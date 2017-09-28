Bears at Packers

7:25 p.m., CBS, NFL Network

LINE — Packers by 7

SERIES — Series tied 94-94-6; Packers beat Bears 30-27, Dec. 18, 2016

BEARS TO WATCH QB Mike Glennon went 15 of 22 for 101 yards and 1 TD last week against Steelers. He has an 87.6 rating in 11 career road games. … Second-year RB Jordan Howard had his eighth career 100-plus yard game last week and a career-high 5 catches. … CB Prince Amukamara has 5 pass deflections in past 3 games.

PACKERS TO WATCH QB Aaron Rodgers has 20 TDs and 4 INTs for a 105.9 rating in 9 career home games against the Bears. … RB Ty Montgomery had a career-high 162 yards rushing and 2 TDs in last meeting against the Bears, but he’s on the injury report this week (wrist). … S Josh Jones is the first rookie DB in team history with 2 sacks in a game after getting two last week against the Bengals. FANTASY TIP Don’t go all in on Packers WR Geronimo Allison just yet, despite his 122 yards receiving on 6 catches last week, including a career-best 72-yard play. Allison’s targets are likely to decrease if veteran WR Randall Cobb returns from a chest injury.

ON OFFENSE

(RK) BEARS VS. PACKERS (RK)

(8) 121.7 RUSH 69.0 (29)

(27) 183.3 PASS 291.3 (2)

(21) 305.0 YARDS 360.3 (10)

(28) 15.7 POINTS 22.3 (15)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) BEARS VS. PACKERS (RK)

(8) 83.7 RUSH 113.7 (21)

(20) 238.0 PASS 183.0 (7)

(12) 321.7 YARDS 296.7 (8)

(21) 23.0 POINTS 22.3 (18)