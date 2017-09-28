Home /
The Recruiting Guy
Van Coleman: FBI investigation just the beginning
This article was published September 28, 2017 at 10:42 p.m.
Veteran national basketball recruiting analyst Van Coleman broke down the FBI investigation into college basketball and want to expect going forward while a guest on Recruiting Thursday.
Coleman, who works for the Basketball Channel, has been covering college recruiting for more than 30 years. He blamed the NCAA for looking the other way while schools and coaches took advantage of the lack of enforcement by the NCAA.
He believes the investigation will be far reaching and will shake up college athletics.
