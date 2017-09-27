Subscribe Register Login
Wednesday, September 27, 2017, 6:21 a.m.

Week 4 scores

This article was published today at 2:26 a.m.

THURSDAY, SEPT. 21

CLASS 5A

5A-CENTRAL

LR Parkview 67, Mills 26

FRIDAY, SEPT. 22

CLASS 7A

7A-WEST

Bentonville 32, Fayetteville 27

Bentonville West 43, Van Buren 28

Springdale 44, Rogers Heritage 7

Springdale Har-Ber 49, Rogers 0

7A-CENTRAL

Bryant 31, Fort Smith Northside 12

Cabot 42, LR Catholic 20

Conway 54, Fort Smith Southside 47

North Little Rock 31, LR Central 20

CLASS 6A

6A-WEST

Benton 42, Russellville 0

El Dorado 35, Lake Hamilton 13

Greenwood 38, Texarkana 17

Siloam Springs 31, Sheridan 24

6A-EAST

Jonesboro 42, Mountain Home 7

Pine Bluff 60, LR Hall 6

Searcy 35, Jacksonville 20

West Memphis 37, Marion 27

CLASS 5A

5A-CENTRAL

LR Christian 48, Beebe 28

LR McClellan 40, Sylvan Hills 16

Pulaski Academy 61, LR Fair 14

5A-EAST

Forrest City 18, Greene County Tech 10

Nettleton 48, Batesville 21

Valley View 42, Paragould 20

Wynne 27, Blytheville 6

5A-SOUTH

De Queen 40, Hope 14

Hot Springs Lakeside 26, Camden Fairview 14

Watson Chapel 21, Hot Springs 14

White Hall 46, Magnolia 36

5A-WEST

Alma 42, Vilonia 0

Farmington 61, Clarksville 41

Harrison 35, Morrilton 34

Maumelle 21, Greenbrier 18

CLASS 4A

1-4A

Gravette 40, Lincoln 7

Pea Ridge 47, Gentry 18

Prairie Grove 41, Huntsville 14

Shiloh Christian 35, Berryville 0

2-4A

Heber Springs 41, Lonoke 22

Helena-West Helena 48, Baptist Prep 3

Riverview 41, Central Arkansas Christian 9

Southside Batesville 21, Stuttgart 7

3-4A

Gosnell 41, Brookland 0

Harrisburg 47, Cave City 14

Jonesboro Westside 25, Highland 18

Trumann 49, Pocahontas 25

4-4A

Booneville 40, Pottsville 19

Dardanelle 56, Dover 8

Ozark 47, Waldron 14

Subiaco Academy 19, West Fork 14

7-4A

Arkadelphia 34, Nashville 24

Ashdown 49, Mena 10

Bauxite 52, Malvern 49

Joe T. Robinson 49, Fountain Lake 14

8-4A

Dumas 46, Pine Bluff Dollarway 14

Hamburg 28, DeWitt 8

Monticello 25, Star City 22

Warren 44, Crossett 6

CLASS 3A

1-3A

Clinton 31, Greenland 6

Elkins 46, Yellville-Summit 12

Green Forest 24, Marshall 16

Melbourne 31, Mountain View 14

2-3A

Bald Knob 14, Harding Academy 13

Cedar Ridge 69, Episcopal Collegiate 46

Mayflower 55, Barton 36

Rose Bud 40, Marianna 22

3-3A

Hoxie 28, Newport 7

Manila 38, Walnut Ridge 20

Osceola 26, Piggott 0

Rivercrest 41, Corning 6

4-3A

Atkins 33, Lamar 11

Charleston 48, Cedarville 12

Paris 19, Mansfield 12

Perryville 53, Two Rivers 0

5-3A

Glen Rose 35, Benton Harmony Grove 0

Horatio 27, Gurdon 7

Jessieville 41, Bismarck 0

Prescott 53, Centerpoint 0

6-3A

Fordyce 48, Genoa Central 10

Junction City 64, McGehee 48

Lake Village 42, Drew Central 24

Smackover 40, Fouke 14

CLASS 2A

3-2A

Cross County 48, Midland 6

Earle 46, Salem 6

Marked Tree 38, East Poinsett County 0

OPEN Rector

4-2A

Danville 41, Western Yell County 19

Hackett 44, Magazine 6

Lavaca 20, Johnson County Westside 7

Mountainburg 55, Decatur 7

5-2A

Bigelow 23, Quitman 17

Conway Christian 50, Poyen 26

Hector 35, Cutter Morning Star 6

Magnet Cove 31, England 30

6-2A

Clarendon 48, Brinkley 6

Des Arc 20, Carlisle 12

Hazen 36, McCrory 28, 2OT

OPEN Marvell, Palestine-Wheatley

7-2A

Foreman 42, Spring Hill 0

Lafayette County 62, Murfreesboro 40

Mount Ida 42, Mineral Springs 14

Mountain Pine 42, Dierks 12

8-2A

Camden Harmony Grove 48, Strong 12

Hampton 35, Parkers Chapel 12

Rison 54, Bearden 14

Woodlawn 46, Hermitage 8

Print Headline: Week 4 scores

