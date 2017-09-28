Hog target Reggie Chaney and father impressed with Hogs

Arkansas power forward target Reggie Chaney recapped his recent official visit to Fayetteville on Recruiting Thursday and mentioned the highlights of the trip.

Chaney, 6-8, 230 of Henderson, NV., Findlay Prep and his father were impressed by Arkansas' facilities, fan support and the family atmosphere. He talked about his upcoming visits to Texas A&M, Oklahoma State and TCU and when he might make a decision.

ESPN rates him a 4-star prospect and the No. 28 power forward in the nation.