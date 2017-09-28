Week 5 schedule

FRIDAY’S GAMES

CLASS 7A

7A-WEST

Fayetteville at Bentonville West

Rogers Heritage at Rogers

Springdale Har-Ber at Springdale

Bentonville at Van Buren

7A-CENTRAL

LR Catholic at Bryant

Fort Smith Southside at Cabot

Conway at North Little Rock

LR Central at Fort Smith Northside

CLASS 6A

6A-WEST

El Dorado at Greenwood

Texarkana at Lake Hamilton

Sheridan at Russellville

Benton at Siloam Springs

6A-EAST

Marion at LR Hall

Jacksonville at Jonesboro

Pine Bluff at Mountain Home

West Memphis at Searcy

CLASS 5A

5A-CENTRAL

Pulaski Academy at Beebe

LR Parkview at LR Fair

LR McClellan at Mills

LR Christian at Sylvan Hills

5A-EAST

Paragould at Batesville

Nettleton at Blytheville

Wynne at Greene County Tech

Forrest City at Valley View

5A-SOUTH

White Hall at Camden Fairview

Watson Chapel at De Queen

Hope at Hot Springs

Hot Springs Lakeside at Magnolia

5A-WEST

Farmington at Alma

Harrison at Clarksville

Vilonia at Maumelle

Greenbrier at Morrilton

CLASS 4A

1-4A

Berryville at Gentry

Pea Ridge at Lincoln

Gravette at Prairie Grove

Huntsville at Shiloh Christian

2-4A

Central Arkansas Christian at Helena-West Helena Central

Baptist Prep at Lonoke

Southside Batesville at Riverview

Heber Springs at Stuttgart

3-4A

Highland at Brookland

Gosnell at Cave City

Trumann at Jonesboro Westside

Harrisburg at Pocahontas

4-4A

Pottsville at Dardanelle

Subiaco Academy at Dover

Booneville at Ozark

Waldron at West Fork

7-4A

Bauxite at Ashdown

Mena at Malvern

Arkadelphia at Joe T. Robinson

Fountain Lake at Nashville

8-4A

Dumas at Crossett

Pine Bluff Dollarway at DeWitt

Hamburg at Monticello

Warren at Star City

CLASS 3A

1-3A

Mountain View at Elkins

Clinton at Green Forest

Yellville-Summit at Greenland

Marshall at Melbourne

2-3A

Mayflower at Bald Knob

Harding Academy at Barton

Cedar Ridge at Marianna

Episcopal Collegiate at Rose Bud

3-3A

Manila at Hoxie

Walnut Ridge at Newport

Corning at Osceola

Rivercrest at Piggott

4-3A

Two Rivers at Atkins

Perryville at Cedarville

Lamar at Mansfield

Charleston at Paris

5-3A

Bismarck at Benton Harmony Grove

Horatio at Centerpoint

Prescott at Gurdon

Glen Rose at Jessieville

6-3A

Fordyce at Fouke

Junction City at Genoa Central

Smackover at Lake Village

Drew Central at McGehee

CLASS 2A

3-2A

Marked Tree at Earle

East Poinsett County at Midland

Salem at Rector

4-2A

Danville at Johnson County Westside

Decatur at Magazine

Lavaca at Mountainburg

Hackett at Western Yell County

5-2A

England at Bigelow

Hector at Conway Christian

Quitman at Cutter Morning Star

Poyen at Magnet Cove

6-2A

Brinkley at Hazen

Carlisle at Marvell

McCrory at Palestine-Wheatley

OPEN Des Arc

7-2A

Dierks at Foreman

Murfreesboro at Mount Ida

Mineral Springs at Mountain Pine

Lafayette County at Spring Hill

8-2A

Camden Harmony Grove at Hampton

Rison at Strong

Parkers Chapel at Woodlawn

OPEN Bearden

NONCONFERENCE

Cross County at Clarendon

High school coaches

Coaches are asked to call the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette with game reports before 10:30 p.m. each Friday night this fall. Call (800) 272-4650 or (501) 378-3411. We need records, score by quarters, scoring plays with first and last names, along with top rushing, passing, receiving and defensive performances. The Democrat-Gazette also will publish statistics each Friday throughout the regular season. Deadline for statistics to appear in Friday’s edition during the season is noon Wednesdays. Email statistics and news tips to jmuck@arkansasonline.com. Scores also can be tweeted using the hashtag #arpreps.