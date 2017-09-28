State fishing report

CENTRAL;BASS;BREAM;CATFISH;CRAPPIE
BREWER;Good;Poor;Poor;Fair
CLEAR;Poor;Good;Poor;Fair
CONWAY;Good;Good;Excellent;Fair
GREERS FERRY;Fair;Good;--;Fair
HARRIS BRAKE;Good;Good;Good;Good
MAUMELLE;Good;Poor;Good;Good
OVERCUP;Good;Poor;Good;Fair
SUNSET;Good;Fair;Good;Poor
SALINE RIVER (BENTON);Good;Excellent;--;Good
NORRELL;Good;Fair;Good;Fair
PECKERWOOD;--;--;--;--
WILLASTEIN;--;--;--;--
WINONA;--;Poor;Good;Good
ARKANSAS RIVER (CADRON);Fair;Fair;Poor;--
ARKANSAS RIVER (LITTLE ROCK)
ARKANSAS RIVER (MAUMELLE POOL);Fair;Fair;Good;Fair
ARKANSAS RIVER (MORRILTON);--;--;--;--
BISHOP PARK PONDS;Good;Fair;Fair;--
LITTLE MAUMELLE RIVER;Poor;Fair;Good;Fair
LITTLE RED RIVER (GREERS FERRY TAILWATER) Sowbugs, midges, soft hackles and Woolly Buggers are working well for fly anglers. Pink- and white-colored Trout Magnets are recommended for spin fishing.
NORTH;BASS;BREAM;CATFISH;CRAPPIE
BULL SHOALS;--;--;--;--
NORFORK;Good;--;Good;Excellent
BUFFALO RIVER
The Buffalo National River and Crooked Creek are low and clear. With the warmer weather the smallmouths are more active. A favorite fly is a Clouser minnow.
WHITE RIVER Put your 5-inch Rogues away for now and see what action you find with a silver and blue spoon or a white ⅛-ounce zig jig. Some wading opportunities should open up and help the nonfloating fishers; try a red and silver midge to start. It's prime time to anchor over some favorite fishing holes and re-establish river bottom landmarks. Structure may have moved during the long period of high water, so enjoy the changes: It keeps our interest renewed and provides a fresh outlook.
NORFORK TAILWATER
There has been major gravel recruitment at the bottom of Mill Pond and the dock hole. The most productive flies have been small midge patterns (sizes 18, 20, 22) like ruby midges, root beer midges, zebra midges (black or red with silver wire and silver bead) and soft hackles (sizes 14, 16) like the Green Butt. Egg patterns have also been productive. Double-fly nymph rigs have been very effective. Try a small bead-headed nymph (zebra midge, copper John or pheasant tail) suspended 18 inches below a brightly colored San Juan worm (hot fluorescent pink or cerise size 10). The fishing is better in the morning.
SOUTH-CENTRAL;BASS;BREAM;CATFISH;CRAPPIE
COLUMBIA;Poor;Fair;--;--
FELSENTHAL;Fair;Poor;--;Poor
NORTHWEST;BASS;BREAM;CATFISH;CRAPPIE
BEAVER;Poor;Fair;--;Fair
BEAVER TAILWATER The trout bite has been very good this week. Most trout are being caught between Spider Creek and Parkers Bottom. Trout are biting on various ¼-ounce spoons and various PowerBaits fished with light terminal tackle. If you can find the right hole, you can catch very nice fish in nice numbers. Smallmouths are being caught between Beaver town and Holiday Island, pulling various Rapalas and Berkley hard baits in 6-10 feet of water.
FAYETTEVILLE;Fair;Poor;Poor;Good
SEQUOYAH;Good;Poor;Good;Poor
NORTHEAST;BASS;BREAM;CATFISH;CRAPPIE
BALD KNOB LAKE;--;--;--;--
CROWN;Good;Good;Good;Good
POINSETT;--;--;--;--
SPRING RIVER The river has been running low, making for easy wading. Hot temperatures this week have made for some tough catching. Early morning hatches of caddis and mayflies can make for some great takes on nymphs. During the heat of the day, Y2Ks and big nymphs will pull the trout up off the bottom. Hot pink Trout Magnets suspended just off the bottom of the river below an indicator have been very productive.
SOUTHWEST;BASS;BREAM;CATFISH;CRAPPIE
COLUMBIA;--;--;--;--
MILLWOOD;Good;--;Good;Good
GREESON;--;--;--;--
WEST-CENTRAL;BASS;BREAM;CATFISH;CRAPPIE
ATKINS;Fair;Fair;Fair;Good
BAILEY;Good;Good;Good;--
DARDANELLE;--;--;--;--
DEGRAY;Good;Fair;Poor;Poor
OUACHITA;Good;Good;Good;Fair
HAMILTON;--;--;--;--
NIMROD;Good;Fair;Excellent;Fair
CATHERINE;Fair;--;--;--
SOUTHEAST;BASS;BREAM;CATFISH;CRAPPIE
ARKANSAS RIVER (PINE BLUFF POOL);--;--;--;--
CANE CREEK;Good;Poor;Poor;Good
CHICOT;--;--;--;--
MONTICELLO;Good;Poor;Poor;Poor
NOTE For more detailed information on baits and lures, go to: agfc.state.ar.us/fishing/fishingreport.htm
