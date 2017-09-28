Shark mulls if he should take a knee

San Jose Sharks forward Joel Ward said he might take a knee during the national anthem.

If Ward does so, he would be the first NHL player to join the protests that started in the NFL.

The protests have drawn criticism from President Donald Trump, who said at a rally in Alabama on Friday that NFL owners should fire players who protest during the national anthem.

Ward, 36, is one of 30 black players in the NHL. The Canadian was asked by the San Jose (Calif.) Mercury News if he would consider kneeling during the anthem.

"It's something I wouldn't cross out," Ward said. "I've experienced a lot of racism myself in hockey and on a day-to-day occurrence. I haven't really sat down to think about it too much yet, but I definitely wouldn't say no to it."

Former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick began kneeling during the anthem in the preseason a year ago to make a statement about social inequality and police treatment of blacks in the United States. More than 200 players knelt or took other action during Sunday's anthems in the wake of Trump's comments.

Oakland Athletics catcher Bruce Maxwell became the first major league baseball player to take a knee during the national anthem Saturday.

Sharks Coach Peter DeBoer said he would back Ward if he decides to take a knee this season. Ward said Sharks General Manager Doug Wilson also has been supportive.

San Jose opens the 2017-2018 season on Wednesday against the Philadelphia Flyers.

Hold on, Johnny

Don't expect to see Johnny Manziel in the Canadian Football League this season.

The league announced Wednesday it won't approve a contract for the 2012 Heisman Trophy winner until next season, and only if he meets certain conditions stipulated by Commissioner Randy Ambrosie.

Those conditions are confidential, the league said.

Manziel will be eligible to sign a CFL contract after the season.

Ambrosie met with Manziel earlier this week in Toronto.

"I recently had a really positive meeting with Commissioner Ambrosie and welcomed the chance for us to get to know each other and have an in-depth talk about a possible future with the CFL," Manziel said in a statement. "I love this game and want to be back on the field in a situation where I can help a franchise in the long term."

Manziel added that he and Ambrosie agreed that it wouldn't make sense for him to join a team with a month left in the season.

The league also said Manziel will remain on the Hamilton Tiger-Cats' negotiation list until Nov. 30. The club has until that time to try to sign Manziel to a future contract or trade him to another team.

The former Texas A&M star played two tumultuous seasons in the NFL until the Cleveland Browns released him in March 2016 amid several off-field issues.

He said it

From Brad Dickson of the Omaha (Neb.) World-Herald:

• "Nebraska named two-time Outland Trophy award winner Dave Rimington interim athletic director. Forget the games. The Big Ten title should be determined by an athletic director blocking contest."

• "New York Giants fans recently lashed out at the wrong Brandon Marshall on Twitter. That's the worst thing about Twitter. Half the time the person you're attacking is not the right person."

• "It's an extremely busy time of year for sports. So much is going on! So let's see what SI.com recently chose to feature ... uh, a supermodel on a pile of pasta."

SPORTS QUIZ

Which NHL franchise has the longest Stanley Cup drought?

ANSWER

The Toronto Maple Leafs, who last won the Stanley Cup in 1967.

Sports on 09/28/2017