Cardinal dread: Pitino banished for link to bribery

LOUISVILLE, Ky. -- Rick Pitino couldn't survive another scandal.

Interim Louisville president Greg Postel on Wednesday placed the head men's college basketball coach and his boss on administrative leave amid a nationwide federal bribery investigation.

Postel's decision comes after the school acknowledged Tuesday that the men's program is part of a federal investigation into alleged bribery of recruits. The 65-year-old coach was not named in the indictment that resulted in the arrest of 10 people, including four assistant coaches at other schools and an Adidas executive.

Postel didn't stop with Pitino, also sidelining Athletic Director Tom Jurich by putting him on paid administrative leave.

"I'm more angry than embarrassed," Postel said Wednesday at a news conference, adding that an interim coach would be announced within 48 hours. "We will be looking for someone with integrity. ... There's no reason this team can't have a good season."

Although Pitino isn't officially out of a job -- he was placed on unpaid leave -- the coach's attorney, Steve Pence, told the Courier-Journal that Louisville has "effectively fired" Pitino.

"The information disclosed thus far in the investigation is clearly insufficient to implicate Coach Pitino in any type of misconduct or other activity that would violate the terms of his contract," a statement from Pitino's attorneys Pence, Kurt Scharfenberger and Bryan Cassis said. "In sum, Coach Pitino has done nothing wrong and there is no evidence to suggest otherwise.

"Moving forward, Coach Pitino's primary concern is for the well-being of the student-athletes on the University's basketball team, and in getting complete and accurate facts in the ongoing investigation. Those facts will inevitably exonerate him."

Federal prosecutors say at least three top high school recruits were promised payments of as much as $150,000, using money supplied by Adidas, to attend two universities sponsored by the athletic shoe company. Court papers didn't name the schools but contained enough details to identify one of them as Louisville. The other was Miami.

Last month, Jurich announced a 10-year, $160 million sponsorship deal with Adidas.

Postel also said Wednesday that one athlete has been informed he will not practice or play for the university until the investigation is resolved. He did not name the athlete involved in the investigation, which federal documents list as a high school All-American.

The player's name also was not released by federal prosecutors, but details in the criminal complaint make it clear investigators were referring to 6-7 Brian Bowen. The freshman has yet to play in a game with the Cardinals.

"This decision will protect the interests of both the student and the University of Louisville," Postel said.

Also Wednesday, Miami President Julio Frenk confirmed a member of the coaching staff is being investigated as part of the federal probe. He said school officials are "alarmed and disappointed" by the development.

An attorney for head Coach Jim Larranaga said Larranaga has no involvement with any accusations in the investigation. The attorney said Larranaga will continue to lead the Hurricanes.

Alabama basketball administrator Kobie Baker, a former NCAA enforcement staff member, also resigned Wednesday.

Athletic Director Greg Byrne said in a statement that the decision followed an internal review of the basketball program resulting from a wave of arrests in a federal bribery investigation.

"Our review has not identified any NCAA or SEC rules violations nor the involvement of any other coach or staff member," Byrne said. "We have notified both of the governing bodies of the actions we have taken. As always, we will continue to be proactive in our compliance efforts."

Baker was entering his second year with the program and his first as an associate athletic director. He is a former assistant director of enforcement for basketball development with the NCAA.

The nationwide federal investigation includes schools from California to Auburn.

The assistant coaches charged include Chuck Person of Auburn, Emanuel Richardson of Arizona, Tony Bland of Southern California and Lamont Evans of Oklahoma State. Person and Evans have been suspended, and Bland was placed on administrative leave.

Auburn athletic department spokesman Cassie Arner said Wednesday that the school has granted refunds to about 30 season-ticket holders who requested them after the arrest of Person. The refunds come two days after the school announced a fourth consecutive sellout for the program.

The Cardinals have been winning under Pitino, who has a 416-143 record over 16 years at Louisville, including a 2013 NCAA championship. But there have been previous off-the-court issues.

Jurich, who has been at the school for nearly 20 years, has supported Pitino throughout them all.

The school is in the middle of appealing NCAA sanctions handed out in June after a sex scandal that unfolded nearly two years ago -- which could cost the school its 2013 national title.

That scandal began nearly two years ago with escort Katina Powell's book allegations that former Cardinals staff member Andre McGee hired her and other dancers for sex parties with players and recruits in the team's dormitory.

Pitino denied knowledge of the activities described in Powell's book and criticized McGee for his actions. The NCAA committee on infractions dismissed Pitino's contention that he was unaware of McGee's activities and imposed harsher penalties on the program and the coach.

The program was ordered to vacate up to 123 victories in which ineligible players received improper benefits -- a period that includes the 2013 title, Louisville's third national championship -- along with the 2012 Final Four appearance. The NCAA also placed the school on four years' probation and ordered the return of money received through conference revenue sharing.

