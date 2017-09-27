Week 4 scores

THURSDAY, SEPT. 21
CLASS 5A
5A-CENTRAL
LR Parkview 67, Mills 26
FRIDAY, SEPT. 22
CLASS 7A
7A-WEST
Bentonville 32, Fayetteville 27
Bentonville West 43, Van Buren 28
Springdale 44, Rogers Heritage 7
Springdale Har-Ber 49, Rogers 0
7A-CENTRAL
Bryant 31, Fort Smith Northside 12
Cabot 42, LR Catholic 20
Conway 54, Fort Smith Southside 47
North Little Rock 31, LR Central 20
CLASS 6A
6A-WEST
Benton 42, Russellville 0
El Dorado 35, Lake Hamilton 13
Greenwood 38, Texarkana 17
Siloam Springs 31, Sheridan 24
6A-EAST
Jonesboro 42, Mountain Home 7
Pine Bluff 60, LR Hall 6
Searcy 35, Jacksonville 20
West Memphis 37, Marion 27
CLASS 5A
5A-CENTRAL
LR Christian 48, Beebe 28
LR McClellan 40, Sylvan Hills 16
Pulaski Academy 61, LR Fair 14
5A-EAST
Forrest City 18, Greene County Tech 10
Nettleton 48, Batesville 21
Valley View 42, Paragould 20
Wynne 27, Blytheville 6
5A-SOUTH
De Queen 40, Hope 14
Hot Springs Lakeside 26, Camden Fairview 14
Watson Chapel 21, Hot Springs 14
White Hall 46, Magnolia 36
5A-WEST
Alma 42, Vilonia 0
Farmington 61, Clarksville 41
Harrison 35, Morrilton 34
Maumelle 21, Greenbrier 18
CLASS 4A
1-4A
Gravette 40, Lincoln 7
Pea Ridge 47, Gentry 18
Prairie Grove 41, Huntsville 14
Shiloh Christian 35, Berryville 0
2-4A
Heber Springs 41, Lonoke 22
Helena-West Helena 48, Baptist Prep 3
Riverview 41, Central Arkansas Christian 9
Southside Batesville 21, Stuttgart 7
3-4A
Gosnell 41, Brookland 0
Harrisburg 47, Cave City 14
Jonesboro Westside 25, Highland 18
Trumann 49, Pocahontas 25
4-4A
Booneville 40, Pottsville 19
Dardanelle 56, Dover 8
Ozark 47, Waldron 14
Subiaco Academy 19, West Fork 14
7-4A
Arkadelphia 34, Nashville 24
Ashdown 49, Mena 10
Bauxite 52, Malvern 49
Joe T. Robinson 49, Fountain Lake 14
8-4A
Dumas 46, Pine Bluff Dollarway 14
Hamburg 28, DeWitt 8
Monticello 25, Star City 22
Warren 44, Crossett 6
CLASS 3A
1-3A
Clinton 31, Greenland 6
Elkins 46, Yellville-Summit 12
Green Forest 24, Marshall 16
Melbourne 31, Mountain View 14
2-3A
Bald Knob 14, Harding Academy 13
Cedar Ridge 69, Episcopal Collegiate 46
Mayflower 55, Barton 36
Rose Bud 40, Marianna 22
3-3A
Hoxie 28, Newport 7
Manila 38, Walnut Ridge 20
Osceola 26, Piggott 0
Rivercrest 41, Corning 6
4-3A
Atkins 33, Lamar 11
Charleston 48, Cedarville 12
Paris 19, Mansfield 12
Perryville 53, Two Rivers 0
5-3A
Glen Rose 35, Benton Harmony Grove 0
Horatio 27, Gurdon 7
Jessieville 41, Bismarck 0
Prescott 53, Centerpoint 0
6-3A
Fordyce 48, Genoa Central 10
Junction City 64, McGehee 48
Lake Village 42, Drew Central 24
Smackover 40, Fouke 14
CLASS 2A
3-2A
Cross County 48, Midland 6
Earle 46, Salem 6
Marked Tree 38, East Poinsett County 0
OPEN Rector
4-2A
Danville 41, Western Yell County 19
Hackett 44, Magazine 6
Lavaca 20, Johnson County Westside 7
Mountainburg 55, Decatur 7
5-2A
Bigelow 23, Quitman 17
Conway Christian 50, Poyen 26
Hector 35, Cutter Morning Star 6
Magnet Cove 31, England 30
6-2A
Clarendon 48, Brinkley 6
Des Arc 20, Carlisle 12
Hazen 36, McCrory 28, 2OT
OPEN Marvell, Palestine-Wheatley
7-2A
Foreman 42, Spring Hill 0
Lafayette County 62, Murfreesboro 40
Mount Ida 42, Mineral Springs 14
Mountain Pine 42, Dierks 12
8-2A
Camden Harmony Grove 48, Strong 12
Hampton 35, Parkers Chapel 12
Rison 54, Bearden 14
Woodlawn 46, Hermitage 8
