Fishing this week

HOT SPOTS

LAKE FAYETTEVILLE Crappie fishing has improved significantly this week, with anglers reporting excellent catches, mostly with jigs. With a midweek forecast of rain followed by a 10-degree drop in temperatures, the fishing should only get better.

WHITE RIVER (Batesville) The river level has dropped and current has slowed, making it easier to keep boats positioned over shoals

where big white bass are feeding on shad. Stickbaits are catching magnum size whites at the confluences of tributaries like Salado Creek.

CANE CREEK LAKE Prime crappie fishing is beginning with shorter days and cooler temperatures, and already there is some good activity in the mornings. Bass also are hitting very well on topwater lures in the mornings. Kayak fishing has been especially good.