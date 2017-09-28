Top safety talks Hogs and Aggies game and recruiting

Highly recruited junior safety Jalen Catalon, who was in attendance for the Arkansas-Texas A&M game on Saturday, talked about his interest in the Hogs and his impressions of the game on Recruiting Thursday.

Catalon, 5-10, 180 pounds, of Mansfield (Texas) Legacy has 15 offers from schools like Arkansas, Clemson, Ohio State, Oklahoma, TCU and Stanford. ESPN rates him a 4-star recruit, the No. 7 safety and the No. 104 overall prospect in the nation for the 2019 class.

He knows former Razorbacks cornerback Tevin Mitchel, who also attended Legacy.

Catalon was named The Associated Press' Class 5A Defensive Player of the Year and the Texas Sports Writers Association Class 5A Defensive MVP as a sophomore after recording 196 tackles, 10 interceptions, 7 tackles for loss, 7 pass breakups, 3 forced fumbles and a recovered fumble.