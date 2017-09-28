Subscribe Register Login
Thursday, September 28, 2017, 11 a.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Arkansas Daily Deal

Outdoors calendar

This article was published today at 2:31 a.m.

NOTE For additions to this calendar, fax the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette at (501) 378-3869. Information on events also may be emailed to bhendricks@arkansasonline.com.

SEPTEMBER

29 University of Arkansas Chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. Pratt Place Barn, Fayetteville. Mary Jane Lytle (870) 692-9266 or mjlytle@uark.edu

30 Kayak Bass Fishing Tournament Trail event at Bella Vista lakes. Register at https://tourneyx.com/app/tourney/2017-kbf-trailbella-vista-lakes-1. Jason Adams at admin@fishitforward.net

30 Scott County chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. Waldron High School auditorium. Brian Jones (479) 883-8605 or bkjones@centurytel.net

OCTOBER

2 Benton County chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. Benton County Fairgrounds, Benton-ville. Jay Johnston (479) 531-7632 or bjjohnston42@gmail.com

3 Monticello chapter of Ducks Unlimited sponsor banquet. Monticello Country Club. Joe Fakouri (870) 723-3666 or jmkouri@hotmail.com 7 Hunter education class. Arkansas Game and Fish Commission, 2 Natural Resources Drive, Little Rock. 8 a.m.-6 p.m. register-ed.com 7 De Queen chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. De Queen Country Club. Robbie Stavely (870) 845-6345 or restavely@hot-mail.com

7 Logan County chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. Logan County Fairgrounds, Paris. Dustin Schluterman (479) 970-1842 or dustin_ schluterman@yahoo.com

9 Crawford County chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. Boys and Girls Club, Van Buren. David Martin (479) 806-7761 or huntnduc@yahoo.com

10 Northwest Arkansas Striper Association meeting. Cabela’s Conference Center, 2300 Promenade Parkway, Rogers. 6:30 p.m. Tony Castro (479) 295-0231 or arkstriper.com

Print Headline: Outdoors calendar

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: Outdoors calendar

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Arkansas Daily Deal
Arkansas Online