Outdoors calendar

SEPTEMBER

29 University of Arkansas Chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. Pratt Place Barn, Fayetteville. Mary Jane Lytle (870) 692-9266 or mjlytle@uark.edu

30 Kayak Bass Fishing Tournament Trail event at Bella Vista lakes. Register at https://tourneyx.com/app/tourney/2017-kbf-trailbella-vista-lakes-1. Jason Adams at admin@fishitforward.net

30 Scott County chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. Waldron High School auditorium. Brian Jones (479) 883-8605 or bkjones@centurytel.net

OCTOBER

2 Benton County chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. Benton County Fairgrounds, Benton-ville. Jay Johnston (479) 531-7632 or bjjohnston42@gmail.com

3 Monticello chapter of Ducks Unlimited sponsor banquet. Monticello Country Club. Joe Fakouri (870) 723-3666 or jmkouri@hotmail.com 7 Hunter education class. Arkansas Game and Fish Commission, 2 Natural Resources Drive, Little Rock. 8 a.m.-6 p.m. register-ed.com 7 De Queen chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. De Queen Country Club. Robbie Stavely (870) 845-6345 or restavely@hot-mail.com

7 Logan County chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. Logan County Fairgrounds, Paris. Dustin Schluterman (479) 970-1842 or dustin_ schluterman@yahoo.com

9 Crawford County chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. Boys and Girls Club, Van Buren. David Martin (479) 806-7761 or huntnduc@yahoo.com

10 Northwest Arkansas Striper Association meeting. Cabela’s Conference Center, 2300 Promenade Parkway, Rogers. 6:30 p.m. Tony Castro (479) 295-0231 or arkstriper.com