Pitino was ordered to miss five unspecified Atlantic Coast Conference games this season.

The NCAA noted that Cardinal players and recruits had received improper benefits and called the activities in the dorm "repugnant."

Pitino's future will be evaluated at a later date, Postel said, while his assistants' status will be examined by the interim athletic director. Jurich's future will be determined by the school's board of trustees.

Pitino is 770-271 over a 32-year coaching career with stops at Hawaii, Boston, Providence and Kentucky, where he won the 1996 NCAA title. He has also coached in the NBA with the Boston Celtics and New York Knicks.

Before the sex scandal case, Pitino testified in 2010 in a federal extortion trial for the wife of the school's equipment manager, when he acknowledged under oath to having an extra-marital affair with her in a Louisville restaurant.

LOUISVILLE

Who’s accused: Forward Brian Bowen and the basketball program for lack of oversight.

Why: James Gatto, director of global sports marketing for basketball at Adidas, is among those accused of funneling $100,000 to the family of a high school athlete to gain his commitment to play at Louisville and to sign with Adidas once he became a professional. The player’s name was not released, but details in the criminal complaint make it clear investigators were referring to Bowen.

Fallout: Louisville has placed Coach Rick Pitino and Athletic Director Tom Jurich on administrative leave. Jurich is on paid leave, while Pitino is on unpaid leave. The coach’s attorney, Steve Spence, told the Courier-Journal on Wednesday that Louisville has “effectively fired” Pitino.

Next steps: Louisville waits. The scandal could cost the school its 2013 national championship. The program already is on probation because of a scandal involving escorts hired for players and recruits.

AUBURN

Who’s accused: Assistant coach Chuck Person.

Why: Federal prosecutors say the former NBA player accepted about $91,500 in bribes to steer clients to Pittsburgh-based financial adviser Martin Blazer when they reached the NBA.

Fallout: Person has been suspended without pay. Head Coach Bruce Pearl, who has had issues before, is under scrutiny again.

Next steps: Auburn has hired a Birmingham law firm to conduct a review of the basketball program. Person is slated to appear in court in New York’s Southern District on Oct. 10.

Next steps: Auburn has hired a Birmingham, Ala., law firm to conduct a review of the basketball program. Person is slated to appear in court in New York’s Southern District on Oct. 10.

ARIZONA

Who’s accused: Assistant coach Emanuel Richardson.

Why: Court documents say Richardson allegedly accepted $20,000 in bribes and used money to influence at least one unidentified basketball player to commit to play for Arizona.

Fallout: Richardson has been suspended and relieved of all duties.

Next steps: The Department of Justice is investigating.

OKLAHOMA STATE

Who’s accused: Assistant coach Lamont Evans.

Why: He allegedly took bribes to influence star athletes to go to certain agents. According to FBI papers, he expected $2,000 a month for his services. He said it was necessary to use his influence over the youngsters early in their college careers because many of them are “one and done.” meaning they play one year of college ball before joining the NBA, according to court papers.

Fallout: Evans has been suspended. New Coach Mike Boynton goes into his first season without his top assistant.

Next steps: Evans is to appear in court in New York’s Southern District on Oct. 10.

SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA

Who’s accused: Assistant coach Tony Bland.

Why: According to the Orange County Register, Bland allegedly received bribes to steer players to agents and facilitated payments of $9,000 to the families of two unidentified Trojans players. Bland also is accused of accepting $13,000 during a meeting July 29 in Las Vegas with Christian Dawkins, a former agent with ASM Sports.

Fallout: Bland has been placed on administrative leave.

Next steps: USC said it appointed former FBI Director Louis J. Freeh to conduct an internal investigation.

ALABAMA

Who’s accused: Basketball administrator Kobie Baker.

Why: Athletic Director Greg Byrne said in a statement that there was an internal review of the basketball program resulting from a wave of arrests in the federal bribery probe, and Baker has resigned.

Fallout: It may be limited. Byrne said the review has not identified any NCAA or SEC rules violations, nor the involvement of any other coach or staff member.

Next steps: Byrne said the school will continue to be proactive in its compliance efforts.

MIAMI

Who’s accused: An unidentified player or players and an unidentified assistant coach.

Why: Federal prosecutors say among several allegations that at least three top high school recruits were promised payments of as much as $150,000, using money supplied by Adidas, to attend two universities sponsored by the athletic shoe company. Court papers didn’t name those schools but contained enough details to identify them as Miami and Louisville. Miami coach Jim Larranaga’s attorney, Stuart Grossman, says his client “is unfamiliar with this matter and had zero involvement in any allegations of any impropriety.” School president Julio Frenk says the U.S. Attorney’s Office has confirmed it is investigating a potential tie to a Miami coach and recruit. Frenk says school officials are “alarmed and disappointed” by the development.

Fallout: None yet.

