State fishing report

CENTRAL;BASS;BREAM;CATFISH;CRAPPIE

BREWER;Good;Poor;Poor;Fair

CLEAR;Poor;Good;Poor;Fair

CONWAY;Good;Good;Excellent;Fair

GREERS FERRY;Fair;Good;--;Fair

HARRIS BRAKE;Good;Good;Good;Good

MAUMELLE;Good;Poor;Good;Good

OVERCUP;Good;Poor;Good;Fair

SUNSET;Good;Fair;Good;Poor

SALINE RIVER (BENTON);Good;Excellent;--;Good

NORRELL;Good;Fair;Good;Fair

PECKERWOOD;--;--;--;--

WILLASTEIN;--;--;--;--

WINONA;--;Poor;Good;Good

ARKANSAS RIVER (CADRON);Fair;Fair;Poor;--

ARKANSAS RIVER (LITTLE ROCK)

ARKANSAS RIVER (MAUMELLE POOL);Fair;Fair;Good;Fair

ARKANSAS RIVER (MORRILTON);--;--;--;--

BISHOP PARK PONDS;Good;Fair;Fair;--

LITTLE MAUMELLE RIVER;Poor;Fair;Good;Fair

LITTLE RED RIVER (GREERS FERRY TAILWATER) Sowbugs, midges, soft hackles and Woolly Buggers are working well for fly anglers. Pink- and white-colored Trout Magnets are recommended for spin fishing.

NORTH;BASS;BREAM;CATFISH;CRAPPIE

BULL SHOALS;--;--;--;--

NORFORK;Good;--;Good;Excellent

BUFFALO RIVER

The Buffalo National River and Crooked Creek are low and clear. With the warmer weather the smallmouths are more active. A favorite fly is a Clouser minnow.

WHITE RIVER Put your 5-inch Rogues away for now and see what action you find with a silver and blue spoon or a white ⅛-ounce zig jig. Some wading opportunities should open up and help the nonfloating fishers; try a red and silver midge to start. It's prime time to anchor over some favorite fishing holes and re-establish river bottom landmarks. Structure may have moved during the long period of high water, so enjoy the changes: It keeps our interest renewed and provides a fresh outlook.

NORFORK TAILWATER

There has been major gravel recruitment at the bottom of Mill Pond and the dock hole. The most productive flies have been small midge patterns (sizes 18, 20, 22) like ruby midges, root beer midges, zebra midges (black or red with silver wire and silver bead) and soft hackles (sizes 14, 16) like the Green Butt. Egg patterns have also been productive. Double-fly nymph rigs have been very effective. Try a small bead-headed nymph (zebra midge, copper John or pheasant tail) suspended 18 inches below a brightly colored San Juan worm (hot fluorescent pink or cerise size 10). The fishing is better in the morning.

SOUTH-CENTRAL;BASS;BREAM;CATFISH;CRAPPIE

COLUMBIA;Poor;Fair;--;--

FELSENTHAL;Fair;Poor;--;Poor

NORTHWEST;BASS;BREAM;CATFISH;CRAPPIE

BEAVER;Poor;Fair;--;Fair

BEAVER TAILWATER The trout bite has been very good this week. Most trout are being caught between Spider Creek and Parkers Bottom. Trout are biting on various ¼-ounce spoons and various PowerBaits fished with light terminal tackle. If you can find the right hole, you can catch very nice fish in nice numbers. Smallmouths are being caught between Beaver town and Holiday Island, pulling various Rapalas and Berkley hard baits in 6-10 feet of water.

FAYETTEVILLE;Fair;Poor;Poor;Good

SEQUOYAH;Good;Poor;Good;Poor

NORTHEAST;BASS;BREAM;CATFISH;CRAPPIE

BALD KNOB LAKE;--;--;--;--

CROWN;Good;Good;Good;Good

POINSETT;--;--;--;--

SPRING RIVER The river has been running low, making for easy wading. Hot temperatures this week have made for some tough catching. Early morning hatches of caddis and mayflies can make for some great takes on nymphs. During the heat of the day, Y2Ks and big nymphs will pull the trout up off the bottom. Hot pink Trout Magnets suspended just off the bottom of the river below an indicator have been very productive.

SOUTHWEST;BASS;BREAM;CATFISH;CRAPPIE

COLUMBIA;--;--;--;--

MILLWOOD;Good;--;Good;Good

GREESON;--;--;--;--

WEST-CENTRAL;BASS;BREAM;CATFISH;CRAPPIE

ATKINS;Fair;Fair;Fair;Good

BAILEY;Good;Good;Good;--

DARDANELLE;--;--;--;--

DEGRAY;Good;Fair;Poor;Poor

OUACHITA;Good;Good;Good;Fair

HAMILTON;--;--;--;--

NIMROD;Good;Fair;Excellent;Fair

CATHERINE;Fair;--;--;--

SOUTHEAST;BASS;BREAM;CATFISH;CRAPPIE

ARKANSAS RIVER (PINE BLUFF POOL);--;--;--;--

CANE CREEK;Good;Poor;Poor;Good

CHICOT;--;--;--;--

MONTICELLO;Good;Poor;Poor;Poor

