Thursday, September 28, 2017, 6:19 p.m.

The Recruiting Guy

Razorback QB commit Ty Evans highlights

By Richard Davenport

This article was published today at 2:57 p.m.

Ty Evans

Arkansas quarterback commitment Ty Evans is following up a strong sophomore season with an impressive junior year. He has completed 72 of 115 passes for 1216 yards, 16 touchdowns and 3 interceptions in four games this season.

Evans, 6-2, 185 pounds, of Monument (Colo.) Palmer Ridge picked the Hogs over offers from Colorado, Colorado State, Kansas State and Northwestern. He completed 197 of 328 passes for 3,130 yards, 30 touchdowns and threw only 5 interceptions as a sophomore.

Greenboat8 says... September 28, 2017 at 3:42 p.m.

BB Got him another Ty....Hope he works out better than the current one.
Hope he can move well, he's gonna need to.

