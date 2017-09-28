COWBOYS

NFL seeks case dismissal

FRISCO, Texas -- The NFL is asking a federal appeals court to dismiss Ezekiel Elliott's entire lawsuit in its bid to lift an injunction that blocked the star Dallas Cowboys running back's six-game suspension over a domestic violence case in Ohio.

The league wrote in a filing Wednesday to the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans that the players' union case filed on behalf of Elliott had resulted in "hopelessly doomed proceedings."

The court requested arguments from both sides over U.S. District Judge Amos Mazzant's jurisdiction.

The Texas judge granted Elliott's request for an injunction while the case plays out in federal court. The NFL asked the appeals court for an emergency stay of Mazzant's ruling, and oral arguments are set for Monday.

Elliott, 22, was suspended by Commissioner Roger Goodell in August after the league concluded following a yearlong investigation that he had several physical confrontations last summer with his girlfriend at the time. Prosecutors in Ohio didn't pursue the case, citing conflicting evidence.

SAINTS

Practice begins in London

LONDON -- The New Orleans Saints are welcoming back top receiver Willie Snead as they start practice in London for this week's game against Miami in the British capital.

Snead returns after a three-game suspension for his drunk-driving arrest.

Coach Sean Payton said he'll determine Snead's role after evaluating how he looks following time off.

Having traveled across the Atlantic following Sunday's victory at Carolina, Saints players had Monday and Tuesday off to rest and adjust to a time zone six hours ahead of that in New Orleans.

They've returned to practice Wednesday with not only Snead back on the roster, but also veteran fullback John Kuhn and recently acquired veteran defensive lineman Kendall Langford.

Kuhn and Langford were released last week as part of injury-related roster juggling.

GIANTS

OBJ: Regrets penalty

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- New York Giants receiver Odell Beckham Jr. had little regret about the dog-like celebration that angered the team, and claims NFL rules about post-score revelry are confusing.

Beckham said Wednesday he met with unhappy co-owner John Mara to discuss his vulgar celebration in which he got down on all fours and pretended to urinate like a dog after catching a fourth-quarter touchdown pass in a loss to the Eagles.

The three-time Pro Bowl receiver would not reveal what was said. His only regret was that the officials called a 15-yard unsportsmanlike conduct penalty against him.

Beckham refused to discuss his celebration, its meaning or whether it was spontaneous or planned. He added he will have a better one in the future.

Coach Ben McAdoo said such actions are a poor reflection on him, the program and on the organization. He said the team has a plan if Beckham crosses the line again.

LIONS

LB Davis back at practice

ALLEN PARK, Mich. -- Rookie linebacker Jarrad Davis was on the practice field Wednesday for the Detroit Lions after missing their loss to Atlanta last weekend because of a concussion.

The Lions listed Davis, their first-round draft pick, as limited in practice. Also limited Wednesday were safety Glover Quin, cornerback Jamal Agnew, wide receiver Kenny Golladay, center Travis Swanson, safety Tavon Wilson and defensive end Anthony Zettel.

Defensive end Ziggy Ansah, safety Don Carey, guard T.J. Lang and running back Dwayne Washington did not practice.

BRONCOS

Former coach Miller dies

Red Miller, the fiery head coach who led the Denver Broncos to their first Super Bowl, has died after complications from a stroke. He was 89.

Miller coached the Broncos from 1977-80 and compiled a 42-25 record. He's best known as the architect of the Orange Crush defense, and the coach who ended decades of losing and turned the Broncos into contenders.

They went 12-2 in 1977, made their first playoff appearance and got to the Super Bowl, where they fell 27-10 to the Cowboys.

Along the way, Miller helped create a rivalry with the Oakland Raiders, making no bones about his hatred of the franchise that had gone 24-2-2 against Denver over the previous 14 seasons.

The Broncos moved to 5-0 in 1977 with a 30-7 victory at Oakland, then beat the Raiders 20-17 in the AFC title game.

Denver hosts Oakland this Sunday.

NFL

Amazon streams tonight

Amazon begins its foray into live streaming of NFL games tonight when it will air a matchup between the Chicago Bears and Green Bay Packers on its Prime Video service.

It's another option to the traditional broadcasts on CBS and the NFL Network. Amazon will stream 10 Thursday night games and one Christmas game this season, and the success of those transmissions could determine how quickly the NFL is ready to offer one of its packages exclusively to a streaming company.

The NFL's Thursday night package is being carried jointly by CBS, NBC, the NFL Network and Amazon this year, but the 2018 package will soon be up for bid. There could be substantial interest from companies like Twitter -- which aired Thursday night games last year -- Amazon, and potentially other tech behemoths like Google, Apple or Facebook.

Week 4 schedule

TODAY

Chicago at Green Bay, 7:25 p.m.

SUNDAY

New Orleans vs. Miami at London, 8:30 a.m. Pittsburgh at Baltimore, noon Carolina at New England, noon Tennessee at Houston, noon Detroit at Minnesota, noon Buffalo at Atlanta, noon L.A. Rams at Dallas, noon Cincinnati at Cleveland, noon Jacksonville at N.Y. Jets, noon N.Y. Giants at Tampa Bay, 3:05 p.m. Philadelphia at L.A. Chargers, 3:05 p.m. San Francisco at Arizona, 3:05 p.m. Oakland at Denver, 3:25 p.m. Indianapolis at Seattle, 7:30 p.m.

MONDAY

Washington at Kansas City, 7:30 p.m.

Sports on 09/28/2017