Week 5 schedule

FRIDAY’S GAMES
CLASS 7A
7A-WEST
Fayetteville at Bentonville West
Rogers Heritage at Rogers
Springdale Har-Ber at Springdale
Bentonville at Van Buren
7A-CENTRAL
LR Catholic at Bryant
Fort Smith Southside at Cabot
Conway at North Little Rock
LR Central at Fort Smith Northside
CLASS 6A
6A-WEST
El Dorado at Greenwood
Texarkana at Lake Hamilton
Sheridan at Russellville
Benton at Siloam Springs
6A-EAST
Marion at LR Hall
Jacksonville at Jonesboro
Pine Bluff at Mountain Home
West Memphis at Searcy
CLASS 5A
5A-CENTRAL
Pulaski Academy at Beebe
LR Parkview at LR Fair
LR McClellan at Mills
LR Christian at Sylvan Hills
5A-EAST
Paragould at Batesville
Nettleton at Blytheville
Wynne at Greene County Tech
Forrest City at Valley View
5A-SOUTH
White Hall at Camden Fairview
Watson Chapel at De Queen
Hope at Hot Springs
Hot Springs Lakeside at Magnolia
5A-WEST
Farmington at Alma
Harrison at Clarksville
Vilonia at Maumelle
Greenbrier at Morrilton
CLASS 4A
1-4A
Berryville at Gentry
Pea Ridge at Lincoln
Gravette at Prairie Grove
Huntsville at Shiloh Christian
2-4A
Central Arkansas Christian at Helena-West Helena Central
Baptist Prep at Lonoke
Southside Batesville at Riverview
Heber Springs at Stuttgart
3-4A
Highland at Brookland
Gosnell at Cave City
Trumann at Jonesboro Westside
Harrisburg at Pocahontas
4-4A
Pottsville at Dardanelle
Subiaco Academy at Dover
Booneville at Ozark
Waldron at West Fork
7-4A
Bauxite at Ashdown
Mena at Malvern
Arkadelphia at Joe T. Robinson
Fountain Lake at Nashville
8-4A
Dumas at Crossett
Pine Bluff Dollarway at DeWitt
Hamburg at Monticello
Warren at Star City
CLASS 3A
1-3A
Mountain View at Elkins
Clinton at Green Forest
Yellville-Summit at Greenland
Marshall at Melbourne
2-3A
Mayflower at Bald Knob
Harding Academy at Barton
Cedar Ridge at Marianna
Episcopal Collegiate at Rose Bud
3-3A
Manila at Hoxie
Walnut Ridge at Newport
Corning at Osceola
Rivercrest at Piggott
4-3A
Two Rivers at Atkins
Perryville at Cedarville
Lamar at Mansfield
Charleston at Paris
5-3A
Bismarck at Benton Harmony Grove
Horatio at Centerpoint
Prescott at Gurdon
Glen Rose at Jessieville
6-3A
Fordyce at Fouke
Junction City at Genoa Central
Smackover at Lake Village
Drew Central at McGehee
CLASS 2A
NONCONFERENCE
Cross County at Clarendon
3-2A
Marked Tree at Earle
East Poinsett County at Midland
Salem at Rector
4-2A
Danville at Johnson County Westside
Decatur at Magazine
Lavaca at Mountainburg
Hackett at Western Yell County
5-2A
England at Bigelow
Hector at Conway Christian
Quitman at Cutter Morning Star
Poyen at Magnet Cove
6-2A
Augusta at Des Arc
Brinkley at Hazen
Carlisle at Marvell
McCrory at Palestine-Wheatley
7-2A
Dierks at Foreman
Murfreesboro at Mount Ida
Mineral Springs at Mountain Pine
Lafayette County at Spring Hill
8-2A
Hermitage at Bearden
Camden Harmony Grove at Hampton
Rison at Strong
Parkers Chapel at Woodlawn
High school coaches
CALL US
Coaches are asked to call the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette with game reports before 10:30 p.m. each Friday night this fall. Call (800) 272-4650 or
(501) 378-3411. We need records, score by quarters, scoring plays with first and last names, along with top rushing, passing, receiving and defensive performances. The Democrat-Gazette also will publish statistics each Friday throughout the regular season.
Deadline for statistics to appear in Friday’s edition during the season is noon Wednesdays.
Email statistics and news tips to jmuck@arkansasonline.com.
Scores also can be tweeted using the hashtag #arpreps.
