Lassiter delivers for HSU

Pushed into a starting role, Henderson State quarterback Evan Lassiter responded with his best effort in almost a year.

Lassiter completed 29 of 45 passes for 301 yards and 3 touchdowns as the Reddies stopped a two-game losing streak with a 37-14 rout of Southwestern Oklahoma State.

Playing behind junior Andrew Black, Lassiter had attempted only 17 passes in the three games prior to last week. Saturday’s performance earned him Offensive Player of the Week honors by the Great American Conference.

“He did a good job of distributing the ball,” Henderson State Coach Scott Maxfield said. “He showed a lot of poise and confidence, and he didn’t throw the ball up for grabs.”

On Saturday, Lassiter completed passes to 11 receivers, including touchdown passes to junior receivers Darion Gray (two) and Ben Johnson (one). Lassiter had completed only 7 of 17 passes for 76 yards with no touchdowns and 2 interceptions in Henderson’s first three games.

Black missed the game to attend the funeral of his mother-in-law.

Moving on up

Arkansas Tech moved up five spots to No. 11 in the latest American Football Coaches Association poll. The Wonder Boys have not been ranked that high since Oct. 25, 2005, when they were No. 9.

“It’s better to be ranked than not,” Tech Coach Raymond Monica said. “But it’s early and there’s a lot of football left to be played. Where you wind up at the end of the year is what really matters.”

Tech (4-0) plays at home Saturday against Ouachita Baptist (3-1). The Wonder Boys have not started a season 5-0 since 2005.

Scoring leader

Drew Harris is making the most of his time on the field for Ouachita Baptist.

Harris, a 5-10 junior from Benton, has scored eight rushing touchdowns this season despite having only 21 carries. Harris, who has one receiving touchdown on 12 catches, scored the Tigers’ first three touchdowns in Saturday’s 45-14 victory at East Central (Okla.).

“He’s a coach’s kid and he just makes plays,” Ouachita Baptist Coach Todd Knight said of Harris, whose father is Benton High School Coach Brad Harris. “He’s a good leader. He’s a good kid. He’s everything we want as a player for Ouachita.”

Although Harris has only rushed for 120 yards in the Tigers’ first four games, he did have a 51-yard scoring run against Southwestern Oklahoma State on Sept. 9. Harris scored at least one touchdown in every game and he has has scored at least two touchdowns in the Tigers’ past three games.

Winning form

Harding’s defense turned four turnovers into 28 points in a 45-14 victory at Oklahoma Baptist. The Bisons shut out the host team in the second half to earn their first victory of the season.

The Bisons limited Oklahoma Baptist to 226 total yards and running back Isaiah Mallory to 28 yards on 10 carries. Mallory entered the game as the Great American Conference’s top rusher.

Harding stopped Oklahoma Baptist for losses seven times. Sam Blankenship, a 6-2 junior linebacker from Tulsa, led the Bisons with 10 tackles, including two for loss.

“Sam has been just a rock for us,” Harding Coach Paul Simmons said. “He’s been a very faithful, tough Bison. His gotten his opportunity and he’s making the most of it.”

Special teams

Arkansas Tech punter Clayton Watson was used only once during the Wonder Boys’ 52-0 victory over Southern Nazarene last week, but the 6-3 senior from Green Forest made the most of with a 69-yarder.

He has punted 16 times this season for an average of 44.1 yards per kick.

“He was kicking with the wind,” Tech Coach Raymond Monica said. “But it took a bounce and went straight out of bounds. It wasn’t like it took a big bounce and rolled a long ways. He got a hold of it.”

Tech’s special teams play has sparkled this season, especially in the past two weeks. The Wonder Boys blocked a punt and returned it for a touchdown in a 58-21 victory over Oklahoma Baptist on Sept. 16. Brayden Stringer set a school record against Southern Nazarene with a 93-yard punt return.

Rush, rush, rush

Although Harding is not enjoying as much success as it did a year ago, the Bisons remain strong in the ground game.

Harding is fourth nationally in NCAA Division II in rushing, averaging 290.5 yards per game.

“That’s what we hang our hat on,” Harding Coach Paul Simmons said. “We would like to add a few more explosive plays to our offense and I think we’re knocking on the door in that area. But we will continue to run the ball.”

The Bisons have compiled 1,113 yards rushing on 232 carries, an average of 5.01 yards per carry. Twelve of Harding’s 14 touchdowns this season have come on the ground. Quarterback Terrence Dingle has accounted for a team-high seven rushing touchdowns.

Senior Zach Shelley leads the Bisons in rushing with 283 yards on 34 carries, an average of 8.3 yards per carry.

Tackle man

Elijah Jones led Ouachita Baptist in tackles a year ago and seems to be on his way to repeating.

Jones, a 6-1 senior from Coffeyville, Kan., has been in on 37 tackles in the Tigers’ first four games and he’s had at least 10 tackles in the team’s past three games.

“He’s an inside linebacker, so it makes sense that he’s in on the most tackles,” Ouachita Baptist Coach Todd Knight said. “He’s a fine player who’s doing a great job of representing our university.”

Extra points

University of Arkansas at Monticello running back Imani Riley rushed for season-high 93 yards in the Boll Weevils’ 41-21 loss at Southeastern Oklahoma State last week. … Southern Arkansas defensive end Davondrick Lison had two sacks in last week’s 38-16 loss to Northwestern Oklahoma State, giving him six in the past three weeks. … Southern Arkansas senior kicker Bradford Grems hit a career-long 43-yard field goal on the final play of the first half. His previous best was a 42-yarder, also against Northwestern Oklahoma State. … Henderson State, which has won 28 consecutive road games, will attempt to break a three-game home losing streak Saturday. The Reddies have never lost to Southern Nazarene in five previous meetings. … Henderson State punter Cody Mikell leads the GAC in punting, averaging 49.1 yards per kick. Mikell falls short of the NCAA minimum requirements of 3.6 punts per game, or he would be leading the nation.