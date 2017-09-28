Home /
Hog target Reggie Chaney and father impressed with Hogs
This article was published September 28, 2017 at 10:55 p.m.
Arkansas power forward target Reggie Chaney recapped his recent official visit to Fayetteville on Recruiting Thursday and mentioned the highlights of the trip.
Chaney, 6-8, 230 of Henderson, NV., Findlay Prep and his father were impressed by Arkansas' facilities, fan support and the family atmosphere. He talked about his upcoming visits to Texas A&M, Oklahoma State and TCU and when he might make a decision.
ESPN rates him a 4-star prospect and the No. 28 power forward in the nation.
