HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL WEEK 5 SCHEDULE

TODAY’S GAMES

CLASS 7A

7A-WEST

Fayetteville at Bentonville West Rogers Heritage at Rogers Springdale Har-Ber at Springdale Bentonville at Van Buren

7A-CENTRAL

LR Catholic at Bryant Fort Smith Southside at Cabot Conway at North Little Rock LR Central at Fort Smith Northside

CLASS 6A

6A-WEST

El Dorado at Greenwood Texarkana at Lake Hamilton Sheridan at Russellville Benton at Siloam Springs

6A-EAST

Marion at LR Hall Jacksonville at Jonesboro Pine Bluff at Mountain Home West Memphis at Searcy

CLASS 5A

5A-CENTRAL

Pulaski Academy at Beebe LR Parkview at LR Fair LR McClellan at Mills LR Christian at Sylvan Hills

5A-EAST

Paragould at Batesville Nettleton at Blytheville Wynne at Greene County Tech Forrest City at Valley View

5A-SOUTH

White Hall at Camden Fairview Watson Chapel at De Queen Hope at Hot Springs Hot Springs Lakeside at Magnolia

5A-WEST

Farmington at Alma Harrison at Clarksville Vilonia at Maumelle Greenbrier at Morrilton

CLASS 4A

1-4A

Berryville at Gentry Pea Ridge at Lincoln Gravette at Prairie Grove Huntsville at Shiloh Christian

2-4A

Central Ark. Christian at Helena-W. Helena Central Baptist Prep at Lonoke Southside Batesville at Riverview Heber Springs at Stuttgart

3-4A

Highland at Brookland Gosnell at Cave City Trumann at Jonesboro Westside Harrisburg at Pocahontas

4-4A

Pottsville at Dardanelle Subiaco Academy at Dover Booneville at Ozark Waldron at West Fork

7-4A

Bauxite at Ashdown Mena at Malvern Arkadelphia at Joe T. Robinson Fountain Lake at Nashville

8-4A

Dumas at Crossett Pine Bluff Dollarway at DeWitt Hamburg at Monticello Warren at Star City

CLASS 3A

1-3A

Mountain View at Elkins Clinton at Green Forest Yellville-Summit at Greenland Marshall at Melbourne

2-3A

Mayflower at Bald Knob Harding Academy at Barton Cedar Ridge at Marianna Episcopal Collegiate at Rose Bud

3-3A

Manila at Hoxie Walnut Ridge at Newport Corning at Osceola Rivercrest at Piggott

4-3A

Two Rivers at Atkins Perryville at Cedarville Lamar at Mansfield Charleston at Paris

5-3A

Bismarck at Benton Harmony Grove Horatio at Centerpoint Prescott at Gurdon Glen Rose at Jessieville

6-3A

Fordyce at Fouke Junction City at Genoa Central Smackover at Lake Village Drew Central at McGehee

CLASS 2A

3-2A Marked Tree at Earle East Poinsett County at Midland Salem at Rector 4-2A Danville at Johnson County Westside Decatur at Magazine Lavaca at Mountainburg Hackett at Western Yell County 5-2A England at Bigelow Hector at Conway Christian Quitman at Cutter Morning Star Poyen at Magnet Cove 6-2A Brinkley at Hazen Carlisle at Marvell McCrory at Palestine-Wheatley OPEN Des Arc 7-2A Dierks at Foreman Murfreesboro at Mount Ida Mineral Springs at Mountain Pine Lafayette County at Spring Hill 8-2A Camden Harmony Grove at Hampton Rison at Strong Parkers Chapel at Woodlawn OPEN Bearden NONCONFERENCE Cross County at Clarendon

High school coaches

CALL US

Coaches are asked to call the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette with game reports before 10:30 p.m. each Friday night this fall. Call (800) 272-4650 or (501) 378-3411.

We need records, score by quarters, scoring plays with first and last names, along with top rushing, passing, receiving and defensive performances.

The Democrat-Gazette also will publish statistics each Friday throughout the regular season. Deadline for statistics to appear in Friday’s edition during the season is noon Wednesdays. Email statistics and news tips to jmuck@arkansasonline.com. Scores also can be tweeted using the hashtag #arpreps.