a few yards."

Enos likes Kelley's nerve.

"There are certain guys who just like to play a lot, and they like to be in the spotlight, and they like to have the ball in their hands," Enos said. "Cole is one of those guys. And like I said, the moment was not too big for him."

Hayden had a 22-yard run on the Hogs' second offensive play while taking a direct snap in the WildHog formation. Hayden and T.J. Hammonds began practicing the package late in fall camp.

"Texas A&M wasn't really expecting it, so that was a good idea by coach Enos to come up with something different," Hayden said. "I feel like it was pretty successful during the game."

Hayden leads all SEC freshmen with 198 rushing yards, 2 rushing touchdowns and an average of 66 rushing yards per game.

Arkansas' offensive coaches said the special packages serve a good purpose.

"I really think what it did for the team is you've got more guys playing, so it energized them," running backs coach Reggie Mitchell said. "When you see Cole go in there in short-yardage situations and he was able to convert them, it kind of energized them a little bit."

Smith said Enos' ability to be receptive to ideas, hash them out and make them productive is a strong character trait.

"I love it," Smith said. "Our offensive staff, we have a bunch of great minds in there, and Dan is really willing to listen. We sat in there and talked about some things we could do from all of those different packages and had an opportunity to put them on the field."

The Razorbacks executed the substitutions for the packages in mid-drive flawlessly, and Allen didn't quibble about losing snaps.

"Anything to help the team win," Allen said. "I don't care about the stats. I could throw for 10 yards, and if we have a win on Saturday, that's all that matters. Having those two come in and add a different element to the offense, I thought it helped us out."

Kelley said the Steamboat and WildHog can grow and remain productive.

"It just adds to the multiplicity of our offense, and it kind of puts the defense in a bind where they don't really know what's coming," Kelley said. "It's like do you anticipate a run or a throw?

"Also I think it brings a little energy to us, which I mean sometimes I feel like we need. We just kind of get in the mix of things and just focus on our jobs and not having fun. You've got to be able to do both. You've got to be able to have fun and do your job. You can do your job better when you're out there having fun and having success."

Sports on 09/27/2017